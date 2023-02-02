Blazers emerge as 'strong suitor' for Jarred Vanderbilt

Shams Charania: Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS – 6:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Beasley – an Atlanta native – and Vanderbilt were most notably mentioned together in multi-team trade discussions for Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
Indiana, who has had interest in trading for Collins, has also expressed interest in trading for Vanderbilt, HoopsHype has learned. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023