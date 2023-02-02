Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 2, 2023

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,824,723 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,855,184 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

