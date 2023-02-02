Fred VanVleet wants to remain a Raptor?

A similar line of thinking informs the discussion around VanVleet, although his on-court value and his status as a culture setter going back to the Raptors championship season makes his case different. The belief is that VanVleet wants to remain a Raptor, though fit and familiarity aside, money is a factor there too. “The worst thing that could happen to Fred is to be traded,” said one league insider. “Unless you’re a superstar who is getting the max no matter what, the best way to get paid is by staying with your own team.”
Source: SportsNet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It doesn’t matter how many shots you get if they don’t go in” — Fred VanVleet on Raptors +27 shot advantage. pic.twitter.com/1mwQnnNQ1V – 11:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 131-128. 34-10-12 for VanVleet, 18-14 for Barnes, 21-10-5 for Siakam.
The Jazz sliced up the Raptors’ defence. Exposed. – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet is the only Raptor ever to have
30 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
4 3P
And he’s done it twice in the last 30 days. pic.twitter.com/Whdp4hSApD – 11:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 131, Raptors 128. Utah now 27-26. Potential All-Star Game selection Lauri Markkanen with 28p/13r. Rising Stars selection Walker Kessler with 17p/14r/7b. Also, Mike Conley with 19p/8a, Jordan Clarkson 23p/5a, Malik Beasley 14p, Collin Sexton 12p/4a.
FVV has 34/12r/10a. – 11:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 125-119, 1:06 left.
FVV does have the triple-double: 34/12/10. Players on other teams get triple-doubles quite frequently, it turns out.
Still, Jazz have hung strong with really balanced scoring in this 4th. Also notable: Agbaji is finishing this game. – 11:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet’s got his 2nd career triple-double, and they’ve both come against Utah. 31 points, 12 rebounds (a career-high) and 10 assists. He’s been brilliant. – 11:15 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Via Raps PR…Toronto has set a season high with three players posting double-doubles tonight (Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet). The last time three Raptors had double-doubles in the same game was Dec. 10, 2021 vs. New York (Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet).
Still 5:13 to go in this game too – 11:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That’s a career-best 11 rebounds for FVV, and only two of them are offensive. – 10:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Personal-best 11 rebounds for VanVleet. He needs 3 assists for his 2nd career triple-double. He’s got 25 of the Raptors’ 92 points through 3 quarters. Jazz by 4 going into the 4th. – 10:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 96, Raptors 92. Some very poor end-of-period execution by the Jazz. First, Sexton panicked-passed to Vando for a corner 3 to beat the shot clock, then they gave up a drive to the rim by FVV, then Beasley passed to Gay, who hesitated and didn’t get a shot off in time. – 10:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Completely unforced 8-second violation on VanVleet and the Raptors. Don’t see that everyday. – 10:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Well, VanVleet just got an 8-second violation walking the ball up the floor. Not what you want! – 10:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors trail 65-60 at half. They looked like they were going to be blown out but an 11-2 edge in turnovers and a 15-3 edge in offensive rebounds took care of that. VanVleet has 16&5 for Raptors. Jazz have four in double figures. – 10:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 65, Raptors 60. Crazy made 3 by Trent at the horn to close the deficit for Toronto. For Utah: Beasley 14p, Markkanen 11p/8r, Conley 10p/4a, Sexton 10p/3a, Kessler 8p/8r/6b. For the Raptors, FVV also on triple-double watch with 16p/7r/5a. – 10:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Amazingly, the Raptors shot 40% from the field and 2-for-12 from 3 (!!) and are still within 5 points at the half. A credit to Fred VanVleet, who’s been awesome (16-7-5). He and Achiuwa are 10-for-17. Everybody else: 15-for-46. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 31, Raptors 25. Couple late turnovers and some bad transition defense by Utah help Toronto close the gap. Sexton 7p/2a, Kessler 6p/4r/4b for the Jazz. FVV 8p/3r/2a, Barnes 3p/7r for the Raptors. – 9:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet’s been excellent, everyone else … has not. Jazz up 31-25 after one. The Raptors are about 4-for-19 from the restricted area. – 9:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
More on this storyline
But VanVleet’s decision to leave his long-time agent has raised eyebrows, even if he told me that people are reading too much into the move and that it had been fulminating since last summer. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023
VanVleet hasn’t declared who his new agency will be, but industry insiders believe he will sign with Klutch, who – in addition to representing Trent Jr. – also represents Anunoby and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. VanVleet’s one-time agent, Andy Miller, runs the coaching and executive division for Klutch. “I’m 99.9 per cent sure it will be Klutch,” said one source who is familiar with VanVleet’s situation. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023
Michael Scotto: We’ve got the locker room leader, Fred VanVleet, coming up on a player option, which by all accounts, from anyone you talk to around the league, is expected to decline that player option and enter unrestricted free agency. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023