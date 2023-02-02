De'Aaron Fox not among West All-Star reserves

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked. – 7:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Please don’t be dumb enough to even listen to anyone using Tyrese Haliburton’s deserved all-star selection in the East and De’Aaron Fox’s snub in the West to trash the trade.
The stupid takes from people who don’t watch are often the loudest on these days. Ignore them. – 7:40 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
My least favorite part of All-Star convos is when we start tearing down other players.
BUT HOW DOES JJJ MAKE IT OVER DE’AARON FOX?! – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Charles Barkley on De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub: “I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West. They have the third-best record in the West, so I’m surprised. … I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this team.” – 7:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Apparently what De’Aaron Fox was supposed to do is be selfish and prioritize his own numbers over wins. That’s apparently what matters more in NBA All-Star selections. – 7:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
No All-Star bid for Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox. He couldn’t have missed by much. – 7:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just wait until the playoffs. De’Aaron Fox is about to make the NBA look like fools.
Terrible. – 7:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Friday’s game due to personal reasons, per the NBA injury report. – 5:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis a season high 34 points & 11 boards, De’Aaron Fox 31 and the Kings take down the Spurs 119-109 – 10:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Final: Kings 119, Spurs 109
Domantas Sabonis 34pts, 11rebs
De’Aaron Fox 31pts, 10ast
Malik Monk 22pts, 4rebs, 5asts off the bench
Light the Beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Per Kings PR: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the first Kings teammates with multiple 30-point double-doubles in the same game since Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson during the 1967-68 season. Lucas and Robertson both completed the feat twice that season. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
For the second time this season, Domantas Sabonis (34 points, 11 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (31 points, 10 rebounds) have each posted 30-point double-doubles in the same contest.
The pair also had 30-point double-doubles in a win vs. DEN on Dec. 28. – 10:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has his 15th double-digit fourth quarter of the season. All-Star reserves will be announced tomorrow. – 10:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Double-double for De’Aaron Fox in San Antonio. He notches 31 points and 10 assists with 03:52 remaining. 8th double-double for Fox this season. All-Star caliber season for him. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox is taking over in 4th quarter. All-Star material here. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox hits the floater at the buzzer. Kings lead the Spurs 89-84 going into the fourth quarter. – 9:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That was an assertive drive for young Mr. Branham against De’Aaron Fox. Branham is up to 19. He’s having a night. – 9:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs turn it over, leading to a Malik Monk run-out layup.
Pop calls timeout.
Spurs turn it over, leading to a De’Aaron Fox run-out dunk. Rinse, repeat. – 8:51 PM
