Celtics, Heat interested in Kelly Olynyk reunion

Rekindling an old relationship can be a rewarding move, and it appears that desire may be showing itself with the NBA‘s trade deadline a week away. A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk — and that Miami isn’t his only suitor. The Celtics are also said to be looking at the possibility of re-acquiring the 6-11 floor-spacing big man, who spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kelly Olynyk:
$12.8M this year
$12.2M next year ($3M guaranteed)
#Celtics have enough money to match him by sending Gallinari, Pritchard, Jackson, but as Bulpett wrote, it’s hard to imagine Boston providing the value Utah would want. That 2nd year of Gallo doesn’t help either – 2:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Are the Boston Celtics considering a deal for Kelly Olynyk? It’s complicated.
Via @thecelticswire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/rep… – 1:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some thoughts on the Celtics’ reported interest in Kelly Olynyk per @HeavyonSports. What could a potential deal look like for the big man? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:30 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Per multiple league sources, Heat and Celtics both interested in a trade to reunite with Kelly Olynyk.
Also… why the Celtics are said to be looking for a big more than a wing with the NBA trade deadline a week away.
bit.ly/3HPTMPs – 1:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
OH MY GOD….Literally everyone of us on press row thought they were about to give a technical foul to Mike Conley and we were freaking out and we all held our breath until Dan Roberts announced it was on Olynyk and we all sighed lolol – 10:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
We all thought the refs were set to hand Mike Conley his first career technical foul. Instead, he gets the personal, and Kelly Olynyk gets the T. – 9:59 PM
According to a league executive with knowledge of the situation, the Celts are still trying to learn what it would take to get Olynyk from the Jazz, but an Eastern Conference source whose club has been working the market for a center/power forward doesn’t believe the Heat or Celtics will be able to meet what Utah wants for Olynyk, averaging 11.9 points on 49.5 percent shooting (40.6 pct. on 3-pointers). -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2023
“Olynyk is a guy they have interest in, but I doubt if that will happen,” the latter source told Heavy. “Both teams that have had Olynyk have interest in getting him back, but I don’t think that that’ll happen, just like I don’t think (a move for San Antonio’s Jakob) Poeltl will happen, either. -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2023
Would an Olynyk reunion interest the Celtics? Unlike some of the other players on this list, he’s not on an expiring contract, but only $3 million of his deal is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Based on my calculations, a package of Gallinari, Griffin and Jackson would fall just shy of reaching the NBA trade limit for matching Olynyk’s salary, so the Celtics would need to add further money to the offer. That could be a deal breaker for Boston, which would then need to include Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser or Kornet in the swap. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023