Live stream: Clippers 50, Bucks 43

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-25) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (34-17) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 50, Milwaukee Bucks 43 (Q2 01:34)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It's not Game 3 of the 2019 ECF, but Kawhi is guarding Giannis.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen each have three fouls w/ 2:15 to go in the first half.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jrue Holiday is in foul trouble

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks had a 39-38 lead, but then the Clippers rattled off seven straight points.

The Bucks had a 39-38 lead, but then the Clippers rattled off seven straight points.

Clippers up, 45-39, with 3:21 left in the first half.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Milwaukee used 6-0 run to end 1st quarter, 10-1 run to start 2nd quarter, and 7-0 run to take control of this game. It’s a 32-31 Milwaukee lead after Reggie Jackson’s 3.

Clippers are 6/11 FGs in paint, 3/9 FGs in midrange, 3/14 from 3.

Milwaukee used 6-0 run to end 1st quarter, 10-1 run to start 2nd quarter, and 7-0 run to take control of this game. It's a 32-31 Milwaukee lead after Reggie Jackson's 3.

Clippers are 6/11 FGs in paint, 3/9 FGs in midrange, 3/14 from 3.

LAC has missed 60 of last 77 3s.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Clippers have done a really nice job playing around with aggressive backside help against Antetokounmpo, but without Zubac on the ball, they just don’t have enough size for Antetokounmpo.

The Clippers have done a really nice job playing around with aggressive backside help against Antetokounmpo, but without Zubac on the ball, they just don't have enough size for Antetokounmpo.

Bucks up, 32-31, with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a tough finish by Pat Connaughton, through contact with the left hand.

That's a tough finish by Pat Connaughton, through contact with the left hand.

Hits the free throw to complete the and-one and the Bucks and Clippers are tied at 28 with 8:49 left in the first half.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Powell and-one puts Clippers in bonus last 9:11 of first half.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

For as poorly as the #Bucks began shooting the ball (and they're still just 9 for 25 / 2 for 10 from 3) the game is tied up at 25.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Ibica Zubac picks up a foul on offense and then defense on back-to-back possessions and he has three personal fouls.

Ibica Zubac picks up a foul on offense and then defense on back-to-back possessions and he has three personal fouls.

Robert Covington takes over on Giannis Antetokounmpo and immediately gives up a two-hand dunk.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ivica Zubac with three personal fouls early in second quarter. Clippers now don't have size inside to defend rim from Giannis and Lopez.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble. Robert Covington is subbing for him.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers lead Bucks after one quarter 24-15. It's early

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers finish strong first quarter up 24-15 on Milwaukee, which needed to score six points late to cut the deficit. Milwaukee did expose one Clippers' shortcoming — lack of size when Zubac goes to bench. Giannis started to get aggressive late in first.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Milwaukee ended 1st quarter on 6-0 run to cut Clippers lead to 24-15.

Milwaukee ended 1st quarter on 6-0 run to cut Clippers lead to 24-15.

Good defense overall for Clippers, but they really messed this up with wayward shooting, which has been the case ever since team left ATL. Clippers are 5/9 in paint, 5/17 outside paint, including 2/9 3s.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of 1: Clippers 24, Bucks 15.

End of 1: Clippers 24, Bucks 15.

Giannis started 1-7 but keeping him down to that level isn't sustainable all night, and in the Bucks' last few possessions of the quarter he got to the rim twice out of transition for buckets.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Clippers lead, 24-15.

The Bucks are 6-of-21 from the field, which includes an 0-of-8 start from the 3-point line.

After one quarter, the Clippers lead, 24-15.

The Bucks are 6-of-21 from the field, which includes an 0-of-8 start from the 3-point line.

This might be a hot take, but I think the Bucks will lose if they don't make a 3-pointer tonight.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue has gone eight deep in his rotation thus far, with Batum, Powell and Jackson off the bench. With Reggie playing, I don't know if we'll see a third guard, in Kennard. But we'll see.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It took Milwaukee 9:05 to make their 3 field goals.

Clearly too many for T Lue. He calls timeout immediately after Brook Lopez long hook that ended 10-1 Clippers run.

It took Milwaukee 9:05 to make their 3 field goals.

Clearly too many for T Lue. He calls timeout immediately after Brook Lopez long hook that ended 10-1 Clippers run.

Clippers lead 20-9 with 2:55 left in opening quarter.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks scored on consecutive possessions and Ty Lue decided to nip that run in the bud.

The Bucks scored on consecutive possessions and Ty Lue decided to nip that run in the bud.

They are down, 20-9, with 2:55 left in the first quarter. They are a 3-of-15 from the field thus far.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

PG-Kawhi held Bucks to 5 points in their first 8 minutes tonight.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi steals Joe Ingles pass… then gets offensive foul for discarding Grayson Allen on the break.

Kawhi steals Joe Ingles pass… then gets offensive foul for discarding Grayson Allen on the break.

Again… don't think anyone is complaining about that one…

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

First off the Clippers' bench is Nico Batum, for Morris, which was a given because of Morris coming back tonight from his injury.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews have entered the game for the Bucks.

Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews have entered the game for the Bucks.

Matthews has taken over on Paul George for Grayson Allen.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Joe Ingles is in the game now for the Bucks. Hasn't been near Kawhi yet, starting out guarding Morris.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joe Ingles is guarding Marcus Morris Sr.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Joe Ingles & Wesley Matthews are first off the bench for the #Bucks

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers used 6-0 run to establish early 10-4 start.

Expect a heavy midrange approach from LAC. They’re already 2/6 from there. Bucks rank 29th in midrange* FGs allowed this season

Clippers used 6-0 run to establish early 10-4 start.

Expect a heavy midrange approach from LAC. They're already 2/6 from there. Bucks rank 29th in midrange* FGs allowed this season

*as RoCo could tell you, those shots Bucks allowed last year were 3s.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Bucks are having a "Clippers' first quarter in Chicago two days ago" kind of shooting start. Giannis is 1-7, Bucks 2-10.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks are 2-of-10 thus far from the field, which includes a 1-of-7 start from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are down, 10-4, with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1 for 7 from the field (incl. 0 for 2 from behind the three-point line) and 0 for 2 from the free throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1 for 7 from the field (incl. 0 for 2 from behind the three-point line) and 0 for 2 from the free throw line. #Clippers lead 10-4.

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

In the Bucks first 7 possessions Giannis is 0/3 fg, 0/2 ft and has 2 TOs. Not great!

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bucks game ops are interesting, because sometimes it sounds like you're at a Clippers game and sometimes it sounds like you're at a Jazz game…

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Giannis tries to bulldoze to the rim and Kawhi strips the ball on his way up for a steal. Zubac also denied a Giannis drive at the rim earlier in this quarter.

Austin Kent @AustinKent

📰All-Star Game Appearances📰

19: LeBron

18: …

17: …

16: …

15: …

14: …

13: KD

12: …

11: …

10: …

9: Steph

8: PG13, Kyrie

7: Giannis, Dame

6: DeMar, Embiid

5: Jokic

4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell

3: Sabonis

2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle

📰All-Star Game Appearances📰

19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After a 6-0 start from the Clippers, Brook Lopez scored the Bucks' first basket tonight nearly two and a half minutes into the game.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday on Kawhi Leonard to start tonight’s game.

Jrue Holiday on Kawhi Leonard to start tonight's game.

Grayson Allen was matched up on Paul George.

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Can't think of an easier guy to root for than Jrue Holiday, and in just over two years in Milwaukee he's become an NBA Champion, Olympic gold medalist, all-defensive first teamer, teammate of the year award winner, and now, finally, an all-star (again). Legend.

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

I also believe that De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards were more worthy of All Star berths instead of Paul George

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi is debuting his third New Balance shoe tonight in Milwaukee, the Kawhi III. Pic via @newbalancehoops:

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked T Lue and Bud about the opposing defenses tonight. So many similarities:

– Opp. TO%: (LAC 25th, MIL 30th)

– 3s allowed (LAC 13th, MIL 10th)

– Opp. FTAr (LAC 8th, MIL 2nd)

– Defensive rebounding (LAC 6th, MIL 2nd)

Asked T Lue and Bud about the opposing defenses tonight. So many similarities:

– Opp. TO%: (LAC 25th, MIL 30th)
– 3s allowed (LAC 13th, MIL 10th)
– Opp. FTAr (LAC 8th, MIL 2nd)
– Defensive rebounding (LAC 6th, MIL 2nd)
– Paint points allowed (LAC 16th, MIL 13th)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

T Lue on 8x All-Star Paul George: "He's an elite player, and so it's not like he has to take a back seat to anyone. Him and Kawhi, they're both right here, 1A, 1B, 1-1, whatever you want to call it. Just play your game, be aggressive."

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:

– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter

– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet

– T Mann has changed LAC defense

A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:

– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn't "full" yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out)

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 2/2

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

MIL

Pat Connaughton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

STARTERS 2/2

LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann

MIL
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue recorded his 12th double-double on Tuesday already matching his total from last season.

Jrue recorded his 12th double-double on Tuesday already matching his total from last season.

🎥 @SociosUSA

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

LeBron James needs 63 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points all-time. Based on his scoring average this season (30.1 PPG), he would pass Kareem on Feb. 9 against the Bucks. This is assuming he does not miss any games. @ESPNStatsInfo

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I might get crazy and stay up and watch Clippers-Bucks live.

I might get crazy and stay up and watch Clippers-Bucks live.

Might.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks , and he joins all-stars Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

LeBron James is now on pace to break the scoring record next Thursday against Milwaukee.

He needs 63 points to pass Kareem. He’s averaging 30.1.

LeBron James is now on pace to break the scoring record next Thursday against Milwaukee.

He needs 63 points to pass Kareem. He's averaging 30.1.

That means, at that pace, he needs just over two games to do it.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

🗣 It’s a Holiday baby!!

🗣 It's a Holiday baby!!

Jrue's teammates had *mostly* nice things to say about Jrue getting his 2nd All-Star nod.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks had another dominating third quarter as they pulled away to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 137-113 on February 6, 2022.

The Bucks had another dominating third quarter as they pulled away to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 137-113 on February 6, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

For accountability here were my NBA All-Star picks:

Eastern Conference

Bam Adebayo✅

Giannis Antetokounmpo✅

Jaylen Brown✅

DeMar DeRozan✅

Kevin Durant✅

Joel Embiid✅

Tyrese Haliburton✅

James Harden❌

Kyrie Irving✅

Donovan Mitchell✅

Pascal Siakam❌

For accountability here were my NBA All-Star picks:

Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo✅
Giannis Antetokounmpo✅
Jaylen Brown✅
DeMar DeRozan✅
Kevin Durant✅
Joel Embiid✅
Tyrese Haliburton✅
James Harden❌
Kyrie Irving✅
Donovan Mitchell✅
Pascal Siakam❌
Jayson Tatum✅

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Asked how he'll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has "had their conversations" with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

One more All-Star note: I believe Jrue Holiday (last selected in 2013) just set a new record for longest time between All-Star selections

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Lauri Markkanen on watching the All-Star results: "When they announced Paul George, it was kind of a nervewracking moment… I knew the guys that I was competing against for those spots."

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Probably late to this party, but hard to figure why Trae Young isn't on the East all-star team. Played a lot of games and the numbers are pretty fantastic. Paul George missed a lot more games, but made it in the West.

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

Jrue Holiday goes 10 years between All-Star appearances. Checking now to see if that's some sort of record …

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

People have asked what Kawhi on tonight

People have asked what Kawhi on tonight

Same as every other night Pinky

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.

Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De'Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.

Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis

SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis

SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers' 53 games because of injury, did not make the team.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

4th season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as Clippers together.

Here is how All-Star selection has gone

2019-20: Just Kawhi (All-Star MVP)

2020-21: Both (Kawhi start, PG reserve)

2021-22: Neither (Kawhi ACL, PG UCL)

4th season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as Clippers together.

Here is how All-Star selection has gone

2019-20: Just Kawhi (All-Star MVP)
2020-21: Both (Kaw

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Paul George was selected as a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team. It’s his with All-Star appearance and second with the Clippers. He is averaging 23.3 pts/6.1 rebs/5.4 asst/1.5 steals this season.7:44 PM Paul George was selected as a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team. It’s his with All-Star appearance and second with the Clippers. He is averaging 23.3 pts/6.1 rebs/5.4 asst/1.5 steals this season. #NBAAllStar

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George being an 8x All-Star is a major accomplishment.

He could easily be an 11x All-Star.

He came back to play in 2014-15 season less than 8 months after a compound fracture in his leg.

His first Clippers season was delayed by shoulder surgeries.

Last year, the elbow. – Paul George being an 8x All-Star is a major accomplishment.He could easily be an 11x All-Star.He came back to play in 2014-15 season less than 8 months after a compound fracture in his leg.His first Clippers season was delayed by shoulder surgeries.Last year, the elbow. – 7:41 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. – I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. – 7:32 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.

This season Aaron Gordon was more worthy of All-Star. – Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.This season Aaron Gordon was more worthy of All-Star. – 7:31 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.

For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – 7:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft rights in the 2018 draft.

The previous draft where Clippers selected an All-Star: 2009 (Blake Griffin).

Draft before that: 2008 (DeAndre Jordan)

Draft before that: 2003 (Chris Kaman) – The Clippers acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft rights in the 2018 draft.The previous draft where Clippers selected an All-Star: 2009 (Blake Griffin).Draft before that: 2008 (DeAndre Jordan)Draft before that: 2003 (Chris Kaman) – 7:29 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.

I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – 7:29 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis

SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, SabonisSGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:24 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:

Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷

Luka Doncic 🇸🇮

Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸

Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹

Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮

What a time. – Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷Luka Doncic 🇸🇮Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮What a time. – 7:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Former Pacers Domantas Sabonis and Paul George were named All-Stars in the Western Conference.

Sabonis & the Kings play in Indy tomorrow. – Former Pacers Domantas Sabonis and Paul George were named All-Stars in the Western Conference.Sabonis & the Kings play in Indy tomorrow. – 7:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥

Congrats Jrue!! #NBAAllStar 7:23 PM 21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥Congrats Jrue!! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bSICnclT16

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.

However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – 7:22 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:

Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

2023

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

Western Conference

Ja Morant

Domantas Sabonis

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Paul George

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Jaren Jackson jr – 2023 #NBAAllStar Game reservesEastern ConferenceJoel EmbiidDeMar DeRozanJaylen BrownBam AdebayoJrue HolidayJulius RandleTyrese HaliburtonWestern ConferenceJa MorantDomantas SabonisShai Gilgeous-AlexanderPaul GeorgeDamian LillardLauri MarkkanenJaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

All-Star reserves for the West:

– Ja Morant

– Domantas Sabonis

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– Paul George

– Damian Lillard

– Lauri Markkanen

– Jaren Jackson Jr. – All-Star reserves for the West:– Ja Morant– Domantas Sabonis– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander– Paul George– Damian Lillard– Lauri Markkanen– Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Teams with multiple All-Stars:

— Celtics

— Bucks

— Nets

— Grizzlies 7:21 PM Teams with multiple All-Stars:— Celtics— Bucks— Nets— Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/TTSLAVFgHX

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard did not make All-Star team. I don’t think he or the Clippers mind too much. 7:20 PM Kawhi Leonard did not make All-Star team. I don’t think he or the Clippers mind too much. pic.twitter.com/qgPSiZDWBv

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. – 2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. – 7:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Western Conference All-Star Reserves:

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Domantas Sabonis – Western Conference All-Star Reserves:Paul GeorgeShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJaren Jackson Jr.Damian LillardLauri MarkkanenJa MorantDomantas Sabonis – 7:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Paul George gets named an All-Star reserve, taking one of the few forward spots that could’ve gone to Aaron Gordon. Still expect Markkanen, too. – Paul George gets named an All-Star reserve, taking one of the few forward spots that could’ve gone to Aaron Gordon. Still expect Markkanen, too. – 7:18 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George headed to his eighth All-Star Game. – Paul George headed to his eighth All-Star Game. – 7:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.

OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.

OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.

Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️

Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️

Paul George: 2 ⭐️

Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)

Rare air. 7:18 PM OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️Paul George: 2 ⭐️Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)Rare air. pic.twitter.com/oavjYqOJeX

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Whoa Paul George made it…

That’s a little unexpected, but had a better chance than Kawhi due to games missed. – Whoa Paul George made it…That’s a little unexpected, but had a better chance than Kawhi due to games missed. – 7:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen was right.

“The East is really good this year and we’ve been floating in that second range; you don’t do that in a tough conference without a couple of All-Stars on your team. And Jrue’s been consistent for us. He’s an All-Star.” – Allen 7:18 PM Grayson Allen was right.“The East is really good this year and we’ve been floating in that second range; you don’t do that in a tough conference without a couple of All-Stars on your team. And Jrue’s been consistent for us. He’s an All-Star.” – Allen theathletic.com/4102929/2023/0…

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

See you soon, Utah 🤩

Paul George has been selected to his 8th All-Star Game!

@ATT | #NBAAllStar 7:17 PM See you soon, Utah 🤩Paul George has been selected to his 8th All-Star Game!@ATT | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6dFutoKCCm

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George has been named an all-star reserve. – Paul George has been named an all-star reserve. – 7:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.

He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.

By appearances (as a Thunder) …

Russell Westbrook: 8

Kevin Durant: 7

Paul George: 2

Chris Paul: 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.By appearances (as a Thunder) …Russell Westbrook: 8Kevin Durant: 7Paul George: 2Chris Paul: 1Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Jrue Holiday has earned a $324K All-Star bonus for being selected as a reserve.

The bonus is now considered likely for the 2023-24 season. – Jrue Holiday has earned a $324K All-Star bonus for being selected as a reserve.The bonus is now considered likely for the 2023-24 season. – 7:11 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson did not make the All-Star team. East reserves are Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo. – Jalen Brunson did not make the All-Star team. East reserves are Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo. – 7:10 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

All-Star reserves for the East:

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

– Julius Randle

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

– DeMar DeRozan – All-Star reserves for the East:– Joel Embiid– Tyrese Haliburton– Jrue Holiday– Julius Randle– Bam Adebayo– Jaylen Brown– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Jrue Holiday is back in the All-Star game for the first time since 2013 – Jrue Holiday is back in the All-Star game for the first time since 2013 – 7:08 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

All-Star reserves for the

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

– Julius Randle

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

– DeMar DeRozan – All-Star reserves for the– Joel Embiid– Tyrese Haliburton– Jrue Holiday– Julius Randle– Bam Adebayo– Jaylen Brown– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.

East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

2023 All-Star Game reserves

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM 2023 All-Star Game reservesEastern ConferenceJoel EmbiidDeMar DeRozanJaylen BrownBam AdebayoJrue HolidayJulius RandleTyrese Haliburton

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

2023 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference reserves

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

– DeMar DeRozan

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

– Julius Randle – 2023 NBA All-Star GameEastern Conference reserves– Bam Adebayo– Jaylen Brown– DeMar DeRozan– Joel Embiid– Tyrese Haliburton– Jrue Holiday– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.

He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT : Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle – Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:Bam AdebayoJaylen BrownDeMar DeRozanJoel EmbiidTyrese HaliburtonJrue HolidayJulius Randle – 7:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Jrue Holiday literally had to wait a decade between his first All-Star selection (2013) and his second (2023). – Jrue Holiday literally had to wait a decade between his first All-Star selection (2013) and his second (2023). – 7:06 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday is an all-star for the first time in a decade. Jrue Holiday is an all-star for the first time in a decade. #Bucks point guard will join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the showcase. – 7:06 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

My East all star reserve picks

Joel Embiid

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Pascal Siakam

Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – My East all star reserve picksJoel EmbiidJaylen BrownBam AdebayoJalen BrunsonTyrese HaliburtonJames HardenPascal SiakamToughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Damian Lillard

Anthony Davis

Domantas Sabonis

Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Anthony Edwards

Alternates

De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray 4:52 PM RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderDamian LillardAnthony DavisDomantas SabonisLauri MarkkanenJa MorantAnthony EdwardsAlternatesDe’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4

Every time I eat in Milwaukee I think of what Rudy Gay said about OJ Mayo 4:28 PM Every time I eat in Milwaukee I think of what Rudy Gay said about OJ Mayo pic.twitter.com/1gvICgD8b1