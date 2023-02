Alex Caruso on trade rumors: I fully expect to remain with Bulls

Golden State could make a run for Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl or Hornets forward P.J. Washington. The Warriors have also been linked to Bulls guard Alex Caruso, according to NBC Sports Chicago, but the asking price out of the Windy City — two first round picks — figured to push the defending champs out of contention for the six-year veteran. “This is going to be interesting to see where it all lands,” Myers said. “I don’t look at it and say, ‘Well, we have to make a move to win.’ Some might say that. If there’s a move that helps us win and makes sense, we’ll do it. But I don’t think that there’s a clear lacking area.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / January 29, 2023