Grizzlies don't want Pelicans to land OG Anunoby and Pelicans don't want Grizzlies to get him

Esfandiar Baraheni: “Memphis doesn’t want New Orleans to get OG Anunoby and New Orleans doesn’t want Memphis to get O.G” I think we got ourselves a good ol’ fashion bidding war.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
The wonderful world of Tari Eason, searching for a point guard and the asking price for OG Anunoby.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
Esfandiar Baraheni: Haynes also mentions that he thinks Anunoby ends up getting moved at the deadline. Mentions that he reportedly wants a change of scenery and he thinks something gets done. -via Twitter / February 2, 2023
The Pelicans and Pacers join the Suns and Knicks as teams to watch in the pursuit of OG Anunoby leading up to the trade deadline. The Knicks have shown a willingness to include multiple first-round picks for Anunoby. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2023
Chris Haynes: ‘So with all that being said, and everything that we’ve been hearing circulating out of Toronto, leads me to believe that OG Anunony can be moved and before the only person I thought weeks ago that will be moved from Toronto was going to be Gary Trent Jr. And I do think it can be multiple guys moved this time around.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023