Celtics, Heat interested in Kelly Olynyk reunion

Would an Olynyk reunion interest the Celtics? Unlike some of the other players on this list, he’s not on an expiring contract, but only $3 million of his deal is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Based on my calculations, a package of Gallinari, Griffin and Jackson would fall just shy of reaching the NBA trade limit for matching Olynyk’s salary, so the Celtics would need to add further money to the offer. That could be a deal breaker for Boston, which would then need to include Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser or Kornet in the swap. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023