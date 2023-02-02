Live stream: Clippers 50, Bucks 43

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-25) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (34-17) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 50, Milwaukee Bucks 43 (Q2 01:34)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s not Game 3 of the 2019 ECF, but Kawhi is guarding Giannis. – 11:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen each have three fouls w/ 2:15 to go in the first half. – 11:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Goin’ back-to-back for Norm 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/XJz46paJHS – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Milwaukee used 6-0 run to end 1st quarter, 10-1 run to start 2nd quarter, and 7-0 run to take control of this game. It’s a 32-31 Milwaukee lead after Reggie Jackson’s 3.
Clippers are 6/11 FGs in paint, 3/9 FGs in midrange, 3/14 from 3.
LAC has missed 60 of last 77 3s. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Powell and-one puts Clippers in bonus last 9:11 of first half. – 10:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For as poorly as the #Bucks began shooting the ball (and they’re still just 9 for 25 / 2 for 10 from 3) the game is tied up at 25. – 10:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac with three personal fouls early in second quarter. Clippers now don’t have size inside to defend rim from Giannis and Lopez. – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble. Robert Covington is subbing for him. – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers finish strong first quarter up 24-15 on Milwaukee, which needed to score six points late to cut the deficit. Milwaukee did expose one Clippers’ shortcoming — lack of size when Zubac goes to bench. Giannis started to get aggressive late in first. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Milwaukee ended 1st quarter on 6-0 run to cut Clippers lead to 24-15.
Good defense overall for Clippers, but they really messed this up with wayward shooting, which has been the case ever since team left ATL. Clippers are 5/9 in paint, 5/17 outside paint, including 2/9 3s. – 10:47 PM
Milwaukee ended 1st quarter on 6-0 run to cut Clippers lead to 24-15.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Clippers 24, Bucks 15.
Giannis started 1-7 but keeping him down to that level isn’t sustainable all night, and in the Bucks’ last few possessions of the quarter he got to the rim twice out of transition for buckets. – 10:46 PM
End of 1: Clippers 24, Bucks 15.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has gone eight deep in his rotation thus far, with Batum, Powell and Jackson off the bench. With Reggie playing, I don’t know if we’ll see a third guard, in Kennard. But we’ll see. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took Milwaukee 9:05 to make their 3 field goals.
Clearly too many for T Lue. He calls timeout immediately after Brook Lopez long hook that ended 10-1 Clippers run.
Clippers lead 20-9 with 2:55 left in opening quarter. – 10:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks start off 3 for 15 (20%) from the field, 0 for 6 from behind the three-point line.
#Clippers lead 20-9.
Paul George has 7 points for L.A. – 10:40 PM
#Bucks start off 3 for 15 (20%) from the field, 0 for 6 from behind the three-point line.
#Clippers lead 20-9.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG-Kawhi held Bucks to 5 points in their first 8 minutes tonight. – 10:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton checks in w/ 4:59 to go in the first quarter. #Bucks trail 16-5 – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi steals Joe Ingles pass… then gets offensive foul for discarding Grayson Allen on the break.
Again… don’t think anyone is complaining about that one… – 10:34 PM
Kawhi steals Joe Ingles pass… then gets offensive foul for discarding Grayson Allen on the break.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First off the Clippers’ bench is Nico Batum, for Morris, which was a given because of Morris coming back tonight from his injury. – 10:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Joe Ingles is in the game now for the Bucks. Hasn’t been near Kawhi yet, starting out guarding Morris. – 10:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles & Wesley Matthews are first off the bench for the #Bucks – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers used 6-0 run to establish early 10-4 start.
Expect a heavy midrange approach from LAC. They’re already 2/6 from there. Bucks rank 29th in midrange* FGs allowed this season
*as RoCo could tell you, those shots Bucks allowed last year were 3s. – 10:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bucks are having a “Clippers’ first quarter in Chicago two days ago” kind of shooting start. Giannis is 1-7, Bucks 2-10. – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1 for 7 from the field (incl. 0 for 2 from behind the three-point line) and 0 for 2 from the free throw line.
#Clippers lead 10-4. – 10:29 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1 for 7 from the field (incl. 0 for 2 from behind the three-point line) and 0 for 2 from the free throw line.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
In the Bucks first 7 possessions Giannis is 0/3 fg, 0/2 ft and has 2 TOs. Not great! – 10:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook gets the first Bucks bucket tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIIB4J6QFD – 10:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open this one 1 for 5 from the field and trail the #Clippers 8-2 in the early going. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks game ops are interesting, because sometimes it sounds like you’re at a Clippers game and sometimes it sounds like you’re at a Jazz game… – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Giannis tries to bulldoze to the rim and Kawhi strips the ball on his way up for a steal. Zubac also denied a Giannis drive at the rim earlier in this quarter. – 10:25 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
📰All-Star Game Appearances📰
19: LeBron
18: …
17: …
16: …
15: …
14: …
13: KD
12: …
11: …
10: …
9: Steph
8: PG13, Kyrie
7: Giannis, Dame
6: DeMar, Embiid
5: Jokic
4: Luka, Tatum, Mitchell
3: Sabonis
2: Zion, Ja, Bam, Jaylen, Jrue, Randle
1: SGA, JJJ, Lauri, Hali – 10:25 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Can’t think of an easier guy to root for than Jrue Holiday, and in just over two years in Milwaukee he’s become an NBA Champion, Olympic gold medalist, all-defensive first teamer, teammate of the year award winner, and now, finally, an all-star (again). Legend. pic.twitter.com/xcB1XNvVGy – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth 👟 pic.twitter.com/NKSIWcaKIy – 10:18 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I also believe that De’Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards were more worthy of All Star berths instead of Paul George – 10:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Clocking in for the night shift.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/EDh9uvAFbh – 10:03 PM
Clocking in for the night shift.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi is debuting his third New Balance shoe tonight in Milwaukee, the Kawhi III. Pic via @newbalancehoops: pic.twitter.com/ZNVTScvH1r – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue and Bud about the opposing defenses tonight. So many similarities:
– Opp. TO%: (LAC 25th, MIL 30th)
– 3s allowed (LAC 13th, MIL 10th)
– Opp. FTAr (LAC 8th, MIL 2nd)
– Defensive rebounding (LAC 6th, MIL 2nd)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on 8x All-Star Paul George: “He’s an elite player, and so it’s not like he has to take a back seat to anyone. Him and Kawhi, they’re both right here, 1A, 1B, 1-1, whatever you want to call it. Just play your game, be aggressive.” pic.twitter.com/tj6fwJl37z – 9:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/2
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
MIL
Pat Connaughton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 9:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue recorded his 12th double-double on Tuesday already matching his total from last season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/4k3ddkluHt – 9:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James needs 63 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points all-time. Based on his scoring average this season (30.1 PPG), he would pass Kareem on Feb. 9 against the Bucks. This is assuming he does not miss any games. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/5rMlXlUxwU – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I might get crazy and stay up and watch Clippers-Bucks live.
Might. – 9:34 PM
I might get crazy and stay up and watch Clippers-Bucks live.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks, and he joins all-stars Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez. – 9:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James is now on pace to break the scoring record next Thursday against Milwaukee.
He needs 63 points to pass Kareem. He’s averaging 30.1.
That means, at that pace, he needs just over two games to do it. – 9:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on tonight’s Milwaukee matchup!
#GetItLocked
Get the scoop on tonight’s Milwaukee matchup!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🗣 It’s a Holiday baby!!
Jrue’s teammates had *mostly* nice things to say about Jrue getting his 2nd All-Star nod. pic.twitter.com/gyqm2wIAnz – 9:14 PM
🗣 It’s a Holiday baby!!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks had another dominating third quarter as they pulled away to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 137-113 on February 6, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind
The Bucks had another dominating third quarter as they pulled away to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 137-113 on February 6, 2022.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For accountability here were my NBA All-Star picks:
Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo✅
Giannis Antetokounmpo✅
Jaylen Brown✅
DeMar DeRozan✅
Kevin Durant✅
Joel Embiid✅
Tyrese Haliburton✅
James Harden❌
Kyrie Irving✅
Donovan Mitchell✅
Pascal Siakam❌
Jayson Tatum✅ – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked how he’ll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has “had their conversations” with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight. – 8:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
One more All-Star note: I believe Jrue Holiday (last selected in 2013) just set a new record for longest time between All-Star selections – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen on watching the All-Star results: “When they announced Paul George, it was kind of a nervewracking moment… I knew the guys that I was competing against for those spots.” – 8:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Probably late to this party, but hard to figure why Trae Young isn’t on the East all-star team. Played a lot of games and the numbers are pretty fantastic. Paul George missed a lot more games, but made it in the West. – 8:27 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Jrue Holiday goes 10 years between All-Star appearances. Checking now to see if that’s some sort of record … – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People have asked what Kawhi on tonight
Same as every other night Pinky pic.twitter.com/dfgGVb2Fae – 8:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked. – 7:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Thank you #ClipperNation for all the love and support!
❤️ 8x #NBAAllStar, PG-13 pic.twitter.com/N5f6qhL1HZ – 7:49 PM
Thank you #ClipperNation for all the love and support!
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 53 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4th season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as Clippers together.
Here is how All-Star selection has gone
2019-20: Just Kawhi (All-Star MVP)
2020-21: Both (Kawhi start, PG reserve)
2021-22: Neither (Kawhi ACL, PG UCL)
2022-23: Just PG – 7:44 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George was selected as a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team. It’s his with All-Star appearance and second with the Clippers. He is averaging 23.3 pts/6.1 rebs/5.4 asst/1.5 steals this season.#NBAAllStar – 7:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George being an 8x All-Star is a major accomplishment.
He could easily be an 11x All-Star.
He came back to play in 2014-15 season less than 8 months after a compound fracture in his leg.
His first Clippers season was delayed by shoulder surgeries.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ladies and gentlemen…Your 2023 #NBAAllStar, PG-13 pic.twitter.com/NsIBL7M1vA – 7:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. – 7:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.
This season Aaron Gordon was more worthy of All-Star. – 7:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.
For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft rights in the 2018 draft.
The previous draft where Clippers selected an All-Star: 2009 (Blake Griffin).
Draft before that: 2008 (DeAndre Jordan)
Draft before that: 2003 (Chris Kaman) – 7:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.
I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – 7:29 PM
I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.
I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – 7:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:24 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷
Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸
Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹
Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮
What a time. – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers Domantas Sabonis and Paul George were named All-Stars in the Western Conference.
Sabonis & the Kings play in Indy tomorrow. – 7:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥
Congrats Jrue!! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bSICnclT16 – 7:23 PM
21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.
However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – 7:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:
Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the West:
– Ja Morant
– Domantas Sabonis
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Paul George
– Damian Lillard
– Lauri Markkanen
– Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teams with multiple All-Stars:
— Celtics
— Bucks
— Nets
— Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/TTSLAVFgHX – 7:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard did not make All-Star team. I don’t think he or the Clippers mind too much. pic.twitter.com/qgPSiZDWBv – 7:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Ja Morant, Domontas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star Reserves:
Paul George
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis – 7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Paul George gets named an All-Star reserve, taking one of the few forward spots that could’ve gone to Aaron Gordon. Still expect Markkanen, too. – 7:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.
OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.
OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.
Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️
Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️
Paul George: 2 ⭐️
Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)
Rare air. pic.twitter.com/oavjYqOJeX – 7:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Whoa Paul George made it…
That’s a little unexpected, but had a better chance than Kawhi due to games missed. – 7:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Grayson Allen was right.
“The East is really good this year and we’ve been floating in that second range; you don’t do that in a tough conference without a couple of All-Stars on your team. And Jrue’s been consistent for us. He’s an All-Star.” – Allen theathletic.com/4102929/2023/0… – 7:18 PM
Grayson Allen was right.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
See you soon, Utah 🤩
Paul George has been selected to his 8th All-Star Game!
@ATT | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6dFutoKCCm – 7:17 PM
See you soon, Utah 🤩
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.
He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.
By appearances (as a Thunder) …
Russell Westbrook: 8
Kevin Durant: 7
Paul George: 2
Chris Paul: 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jrue Holiday has earned a $324K All-Star bonus for being selected as a reserve.
The bonus is now considered likely for the 2023-24 season. – 7:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
He’s in!! 🤩
Jrue Holiday is an #NBAAllStar!! pic.twitter.com/zhoZYau7aI – 7:09 PM
He’s in!! 🤩
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Jrue Holiday is back in the All-Star game for the first time since 2013 – 7:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jrue Holiday literally had to wait a decade between his first All-Star selection (2013) and his second (2023). – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is an all-star for the first time in a decade. #Bucks point guard will join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the showcase. – 7:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s late-night hoops.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/2bPmJizG3R – 7:01 PM
Prep for tonight’s late-night hoops.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s 5 o’clock. Time to celebrate.
@Casamigos Cocktail of the Game: pic.twitter.com/OZ9lcASpF9 – 6:01 PM
It’s 5 o’clock. Time to celebrate.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A western conference matchup.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/b73j2rjbqk – 5:01 PM
A western conference matchup.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Every time I eat in Milwaukee I think of what Rudy Gay said about OJ Mayo pic.twitter.com/1gvICgD8b1 – 4:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 8 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa
Will there be more or less than 8 dunks tonight?
