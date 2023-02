Austin Reaves: 'I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker'

What went through your mind going undrafted on the journey to make your NBA dream a reality? Austin Reaves: I was pissed, to be honest. Obviously, I didn’t feel like there were 60 better players, but the draft’s not all about talent at that moment. It’s about potential and stuff like that, probably after 25 (pick). I wasn’t happy, but I knew I was going to have an opportunity, and that was all it was going to take, someone giving me an opportunity to go prove myself. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2023