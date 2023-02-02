Bulls rejecting trade overtures for Coby White?

Contrary to reports and perhaps the court of public opinion, Coby White does have trade value, with league sources saying the Bulls have rejected overtures from rival clubs. Whether that says more about the Bulls’ belief in White or concern with Ball remains a mystery. But with his shooting and improved play, White no longer is merely a trade chip the Bulls can use to tidy their backcourt. Could the way he’s developed this season make the Bulls rethink his future? Might he now be a keeper?
Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic
This Coby White | Ayo Dosunmu | DeMar DeRozan | Derrick Jones Jr. | Andre Drummond lineup that Billy Donovan is going with in a one-possession game in the 4th quarter might be the worst-shooting unit I’ve seen all year. – 9:53 PM
Now with 501 career 3-pointers, Coby White ranks sixth on #Bulls‘ all-time list, between Michael Jordan and Lauri Markkanen.
#Bulls lead Clips 32-20 after one. – 8:33 PM
This from Bulls PR: Coby White has made his 500th career 3-pointer tonight vs. LAC, becoming the fastest player in Bulls history to reach 500 career 3FGM (237 games). – 8:24 PM
The Bulls value White. They’ve rejected offers for him in the past. He’s certainly available for the right move, but it’s clear at this point that the Bulls won’t give him away. For starters, they need his shooting. The team doesn’t have much of it. Secondly, White is a team player who has accepted whatever changing role has been thrown his way. And his defense and ball-handling both are noticeably improved this season. Coach Billy Donovan pointed to White’s improvement in screen navigation before the Pacers’ road game. -via NBC Sports / January 27, 2023
LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could all be discussed in trade scenarios and realistically be elsewhere when the deadline comes and goes. Even small pieces like a Coby White or Derrick Jones Jr. could be sent out if Karnisovas was looking for a small tweak to the roster dynamics. According to a source, Alex Caruso could be the one untouchable just because of how valuable he is defensively and in the plus/minus category, but all that remained to be seen. -via Chicago Sun-Times / January 18, 2023
Rob Schaefer: Patrick Williams and Coby White are available for the Bulls tonight, per Billy Donovan. -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 30, 2022