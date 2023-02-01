Live stream: Wizards 0, Pistons 0

The Washington Wizards (24-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (13-39) at Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Washington Wizards 0, Detroit Pistons 0 (PPD)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns re-sign Saben Lee to two-way, waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way deal. 6:46 PM #Suns re-sign Saben Lee to two-way, waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/4VsfCsE2Ca

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

No inside sources here, but just eyeballing seems like league’s best bet is to play Detroit-Washington Mar. 26 and move Washington-Toronto to Mar. 29. But unlike the COVID season cancellations, there are arena availability issues that could mightily complicate things. – No inside sources here, but just eyeballing seems like league’s best bet is to play Detroit-Washington Mar. 26 and move Washington-Toronto to Mar. 29. But unlike the COVID season cancellations, there are arena availability issues that could mightily complicate things. – 6:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Vaughn hopeful both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren can play Saturday vs. Washington. #Wizards – 6:04 PM Vaughn hopeful both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren can play Saturday vs. Washington. #Nets

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Coach Mike Williams keys tonight for the Capital City Go-Go

• Rebounding

• Perimeter defense / Maine is a top 3PT shooting team in the league

• Talking on the defensive end is a big emphasis tonight

* On Jordan Goodwin “ He came in and took his game to a new level.” – Coach Mike Williams keys tonight for the Capital City Go-Go• Rebounding• Perimeter defense / Maine is a top 3PT shooting team in the league• Talking on the defensive end is a big emphasis tonight* On Jordan Goodwin “ He came in and took his game to a new level.” – 5:40 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Capital City Go-Go Starters

Jordan Goodwin

Johnny Davis

Trevion Williams

Devon Dotson

Makur Maker – Capital City Go-Go StartersJordan GoodwinJohnny DavisTrevion WilliamsDevon DotsonMakur Maker – 5:33 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Get ready, our next episode of Under the Hood: ‘Paris Edition’ will be released this Friday!🗼

🔗 in bio to access the full Under the Hood series 5:21 PM Get ready, our next episode of Under the Hood: ‘Paris Edition’ will be released this Friday!🗼🔗 in bio to access the full Under the Hood series pic.twitter.com/lPuc0JIUNn

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Kirk Ferentz on picking Cade McNamara’s brain offensively: “The offense he played in two years ago looked the same this year. … First thing I’ll tell you about (Michigan’s) offense is they block people. That’s where it starts.” – Kirk Ferentz on picking Cade McNamara’s brain offensively: “The offense he played in two years ago looked the same this year. … First thing I’ll tell you about (Michigan’s) offense is they block people. That’s where it starts.” – 5:01 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Today and everyday, we celebrate the girls and women who inspire us and bring so much to our organization and league!

#NGWSD | #DCFamily 4:44 PM Today and everyday, we celebrate the girls and women who inspire us and bring so much to our organization and league!#NGWSD | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/R2zWHNlO4y

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Mystics announced they are parting ways with Rui Machida

“With the new changes in our roster, there isn’t the same opportunity here for her this coming season. This will give her the chance to see if there is a better fit for her elsewhere.” – GM Mike Thibault – The Washington Mystics announced they are parting ways with Rui Machida“With the new changes in our roster, there isn’t the same opportunity here for her this coming season. This will give her the chance to see if there is a better fit for her elsewhere.” – GM Mike Thibault – 4:44 PM

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

Kirk Ferentz on the QB situation at Iowa: “Spencer is a guy we believe in and continue to believe in. It was tough to evaluate given everything that was going on. … We feel good right now about Cade (McNamara and Deacon (Hill) joining the program.” – Kirk Ferentz on the QB situation at Iowa: “Spencer is a guy we believe in and continue to believe in. It was tough to evaluate given everything that was going on. … We feel good right now about Cade (McNamara and Deacon (Hill) joining the program.” – 4:34 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🌟Rising Stars for #WallpaperWednesday🌟

Make sure you check out our online wallpaper hub so you can download your fav designs.

🔗: pic.twitter.com/MD3plMfCKK – 4:14 PM 🌟Rising Stars for #WallpaperWednesday🌟Make sure you check out our online wallpaper hub so you can download your fav designs.🔗: https://t.co/u0qYrgPL5J

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Friday I’m looking forward to anytime Deni Avdija makes a bucket and seeing Wizards fans “hit the Turbo.” 3:51 PM Friday I’m looking forward to anytime Deni Avdija makes a bucket and seeing Wizards fans “hit the Turbo.” pic.twitter.com/zN8oHdyNae

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Although the Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons has been postponed, we still have basketball in the District tonight.

* The Capital City Go-Go take on the Maine Celtics. I’ll have live Updates, and analysis with Pre/Postgame. – Although the Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons has been postponed, we still have basketball in the District tonight.* The Capital City Go-Go take on the Maine Celtics. I’ll have live Updates, and analysis with Pre/Postgame. – 3:42 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Mystics announced that they have re-signed Shatori Walker Kimbrough.

“Shatori has been an integral part of the Mystics’ success and was a major priority for us during free agency,” – General Manager Mike Thibault – The Washington Mystics announced that they have re-signed Shatori Walker Kimbrough.“Shatori has been an integral part of the Mystics’ success and was a major priority for us during free agency,” – General Manager Mike Thibault – 3:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Wow. Can’t say I saw Duane Washington Jr. getting waived, but Saben Lee was able to come in and make an immediate impact by putting pressure on the rim, getting to the FT line and avoiding turnovers when the Suns were in a real pinch at PG – Wow. Can’t say I saw Duane Washington Jr. getting waived, but Saben Lee was able to come in and make an immediate impact by putting pressure on the rim, getting to the FT line and avoiding turnovers when the Suns were in a real pinch at PG – 3:36 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way NBA deal and waiving Duane Washington Jr., sources tell The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way NBA deal and waiving Duane Washington Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lee earns deal with Suns after strong stint on 10-days. Washington has scoring ability, averaging 8 points in 13 minutes per game this season. – 3:34 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

I need a soul food spot in Detroit ASAP!!!!!!!!! – I need a soul food spot in Detroit ASAP!!!!!!!!! – 3:24 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Knicks rumored to be interested in Saddiq Bey

sportando.basketball/en/knicks-rumo… – 3:23 PM Knicks rumored to be interested in Saddiq Bey

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans plan to stay in Denver tonight and fly to Dallas tomorrow for their game vs the Mavericks, per a source.

Bad weather in the Dallas area has already forced the Pistons to postpone a game because of travel issues. – Pelicans plan to stay in Denver tonight and fly to Dallas tomorrow for their game vs the Mavericks, per a source.Bad weather in the Dallas area has already forced the Pistons to postpone a game because of travel issues. – 3:09 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mavericks assistant coach @KristiToliver announces via Instagram that she is returning to the Washington Mystics via @WNBA free agency.

Toliver will join the Mystics after the Mavericks’ season is complete. 2:39 PM Mavericks assistant coach @KristiToliver announces via Instagram that she is returning to the Washington Mystics via @WNBA free agency.Toliver will join the Mystics after the Mavericks’ season is complete. pic.twitter.com/xk4bzScje7

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavericks assistant coach/WNBA vet PG/DMV legend Kristi Toliver says she’s returning to the Washington Mystics after playing the last two seasons for the LA Sparks.

1. Major congrats to a Maryland basketball icon 🐢

2. How can I also get in that Dallas back to D.C. pipeline? 2:30 PM Mavericks assistant coach/WNBA vet PG/DMV legend Kristi Toliver says she’s returning to the Washington Mystics after playing the last two seasons for the LA Sparks.1. Major congrats to a Maryland basketball icon 🐢2. How can I also get in that Dallas back to D.C. pipeline? pic.twitter.com/ISoeYLzQcX

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

AJ Griffin said that when the player pool was released yesterday he heard from both Walker Kessler (Jazz) and Jaden Ivey (Pistons). He said they texted about the Rising Stars game and what they would do afterward and if they would be able to relax and chill. – AJ Griffin said that when the player pool was released yesterday he heard from both Walker Kessler (Jazz) and Jaden Ivey (Pistons). He said they texted about the Rising Stars game and what they would do afterward and if they would be able to relax and chill. – 2:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Working on a Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey piece for tomorrow and, man, this pick-and-roll here really sums up how far both have come in regards to controlling pace and improving manipulation. Really good chemistry. 2:22 PM Working on a Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey piece for tomorrow and, man, this pick-and-roll here really sums up how far both have come in regards to controlling pace and improving manipulation. Really good chemistry. pic.twitter.com/ZJ7nYFvLSF

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards-Pistons game tonight has been postponed due to weather (in Dallas).

Per NBCSW’s 1:18 PM The Wizards-Pistons game tonight has been postponed due to weather (in Dallas).Per NBCSW’s @rwolff27 , this completes the first 4-0 road trip for the franchise since 1973 (Baltimore Bullets). They were close to going 5-0 for the first time ever. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards now have some rest before a brutal 3 games in 4 nights litmus test: vs. Portland, at Brooklyn (b2b), vs. Cleveland – Wizards now have some rest before a brutal 3 games in 4 nights litmus test: vs. Portland, at Brooklyn (b2b), vs. Cleveland – 1:06 PM