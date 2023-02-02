Austin Reaves: 'I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker'

It’s also a big contract year for you. What have you thought about your future? Austin Reaves: I don’t really think that far ahead. I’m just trying to win games. I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player growing up, so getting an opportunity to play for the Lakers is a big blessing.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ve seen some people wondering why Austin Reaves isn’t on the rising stars team. My guess (and it’s purely a guess, neither sourced nor even given a ton of thought) is there’s uncertainty with his availability, and they want to name a team where everyone’s currently healthy. AK – 3:36 PM
I’ve seen some people wondering why Austin Reaves isn’t on the rising stars team. My guess (and it’s purely a guess, neither sourced nor even given a ton of thought) is there’s uncertainty with his availability, and they want to name a team where everyone’s currently healthy. AK – 3:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
More on this storyline
On Twitter, people will mention you with Alex Caruso. What do you think of that? Austin Reaves: Totally different players, but we’re guys that played on the Lakers, and we’re white. We don’t really look athletic. He’s athletic, but I’m not that athletic. I can see why people do it, but we’re two totally different players. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2023
What went through your mind going undrafted on the journey to make your NBA dream a reality? Austin Reaves: I was pissed, to be honest. Obviously, I didn’t feel like there were 60 better players, but the draft’s not all about talent at that moment. It’s about potential and stuff like that, probably after 25 (pick). I wasn’t happy, but I knew I was going to have an opportunity, and that was all it was going to take, someone giving me an opportunity to go prove myself. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2023
Kyle Goon: Austin Reaves is going to miss at least three more games with his hamstring injury, due for a Feb. 2 reevaluation. We saw him doing some sprints at shootaround in Boston today. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 28, 2023