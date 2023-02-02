Live stream: Grizzlies 26, Cavaliers 27

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 26, Cleveland Cavaliers 27 (Q1 01:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Garland checks out with 1:58 left in the first quarter with 14 points. He’s been really good so far tonight. – 8:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland leads all scorers right now with 10 points in the first quarter. He’s also been tasked with being Ja Morant’s primary defender early on. Big challenge. – 8:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Darius Garland has 1,500 career assists, per the Cavs. He’s dished three out here in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Caris LeVert OUT tonight, I’m told Cedi Osman is set to become the primary beneficiary of those minutes. Osman set to check in. He should have a longer leash tonight. – 8:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Make that 1,500 career assists for @Darius Garland! 🤝 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tcSidq46Yu – 8:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Make that 1,500 assists for @Darius Garland! 🤝 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jZ9SWfrGYo – 7:59 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Looks like Jaren Jackson Jr. is the player folks in NorCal are the angriest about getting into the All-Star Game. – 7:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Grizzlies are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Built by Black History.
Built by Black History.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 @Santi Aldama
🐶 @Rookiedunker
Starting 5 vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 @Santi Aldama
🐶 @Rookiedunker
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
My least favorite part of All-Star convos is when we start tearing down other players.
My least favorite part of All-Star convos is when we start tearing down other players.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Alright, let’s get it out the way now 😂 If Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. aren’t on the same team and they have a meet-up at the rim, what happens next? – 7:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jaren Jackson is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the Grizzlies have been a top-two team in the West all year. Relax – 7:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First time in franchise history the Memphis Grizzlies have two players in the NBA All-Star game. The wildest part? Desmond Bane was playing at an All-Star pace before spraining his right big toe. The future is bright in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/kwyTbw0meh – 7:35 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Western Conference All-Stars. The West is much more aligned with the stats than the East
I guess AD didn’t play enough, but he’s a top 10 NBA player when healthy, and only 7 games behind JJJ
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Western Conference All-Stars. The West is much more aligned with the stats than the East
I guess AD didn’t play enough, but he’s a top 10 NBA player when healthy, and only 7 games behind JJJ
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For a first time in franchise’s history, the Memphis Grizzlies will represented by 2 players in the NBA All Star Game (Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson jr). JJJ will bi the 5th Grizzlies player who gonna participate in the NBA ASG. #BigMemphis #NBAAllStar – 7:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For a first time in franchise’s history, the Memphis Grizzlies will represented by 2 players in the NBA All Star Game (Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson jr). JJJ will bi the 5ht Grizzlies player who gonna participate in the NBA ASG. #BigMemphis #NBAAllStar – 7:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For a first time in franchise’s history, the Memphis Grizzlies will represented by 2 players in the NBA All Star Game (Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson jr). JJJ will bi the 5ht Rizzlies player who gonna participate in the NBA ASG. #BigMemphis #NBAAllStar – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A first-time appearance for Trip 🐻 @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/iTW8ox7Tyn – 7:27 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Congratulations @Ja Morant & @Jaren Jackson Jr.!!! #NBAAllStar – 7:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m surprised Jaren Jackson made the All-Star Game over Anthony Davis, but I think it’s warranted. JJJ is the DPOY favorite and AD just missed too much time. – 7:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
For the first time in franchise history, the Memphis Grizzlies have two players in the NBA All-Star game. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both going this year.
For the first time in franchise history, the Memphis Grizzlies have two players in the NBA All-Star game. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both going this year.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:
And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PG Darius Garland left off the East All-Star team by coaches. That’s unfortunate. – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is also an NBA All-Star.
Leads the NBA in blocks per game.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is also an NBA All-Star.
Leads the NBA in blocks per game.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the West:
– Ja Morant
– Domantas Sabonis
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Paul George
– Damian Lillard
– Lauri Markkanen
All-Star reserves for the West:
– Ja Morant
– Domantas Sabonis
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Paul George
– Damian Lillard
– Lauri Markkanen
StatMuse @statmuse
Teams with multiple All-Stars:
— Celtics
— Bucks
— Nets
Teams with multiple All-Stars:
— Celtics
— Bucks
— Nets
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Wow! Jaren Jackson Jr. is named an NBA All-Star. Coaches love JJJ. – 7:20 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
good for jjj, who is an all-star: theringer.com/nba/2023/1/23/… – 7:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Ja Morant, Domontas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star Reserves:
Paul George
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Western Conference All-Star Reserves:
Paul George
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
G/F Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is out for the Cavs. Memphis big men Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson are out. – 7:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Only took Ja Morant four seasons to get two All-Star appearances. He’s one behind Marc Gasol for a tie of the franchise record.
Only took Ja Morant four seasons to get two All-Star appearances. He’s one behind Marc Gasol for a tie of the franchise record.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland was not selected as an All-Star reserve. – 7:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has been named an NBA All-Star for the second consecutive season. That’s two appearances in four seasons for 12. – 7:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is an NBA All-Star for the second straight season.
27.4 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds per game for the 32-19 Grizzlies.
Ja Morant is an NBA All-Star for the second straight season.
27.4 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds per game for the 32-19 Grizzlies.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight against the Grizzlies: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland was not selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve. – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SHOUTOUT ERRRBODY REPPING EVERYWHERE WE GO 〽️
SHOUTOUT ERRRBODY REPPING EVERYWHERE WE GO 〽️
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland was not selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve. – 7:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
My understanding is we took off for DC before the Grizzlies left for Cleveland and we didn’t get to the hotel until 4am, so hard to imagine they’re going to be their best tonight – 7:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Grizzlies. – 6:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsGrizzlies Starting 🖐 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gGxbuskdmv – 6:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joining us for #CavsGrizzlies tonight?
Visit @CaesarsSports at our Social Zone or retail Sportsbook in the NW corner of @RMFieldHouse to learn how to bet like a Caesar!
Joining us for #CavsGrizzlies tonight?
Visit @CaesarsSports at our Social Zone or retail Sportsbook in the NW corner of @RMFieldHouse to learn how to bet like a Caesar!
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Kicking things off at the top of the hour with LAL/IND, but we’ll also keep an eye on MEM/CLE & NYK/MIA throughout the watch party.
1) Click: playback.tv/thejabstep
2) Sign up for a free @WatchPlayback account
3) Login w/your TV provider: NBA LP, YouTube, DIRECTV, etc. – 6:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is OUT tonight against the Grizzlies, sources say
#Cavs Caris LeVert is OUT tonight against the Grizzlies, sources say
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Arriving in style.
Arriving in style.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
black forces. deuce deuce on that time tonight. pic.twitter.com/F0SJqOeEOD – 5:32 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G/F Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game. For Memphis, center Steven Adams (right knee sprain) is out, PF Jaren Jackson (right thigh soreness) is doubtful and G/F Ziaire Williams (right knee soreness) is questionable. – 5:30 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
NEW Podcast with @munzly: Memphis basketball is 17-5. Where’s the buzz?
NEW Podcast with @munzly: Memphis basketball is 17-5. Where’s the buzz?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
The Ringer @ringernba
Ja Morant vs. Donovan Mitchell.
The Grizzlies take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight. Will both teams combine for over or under 222.5 points?
Ja Morant vs. Donovan Mitchell.
The Grizzlies take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight. Will both teams combine for over or under 222.5 points?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 21st edition of The Brief Case! A resilient win in Memphis, @Damian Lillard All-Star chances, @Shaedon Sharpe “snubbed” for Rookie/Sophomore, injury updates on @Jerami Grant and @IAmJustise and a conversation with @DrewEubanks12 bit.ly/3jpztit – 3:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Verbally Effective podcast creator @EnaEsco shares her story and passion for Lemoyne-Owen and HBCUs.
Verbally Effective podcast creator @EnaEsco shares her story and passion for Lemoyne-Owen and HBCUs.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Verbally Effective podcast creator @EnaEsco shares her story and passion for Lemoyne-Owen and HBCUs.
Verbally Effective podcast creator @EnaEsco shares her story and passion for Lemoyne-Owen and HBCUs.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs feel they’re in a good place, which is why JB Bickerstaff had a message of positivity yesterday. Darius Garland agreed with that. While they’ve come a long way, they still have plenty of growing to do. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/feb/… – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most quarters with 5+ blocks this season:
2 — Walker Kessler
Most quarters with 5+ blocks this season:
2 — Walker Kessler
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Former @AuburnMBB G Sharife Cooper was named the NBA G League Player of the Month
Former @AuburnMBB G Sharife Cooper was named the NBA G League Player of the Month
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang also gave his love to Danny Green for his return to the floor #Sixers pic.twitter.com/kp1hdYRsD9 – 2:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve been beating this drum in articles, and on podcasts and radio spots:
This is the time for Memphis to make a big move. They have a ton of tax clearance, picks to trade and more guys than they have real roster spots for moving forward.
I’ve been beating this drum in articles, and on podcasts and radio spots:
This is the time for Memphis to make a big move. They have a ton of tax clearance, picks to trade and more guys than they have real roster spots for moving forward.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As of the 1:30 injury report, Memphis is not listing Ja Morant or Desmond Bane for tonight’s National TV game against #Cavs. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. is DOUBTFUL with right thigh soreness. – 1:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’ oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scores 42 to lead Portland Trail Blazers to 122-112 win at Memphis Grizzlies: At the buzzer oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:31 PM
