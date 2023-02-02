Draymond Green will not play against Denver

Anthony Slater: Draymond Green has now been ruled out in Denver. Late scratch. Right calf tightness.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
According to the in-game stats, Kuminga will start in place of Draymond tonight for the Warriors. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Draymond Green’s place. So it’s Curry, Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins, Looney. – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors have to hope Draymond Green being a late scratch with a calf injury is a precaution. Last time he had a calf issue it led to his back injury and he missed two months last season – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been ruled out late because of right calf tightness. – 8:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Fitzgerald announces on @NBCSWarriors that Draymond Green is NOT playing tonight. – 8:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green ruled out for tonight with right calf tightness, per the team. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green has now been ruled out in Denver. Late scratch. Right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is a late a scratch from tonight’s game — Right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Grees has been ruled out late because of right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “there was a conversation” with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Rick Celebrini this morning about whether to sit or not. Curry and Green said they felt good. Training staff data cleared them to play tonight vs Nuggets. – 7:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight in Denver.
Starters:
– Curry
– Poole
– Wiggins
– Draymond
– Looney – 7:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Denver
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Probable Warriors starters vs. Nuggets
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“Expecting them to play,” Kerr said about Steph and Draymond for tonight’s game, the second of a back-to-back vs Denver. – 7:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight. – 7:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight in Denver – 7:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight in Denver, per Kerr. Klay Thompson out. – 7:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Klay Thompson is out tonight vs. Nuggets. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are questionable. – 3:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury Reporter ahead of Nuggets vs Warriors tonight:
DEN
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain
GS
Klay Thompson is out (injury management)
Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable – 3:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson listed as out for tonight’s game in Denver, second night of a back-to-back. Andre Iguodala also remains out and will miss his 10th straight game.
Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable. – 3:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Denver. Klay Thompson is out. Andre Iguodala will miss his 10th straight game.
Curry said he’d campaign to play against the Nuggets following Monday’s win over Oklahoma City. – 3:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight against the Nuggets on the second night of the back-to-back. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are questionable. – 3:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Nuggets. Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable
Andre Iguodala remains out – 3:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on Naz Reid playing through injury tonight:
“Naz is big time for that. He played his ass off, beyond even playing through injury. The confidence he plays at, it’s not easy going at Draymond. Draymond is the best big defending in the league. Naz really went at him.” – 12:02 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid when asked about not backing down when Draymond Green was guarding him:
“I see anybody, I’m not backing down. Like I told you before, the confidence in my team and coaches, man. If I see you, I’m goin at you. That’s just what it is.” – 11:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dunno how much it comes through on TV, but body language all night has screamed that DLo *really* wants this win against his old team (and specifically Draymond).
And now DLo is blacked out — seven made 3s again, with plenty of time to go. – 10:09 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play. They’ll go through warmups before an official decision is made. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 2, 2023
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson is out tonight in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors currently listing Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) as questionable. Both played heavy minutes vs Wolves last night. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 2, 2023
Over the course of his 20 NBA seasons, James averaged at least 25 points in 19 seasons, including 30.2 in 41 games this season, and he has played in at least 90% of his team’s games in 15 seasons. This is a story about numbers, but stats do not tell the entire story. “When you look at those three things, it’s a testament to how he lives his life,” Warriors star Draymond Green told USA TODAY Sports. “I recently said he’s the greatest face the NBA has ever had. Think about the day and age we live in – cameras, social media – he’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested. Never photo’d drunk. Those things go hand in hand with durability, longevity, consistency. -via USA Today Sports / February 2, 2023