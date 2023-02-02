Half the league calling about Bogdan Bogdanovic?

But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Whole squad ready!!! #weMove #ATL 🎯💪🅰️😤
Whole squad ready!!! #weMove #ATL 🎯💪🅰️😤 pic.twitter.com/iTLaXFelqk – 1:39 AM
But league sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanović as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him. Capela could certainly help most teams and would yield a good return, but he continues to have the kind of chemistry with Young that likely means he’s going nowhere. If you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s quite important for this iteration of the Hawks to maximize Young’s powers. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Luka Doncic has recently said that he watches more EuroLeague games than NBA. Bogi is not far behind. “Yes, I follow the EuroLeague, I watch a lot of games whenever I can, especially Partizan and Fenerbahce, which are my two teams. I hope [Nemanja] Bjelica returns, they will be better with him,” the player explained. The Atlanta Hawks guard didn’t want to quickly agree with the other Doncic’s claim that it’s easier to score in the NBA than in the EuroLeague. “The scorers always find a way to score. But the rules are different and, obviously, more minutes are played here,” he said. -via BasketNews / January 30, 2023
One of the most prolific scorers in the EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic, has been rumored to come to the NBA for multiple years, but the move hasn’t materialized yet. Instead, the Serbian guard signed a lucrative contract with Anadolu Efes Istanbul. Would Vasa be able to play in the NBA? Bogdanovic thinks there are two things Micic has to have in order to leave Europe. “He could come, there is room for him. He also needs financial motivation, [and] a role motivation to come. He is number one there [in Efes], taking this step in [this part of] your career is difficult. But he has the quality to play in the NBA, that’s for sure.” -via BasketNews / January 30, 2023