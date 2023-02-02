Everyone on Raptors available for trade except for Scottie Barnes

Teams are coming to them, they’re listening to offers, and with the exception of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes – who remains off limits in trade discussions – everything is on the table, according to sources. There’s no shortage of options to mull over in the next seven days.
Source: Josh Lewenberg @ TSN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
Can Scottie Barnes not only serve as a bridge to the future for the Raptors, but be the face of the franchise’s next era?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes selected for the Jordan Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend, while 🇨🇦rookies Ben Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of the Pacers also get the nod. – 3:53 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
There will be Raptors and Canadian content in the NBA’s Rising Stars Game. Reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, plus Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard and Leonard Miller. – 2:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has been selected to the Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend, voted on by the league’s assistant coaches. Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will also participate. Christian Koloko was not selected. – 2:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know. I love it. You turn me up. You poke the bear. I wish it would get poked every game..”
A smiling Deandre Ayton on him and #Raptors Scottie Barnes having words in 2nd half.
Ayton also took out frustrations on a chair.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He poked the bear.”
Deandre Ayton said he was frustrated with his missed shots early on after the way he struggled against Toronto last time. Didn’t know what the deal with Scottie Barnes was, but said their face-to-face woke him up – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton didn’t like the way Scottie Barnes fouled him. Said something to his face when Barnes didn’t back away – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Scottie Barnes is gassed, just came out. VanVleet 3-point play.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got to get more lift to get a shot over Scottie Barnes.
Blocked Ayton’s jump hook.
Very talented player.
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: In its Last Two Minute Report, NBA says refs in NYK-TOR game were correct in not calling a foul on Scottie Barnes at the end of regulation. Barnes made contact with RJ Barrett on Barrett’s game-tying dunk at the end of regulation in NYK’s OT loss: pic.twitter.com/hlMsYcdFjU -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 17, 2023
All throughout the G League Showcase in late December, Toronto officials informed inquiring minds they’ll evaluate this Raptors roster until that fateful second Thursday of next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports, especially as head coach Nick Nurse’s unit stands at just 20-24, tied for 10th in the conference, with a roster Toronto leadership expected to compete among the Eastern elite. Those are the standards when you’ve landed a youngster such as Scottie Barnes, whom the Raptors wouldn’t entertain dealing for Kevin Durant this past summer, and All-Stars like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 17, 2023