Live stream: Heat 27, Knicks 29

The Miami Heat (29-23) play against the New York Knicks (27-25) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Miami Heat 27, New York Knicks 29 (Q2 10:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat closed the first quarter with an offensive rating of 88 points scored per 100 possessions, which is in the NBA’s 1st percentile. In other words, that’s not good. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat trail 28-22
Like I said, that early shot making will level out
Now it’s just a focus on taking control of the pace
They’re playing at an uncomfortable speed right now – 8:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The NBA leader in steals per game already has 2 tonight 🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/IZ6Qd5fZH7 – 8:08 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Udonis Haslem out here blitzing pick-and-rolls, recovering back & drawing charges. pic.twitter.com/i8xHb7Z7qC – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Offensive energy shifts when Gabe Vincent enters
The result of a quality pull-up – 8:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus, with a free throw, just scored the 300,000th point in Heat history, including playoffs.
100,000 was Eddie Jones.
200,000 was LeBron James. – 7:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem plays ahead of Dedmon, who remains in Witness Protection after his cranky sideline incident. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah that was a wild chase down from Caleb Martin
Terrible way to capitalize tho with numbers on other end lol – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem playing ahead of Dewayne Dedmon, which says a lot about where Dedmon stands with the team. – 7:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked. – 7:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
All-Star mode 🌟
3 treys to start the game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/r94IEndqSN – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Knicks 5 of 6 to start the game, 4 of 5 from three
Things will level out
I don’t feel like there have been defensive problems like other nights
But they still have to stop the ball a bit better – 7:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks missed their last 11 three-point attempts vs. the Lakers on Tuesday.
They’ve hit they’re first 3 three-pointers tonight – 7:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The silver lining for Jalen Brunson is he did not have an All-Star bonus in his contract. Julius Randle got an extra $1.2 million for his selection. – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
All-Star Bam tipping us off in MSG ⭐️
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/7MOtAXMiyV – 7:45 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Jimmy Butler’s league-wide ranks in various advanced metrics —
BPM: 5th
WS/48: 2nd
WS: 9th
VORP: 12th
PER: 8th
Snubbed.
More on HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/2022-23-… – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent (ankle) upgraded to available for Heat tonight in New York. – 7:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Updates on Oladipo, Orlando Robinson, Dedmon, and other Heat notes from New York: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Coaches vote Julius Randle in over Jimmy Butler again, just like 2021. It wasn’t the right decision then either. – 7:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars
Looks like Jimmy Butler and James Harden were the biggest snubs. I’d have personally had both on my team (Randle’s been on 🔥 recently, but started off slow)
Who do you think got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0d7ZaKSFag – 7:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year. – 7:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Former Gators, Alabama coordinator linked to Miami Hurricanes’ OC job. He’s among the names that have bandied about among UM staffers as Cristobal conducts his secret search: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A legendary HEAT big man making @Bam Adebayo‘s All-Star announcement… it’s only right! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Xw1adDXzxr – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And given the Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and James Harden were omitted from the All-Star Game, #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances of becoming an injury replacement (if needed) don’t feel all that promising either. – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo is an All-Star for the second time in his NBA career. But Jimmy Butler was not selected miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Both Adebayo and Butler had strong All-Star cases, but East coaches selected Adebayo as the Heat’s All-Star – 7:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Add two-time All-Star to his resume 📝 pic.twitter.com/AZeCrSsiTb – 7:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Julius Randle has earned a $1.2M All-Star bonus for being selected as a reserve.
The bonus is now considered likely for the 2023-24 season. – 7:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Leaving Jimmy Butler off the East squad was the one thing that I thought could happen that was A) possible and B) totally insane. – 7:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jalen Brunson with the classic needs another year to build his rep snub. Always a bummer. He has been awesome this year. – 7:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Julius Randle named to the Eastern Conference All Star team for the second time in the last three seasons: pic.twitter.com/BlvDHGyVdE – 7:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
ALL-STAR BOUND 🌟
Ju has been named to his second All-Star game 👏 pic.twitter.com/24GImtwLEM – 7:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler finding out he’s not an All Star pic.twitter.com/BJhdRtbQ7w – 7:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No All-Star berth for Jimmy Butler, who could go as a potential injury replacement. His 15 missed games clearly a factor. – 7:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official: Bam Adebayo is an All-Star! #HEATCulture #NBAAllStar – 7:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
💥2X #NBAALLSTAR BAM ADEBAYO💥
Congrats, @Bam Adebayo! pic.twitter.com/UnFmWbpNGd – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo named an All-Star for the second time in his career. Also made it in 2020. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star Game, which seemingly diminishes Jimmy Butler’s chances. – 7:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry, Herro. Oladipo will be an active scratch. – 7:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So no Jalen Brunson for Knicks tonight, as No. 6 Heat looks to move three games ahead of 7 (play-in) – 6:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jalen Brunson out tonight for the Knicks against the Heat due to illness. – 6:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Jalen Brunson tonight for the Knicks. Out with an illness not related to COVID-19. – 6:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yikes. Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (Non-Covid Illness) is out for tonight’s game against Miami. – 6:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game against Miami with a non-COVID illness. – 6:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson (illness) is out for today’s game against the Heat, the Knicks announce – 6:55 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (Non-CoVid Illness) is out for tonight’s game against Miami. – 6:54 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Kicking things off at the top of the hour with LAL/IND, but we’ll also keep an eye on MEM/CLE & NYK/MIA throughout the watch party.
1) Click: playback.tv/thejabstep
2) Sign up for a free @WatchPlayback account
3) Login w/your TV provider: NBA LP, YouTube, DIRECTV, etc. – 6:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
World’s most famous gearing up for Heat-Knicks. @ Madison Square Garden instagram.com/p/CoLZv84MAcD/… – 6:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#East reserves shortly, which are chosen by #NBA coaches.
Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.
Relative locks:
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Safe bets:
Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam
One of … Butler, Siakam, Brunson, Holiday, Derozan, Murray, Young, Porzingis – 6:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said he’s hopeful that Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle make the Eastern Conference All Star team as reserves. NBA coaches select the 14 reserves. They vote for 2 guards, 3 frontcourt players and 2 players at any position in their respective conferences. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat’s Orlando Robinson downplays thumb fracture, ‘All I need is a splint and two Ibuprofens’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Will Heat have to play defense against Knicks at NBA trading deadline sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mitchell Robinson remains out for the Knicks, per Tom Thibodeau. Everyone else will be available to play tonight. – 5:49 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We’re letting @MG_Schindler cook on Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty now:
youtube.com/live/Q2UkpvxpB… – 5:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
10+ points in five of the last six games.
Jonathan Kuminga bringing the heat lately. pic.twitter.com/wubtYGcwin – 5:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
’90s HEAT fans remember exactly where they were for The Rex Chapman Game.
Max has us covered for this week’s #HEAT35 Storytime. 📖 pic.twitter.com/YTTDFIWSZv – 5:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎥 Episode 3: Welcome to the League Moment, #sponsored by @SociosUSA.
@Bradley Beal‘s first game in Miami against their Big 3 was no small task. pic.twitter.com/GbulBNFD4K – 5:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics are looking into a Kelly Olynyk trade with the Jazz, per Steve Bulpett.
It’s a trade that makes a ton of sense on paper, but a hard one to pull off for both Boston and Miami https://t.co/2onhx70uO2 pic.twitter.com/4L5ko9KwFd – 4:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent (ankle) upgraded to probable for Heat tonight vs. Knicks: Out of tonight are Oladipo, Jovic, Yurtseven, Cain and a pair of Robinsons. – 4:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 4:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Oladipo downgraded to out by Heat for tonight. Gabe Vincent probable. – 4:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo downgraded to out for Heat tonight with sprained ankle. So Heat likely with 10 available players at MSG against Knicks tonight. Sixth-seeded Heat enters 2 games ahead of No. 7 Knicks. – 4:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joel Embiid named eastern conference player of the month. Jalen Brunson was a nominee. – 4:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo among those nominated for NBA East Player of the Month for January that went to Joel Embiid. – 4:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“I’ll never forget how scary that night was.”
Michael McCullough, EVP & CMO of the Miami HEAT, shares an encounter he experienced in college that’s still fresh in his memory.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/zbPvQQ3Eay – 3:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Injuries, timing issues in play with Heat’s three backup centers. A Thursday update, with Heat short-handed tonight at MSG: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:48 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The New York Liberty take on the Las Vegas Aces for the first time this season in Vegas on Thursday June 29th at 7pm PT. If you’re looking for an excuse for a trip to Sin City there it is. #WNBA #womeninsports – 3:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS MOVED IN TRADE DEADLINE HISTORY
1. To New York
2. To Seattle
3. To Philadelphia
4. To Miami
5. To Indiana
More 👇
hoopshype.com/lists/best-nba… – 3:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup
Kelsey Plum
Chelsea Gray
Jackie Young
A’Ja Wilson
Candace Parker
New York Liberty starting lineup
Courtney Vandersloot
Sabrina Ionescu
Betnijah Laney
Breanna Stewart
Jonquel Jones
This is matchup gonna be fire! #WNBATwitter #OwnTheCrown #LVAces – 3:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup
Kelsey Plum
Chelsea Gray
Jackie Young
A’Ja Wilson
Candace Parker
New York Liberty startin lineup
Courtney Vandersloot
Sabrina Ionescu
Betnijah Laney
Breanna Stewart
Jonquel Jones
This is matchup gonna be fire! #WNBATwitter #OwnTheCrown #LVAces – 3:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I do like RJ Barrett, I just think that situation for him is not conducive”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson share their thoughts on the Knicks’ 2019 3rd overall pick. pic.twitter.com/DYS96C2Ipk – 1:41 PM
