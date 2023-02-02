De'Aaron Fox to make the All-Star Game?

James Ham: All-Star No. 2? There is growing optimism in NBA circles that De’Aaron Fox will also have his name called when All-Stars reserves are announced on Thursday. He put up big numbers once again in this one, scoring 31 points to go with 10 assists and 3 steals.
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis a season high 34 points & 11 boards, De’Aaron Fox 31 and the Kings take down the Spurs 119-109 – 10:14 PM
Domantas Sabonis a season high 34 points & 11 boards, De’Aaron Fox 31 and the Kings take down the Spurs 119-109 – 10:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Final: Kings 119, Spurs 109
Domantas Sabonis 34pts, 11rebs
De’Aaron Fox 31pts, 10ast
Malik Monk 22pts, 4rebs, 5asts off the bench
Light the Beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:13 PM
Final: Kings 119, Spurs 109
Domantas Sabonis 34pts, 11rebs
De’Aaron Fox 31pts, 10ast
Malik Monk 22pts, 4rebs, 5asts off the bench
Light the Beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Per Kings PR: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the first Kings teammates with multiple 30-point double-doubles in the same game since Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson during the 1967-68 season. Lucas and Robertson both completed the feat twice that season. – 10:10 PM
Per Kings PR: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the first Kings teammates with multiple 30-point double-doubles in the same game since Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson during the 1967-68 season. Lucas and Robertson both completed the feat twice that season. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
For the second time this season, Domantas Sabonis (34 points, 11 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (31 points, 10 rebounds) have each posted 30-point double-doubles in the same contest.
The pair also had 30-point double-doubles in a win vs. DEN on Dec. 28. – 10:06 PM
From Kings:
For the second time this season, Domantas Sabonis (34 points, 11 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (31 points, 10 rebounds) have each posted 30-point double-doubles in the same contest.
The pair also had 30-point double-doubles in a win vs. DEN on Dec. 28. – 10:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has his 15th double-digit fourth quarter of the season. All-Star reserves will be announced tomorrow. – 10:06 PM
De’Aaron Fox has his 15th double-digit fourth quarter of the season. All-Star reserves will be announced tomorrow. – 10:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Double-double for De’Aaron Fox in San Antonio. He notches 31 points and 10 assists with 03:52 remaining. 8th double-double for Fox this season. All-Star caliber season for him. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:05 PM
Double-double for De’Aaron Fox in San Antonio. He notches 31 points and 10 assists with 03:52 remaining. 8th double-double for Fox this season. All-Star caliber season for him. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox is taking over in 4th quarter. All-Star material here. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:04 PM
De’Aaron Fox is taking over in 4th quarter. All-Star material here. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox hits the floater at the buzzer. Kings lead the Spurs 89-84 going into the fourth quarter. – 9:42 PM
De’Aaron Fox hits the floater at the buzzer. Kings lead the Spurs 89-84 going into the fourth quarter. – 9:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That was an assertive drive for young Mr. Branham against De’Aaron Fox. Branham is up to 19. He’s having a night. – 9:40 PM
That was an assertive drive for young Mr. Branham against De’Aaron Fox. Branham is up to 19. He’s having a night. – 9:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs turn it over, leading to a Malik Monk run-out layup.
Pop calls timeout.
Spurs turn it over, leading to a De’Aaron Fox run-out dunk. Rinse, repeat. – 8:51 PM
Spurs turn it over, leading to a Malik Monk run-out layup.
Pop calls timeout.
Spurs turn it over, leading to a De’Aaron Fox run-out dunk. Rinse, repeat. – 8:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Spurs starters:
Tre Jones
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl – 7:54 PM
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Spurs starters:
Tre Jones
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl – 7:54 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: According to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox took over huddles in the third and fourth quarters. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 24, 2023
James Ham: Good moment from De’Aaron Fox. “I’ve been here through good, bad, terrible, so yeah, I want to win for this city, just as much as I want to win for myself and this organization.” -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 23, 2023
Jason Anderson: From Kings PR: With four assists in the first half, De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings all-time assist list with 2,251 total assists. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 22, 2023