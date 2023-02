Draymond Green will not play against Denver

Over the course of his 20 NBA seasons, James averaged at least 25 points in 19 seasons, including 30.2 in 41 games this season, and he has played in at least 90% of his team’s games in 15 seasons. This is a story about numbers, but stats do not tell the entire story. “When you look at those three things, it’s a testament to how he lives his life,” Warriors star Draymond Green told USA TODAY Sports. “I recently said he’s the greatest face the NBA has ever had. Think about the day and age we live in – cameras, social media – he’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested. Never photo’d drunk. Those things go hand in hand with durability, longevity, consistency. -via USA Today Sports / February 2, 2023