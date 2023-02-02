Alex Caruso on trade rumors: I fully expect to remain with Bulls

KC Johnson: Alex Caruso on trade rumors: “I fully expect to be here.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso was asked at Bulls shootaround if he expects to remain in Chicago with the trade deadline one week away.
“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I haven’t gotten any indication or any word or anything like that. The coaches still…
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/XEm4p… – 12:35 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers guard Austin Reaves discussed his upcoming free agency, Alex Caruso comparisons, lessons he’s learned from LeBron James, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/G9zvaIn3Cx pic.twitter.com/magbOxwaI1 – 11:36 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls have been rumored to be seeking two first-round picks for Caruso. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 7:00 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There’s plenty of blame to go around with this underachieving Bulls roster, and the coaching staff is not immune to that. It’s all in the details, as Alex Caruso explained.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/1… – 10:19 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls have been rumored to be seeking two first-round picks for Caruso. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 4:00 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso on the final inbounds pass and tonight’s Bulls loss to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/QMhGs1bC3p – 10:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The challenge determines that the call should go against Caruso. But it still gives Powell free throws. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billy Donovan is challenging foul on DeRozan drawn by Norman Powell.
Looks like Alex Caruso may have blocked Powell prior to DeRozan contact, and that would create a jump ball with 10.2 left and Clippers up 104-103.
Otherwise, 2 FTs for Powell. – 10:16 PM
Billy Donovan is challenging foul on DeRozan drawn by Norman Powell.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Chicago is calling a timeout to challenge this foul call that would send Norm Powell to the line with 10 seconds left, LAC up 104-103.
Caruso looked like he got a piece of the ball for a block from an overhead angle shown in the arena. – 10:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What a possession from Caruso. Watch him the whole time. He preswitches on the pick-and-roll because he WANTS Kawhi. Stops him twice, then steals the rebound from Zubac. pic.twitter.com/zjtzhDZFEo – 9:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ayo Dosunmu guarding Paul George one-on-one for 80 feet, with Coach Caruso at the scorer’s table letting him know that there are no screens coming. pic.twitter.com/iJKFXtCdQy – 8:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls have been rumored to be seeking two first-round picks for Caruso. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 5:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 more trade targets for the Pelicans
🏀 Alex Caruso seems redundant on this roster
🏀 Naz Reid, Mason Plumlee? How much to spend on a 4th big?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zo5WChNHn5 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 more trade targets for the Pelicans
🏀 Alex Caruso seems redundant on this roster
🏀 Naz Reid, Mason Plumlee? How much to spend on a 4th big?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dK80Gt9c7f – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 more trade targets for the Pelicans
🏀 Alex Caruso seems redundant on this roster
🏀 Naz Reid, Mason Plumlee? How much to spend on a 4th big?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/aVHu0wwJ2W – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 more trade targets for the Pelicans
🏀 Alex Caruso seems redundant on this roster
🏀 Naz Reid, Mason Plumlee? How much to spend on a 4th big?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/9Lqyk9RCEq – 8:20 AM
More on this storyline
On Twitter, people will mention you with Alex Caruso. What do you think of that? Austin Reaves: Totally different players, but we’re guys that played on the Lakers, and we’re white. We don’t really look athletic. He’s athletic, but I’m not that athletic. I can see why people do it, but we’re two totally different players. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2023
Golden State could make a run for Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl or Hornets forward P.J. Washington. The Warriors have also been linked to Bulls guard Alex Caruso, according to NBC Sports Chicago, but the asking price out of the Windy City — two first round picks — figured to push the defending champs out of contention for the six-year veteran. “This is going to be interesting to see where it all lands,” Myers said. “I don’t look at it and say, ‘Well, we have to make a move to win.’ Some might say that. If there’s a move that helps us win and makes sense, we’ll do it. But I don’t think that there’s a clear lacking area.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / January 29, 2023
In fact, when the Bulls have received calls on Caruso, the asking price has been so astronomical, it reiterated a Sun-Times report that Caruso is basically deemed untouchable. “He’s the culture,’’ one source said. Actually, not a bad nickname for Caruso, considering his hustle plays are often plastered throughout the game film. -via Chicago Sun-Times / January 29, 2023