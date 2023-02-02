Clippers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,631,050 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $5,290,768 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DLocke09
Tonight was the Jazz 2nd best offensive game of the season only surpassed by the Clippers game Jan 18th – 2:12 AM