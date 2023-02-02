Cavaliers, Mavericks targeting Cam Reddish

Chris Haynes: ‘So two teams that I’ve heard tied to Cam Reddish, and one team in particular I gotta get your opinion on Stein, but… Cleveland is a team that I was told that has a really good shot at making this deal work, making it happen. The other team? Dallas. What do you have? Again, your backyard… Marc Stein: So look, on the the Mavs I can tell you. The Mavs have tried. The Mavs have tried because the price is only a second-rounder. The problem the Mavs have is they don’t have that five, six-million expiring contract like the Lakers did with Kendrick Nunn to make this deal easy. And initially I heard that the Knicks wanted Reggie Bullock, who’s a Tom Thibodeau favorite. But I’ve since heard that the Reggie Bullock fandom in the Knicks organization is not exactly unanimous. And it might be more the coach that wants him than the front office that wants him… So the Mavericks have not been able to complete a Reddish deal.
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Once Grimes returned to the regular rotation, Cam Reddish’s minutes and role decreased. He was out of the rotation by Dec. 4. That night, the Knicks beat the Cavs. It was the start of a season-altering eight-game winning streak. At one point before that Dec. 4 game, Reddish expressed displeasure to a Knick assistant coach about the way Thibodeau was using him, per people familiar with the matter. Reddish has not played since he expressed that displeasure. -via SportsNet New York / February 1, 2023
As reported in the most recent HoopsHype NBA notebook, the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Bucks sharpshooter Grayson Allen in trade talks involving Cam Reddish. However, Milwaukee has resisted including Allen in conversations surrounding Reddish thus far. Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers in trade talks with the Knicks for Reddish, league sources told HoopsHype. Potential salary fillers could include George Hill and Serge Ibaka. -via HoopsHype / January 28, 2023
