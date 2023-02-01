Wizards vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 1, 2023

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Washington Wizards are spending $6,281,338 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $9,577,513 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

