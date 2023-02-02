Gary Trent Jr. remains likeliest Raptor to get traded

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Time for a big swing by the Raptors? What is Gary Trent Jr.‘s value? The Klutch angle and Masai’s huddle with Suns GM James Jones — pre-deadline thoughts and observations from the road: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 10:32 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 1:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 9:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gary Trent Jr. steal of Paul, end-to-end bucket. #Suns down two.
Timeout 49 seconds left in 3rd. – 10:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors had 53 points at half and now have 63. The Suns still have 62, so that’s a 10-0 run. That’s all the fingers I got. VanVleet pushing pace, either scoring in transition or getting to the paint & pitching like for Gary Trent Jr. Raps lead 63-62. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can’t leave Gary Trent Jr. open for any 3, let alone the shortest one from the corner.
Saric was closest to him.
Don’t know if that was man or zone. Whatever it was, Williams didn’t like it.
Timeout. #Suns up five with 6:10 left in half. – 9:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
5-on-5 on the looming trade deadline with @Bobby Marks, @Dave McMenamin, @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk, in which I introduce the Gary Trent Jr. test for the Lakers: es.pn/3jf3ykC (ESPN+) – 3:11 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: ‘So with all that being said, and everything that we’ve been hearing circulating out of Toronto, leads me to believe that OG Anunony can be moved and before the only person I thought weeks ago that will be moved from Toronto was going to be Gary Trent Jr. And I do think it can be multiple guys moved this time around.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
According to league sources, Trent could expect a deal in the $20-million range if he opts out of the last year of his contract, which is set to pay him $18.8 million next season. In other words, the idea of a Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro-like payday – two young scorers with comparable statistical profiles as Trent Jr. who scored extensions with their own teams in the $30-million per season range — may not be readily available in free agency. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023
Meanwhile, league sources peg Trent Jr.’s likely trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary. From the Raptors’ point of view, the likelihood of improving your team by moving on from a 24-year-old who has proven himself as a quality perimeter shooter is relatively low. If Trent Jr. was determined to leave, or the Raptors didn’t believe they could re-sign him in free agency, the story might be different. -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023