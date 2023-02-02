D'Angelo Russell trade noise quieting?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly not ruled out trading D’Angelo Russell, but he has played well in December and January. “He has been a good offensive player for them,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “That noise, to me, has kind of quieted. I know there are deals out there that they would do. I don’t think any teams have met those deal points yet.”
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo tonight:
29 PTS
7 3P
Made the same amount of 3s as the Splash Bros. pic.twitter.com/Za4hKffynK – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
D’Angelo Russell with 14 fourth quarter points already. Still 5:33 left. It’s 21-9 Timberwolves so far in the quarter. Warriors have led by as many as 14. They’re now down one. Steve Kerr using a condensed eight-man rotation in this second half. – 10:10 PM
D’Angelo Russell with 14 fourth quarter points already. Still 5:33 left. It’s 21-9 Timberwolves so far in the quarter. Warriors have led by as many as 14. They’re now down one. Steve Kerr using a condensed eight-man rotation in this second half. – 10:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dunno how much it comes through on TV, but body language all night has screamed that DLo *really* wants this win against his old team (and specifically Draymond).
And now DLo is blacked out — seven made 3s again, with plenty of time to go. – 10:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell when asked about Jaden McDaniels not showing any emotion after he hit the game-tying 3 late in the 4th quarter:
“He shows a lot of emotion when you’re not expecting it. But when you’re expecting it, he’s a mute. Not a bad way to be.” – 12:08 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
On a positive for the Wolves, Jaden McDaniels hit the big shot to force OT. His teammates joked they didn’t see him smile after the shot.
D’Angelo Russell: “Hopefully one day you’ll see Jaden with some emotion. It’ll keep going for him, with or without the emotion.” – 12:05 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch going offense-defense with Rivers for Russell.
With Fox and Monk both out there, Finch seems to be treating it like he did against Lillard and Simmons and Mitchell and Garland — the two games DLo didn’t close. – 10:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nowell comes in here to spell DLo for a few minutes before DLo comes back to close. Thought Finch might go Prince – 10:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With Prince back and Naz playing some 4 next to Rudy, it looks like the 3-guard lineup (3 of DLo/Ant/Rivers/Nowell) might be no more.
(Rivers, Ant and DLo shared the floor for a few minutes after McDaniels went to the locker room — but he’s back on the floor now.) – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell is shooting 94 percent from the line over the last two months. Just missed 3 in a row.
That kind of start for the Wolves, who are 4-16 from the field. – 8:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– All-Star or not, Ant’s game is elevating
– Ant + DLo playing off of each other
– Why there might not be an obvious path to take with DLo or Naz at the deadline
– Gobert’s teammates starting to see and feel his value
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Austin Rivers said one thing gets overlooked about this recent Wolves run: “We’re doing this without, arguably, our best player.”
Both Rivers and D’Angelo Russell heaped praise on Anthony Edwards for taking the wheel while KAT has been out. – 12:16 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to reinvest in D’Angelo Russell after this season. -via Bleacher Report / January 31, 2023
Christopher Hine: D’Angelo Russell on Anthony Edwards’ ability to listen: “You see him just taking it and putting it into his toolbox and trying to utilize it … In this league, it’s a special talent to have. Take things, incorporate them into what you’re doing & be successful at the same time.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / January 30, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Bleacher Report has the Mavs, Suns and Clippers in on D’Angelo Russell. I just don’t sense any trade has been close. And frankly the way he’s been playing, he should be here on February 9. -via Spotify / January 30, 2023