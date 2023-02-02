Live stream: Heat 27, Knicks 29

The Miami Heat (29-23) play against the New York Knicks (27-25) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Miami Heat 27, New York Knicks 29 (Q2 10:43)

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat trail 28-22

Like I said, that early shot making will level out

Now it’s just a focus on taking control of the pace

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Heat 28-22.

• Randle 12-2-3

• Quickley 5 & 3

• Grimes 5 pts

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Knicks 28, Heat 22 after one. Randle 12 for Knicks. – Knicks 28, Heat 22 after one. Randle 12 for Knicks. – 8:08 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Offensive energy shifts when Gabe Vincent enters

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with Haslem and Highsmith have no deterrence at the rim. – Heat with Haslem and Highsmith have no deterrence at the rim. – 8:00 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Max Strus, with a free throw, just scored the 300,000th point in Heat history, including playoffs.

100,000 was Eddie Jones.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Yeah that was a wild chase down from Caleb Martin

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Knicks 5 of 6 to start the game, 4 of 5 from three

Things will level out

I don’t feel like there have been defensive problems like other nights

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks missed their last 11 three-point attempts vs. the Lakers on Tuesday.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_

Jimmy Butler’s league-wide ranks in various advanced metrics —

BPM: 5th

WS/48: 2nd

WS: 9th

VORP: 12th

PER: 8th

Snubbed.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

21 is bringing the heat to Salt Lake City!! 🔥

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Lev Akabas @LevAkabas

Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars

Looks like Jimmy Butler and James Harden were the biggest snubs. I’d have personally had both on my team (Randle’s been on 🔥 recently, but started off slow)

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

2023

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

Western Conference

Ja Morant

Domantas Sabonis

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Paul George

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year. – Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year. – 7:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Former Gators, Alabama coordinator linked to Miami Hurricanes’ OC job. He’s among the names that have bandied about among UM staffers as Cristobal conducts his secret search: 7:17 PM NEW: Former Gators, Alabama coordinator linked to Miami Hurricanes’ OC job. He’s among the names that have bandied about among UM staffers as Cristobal conducts his secret search: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

And given the Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and James Harden were omitted from the All-Star Game, And given the Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and James Harden were omitted from the All-Star Game, #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances of becoming an injury replacement (if needed) don’t feel all that promising either. – 7:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Julius Randle has earned a $1.2M All-Star bonus for being selected as a reserve.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

All-Star reserves for the East:

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

– Julius Randle

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

All-Star reserves for the

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

– Julius Randle

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

2023 All-Star Game reserves

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid

DeMar DeRozan

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jrue Holiday

Julius Randle

Tyrese Haliburton

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

2023 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference reserves

– Bam Adebayo

– Jaylen Brown

– DeMar DeRozan

– Joel Embiid

– Tyrese Haliburton

– Jrue Holiday

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

My East all star reserve picks

Joel Embiid

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Pascal Siakam

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

Kicking things off at the top of the hour with LAL/IND, but we’ll also keep an eye on MEM/CLE & NYK/MIA throughout the watch party.

1) Click:

2) Sign up for a free

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning



Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.

Relative locks:

Joel Embiid

Julius Randle

Safe bets:

Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Jonathan Kuminga bringing the heat lately. 5:26 PM 10+ points in five of the last six games.Jonathan Kuminga bringing the heat lately. pic.twitter.com/wubtYGcwin

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max has us covered for this week’s #HEAT35 Storytime. 📖 5:01 PM ’90s HEAT fans remember exactly where they were for The Rex Chapman Game.Max has us covered for this week’s #HEAT35 Storytime. 📖 pic.twitter.com/YTTDFIWSZv

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Celtics are looking into a Kelly Olynyk trade with the Jazz, per Steve Bulpett.

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:

DeMar DeRozan

Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid

Julius Randle

Pascal Siakam

Trae Young

James Harden

Alternates

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Michael McCullough, EVP & CMO of the Miami HEAT, shares an encounter he experienced in college that’s still fresh in his memory.

Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth 3:49 PM “I’ll never forget how scary that night was.”Michael McCullough, EVP & CMO of the Miami HEAT, shares an encounter he experienced in college that’s still fresh in his memory.Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/zbPvQQ3Eay

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

BEST PLAYERS MOVED IN TRADE DEADLINE HISTORY

1. To New York

2. To Seattle

3. To Philadelphia

4. To Miami

5. To Indiana

More 👇

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup

Kelsey Plum

Chelsea Gray

Jackie Young

A’Ja Wilson

Candace Parker

New York Liberty starting lineup

Courtney Vandersloot

Sabrina Ionescu

Betnijah Laney

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup

Kelsey Plum

Chelsea Gray

Jackie Young

A’Ja Wilson

Candace Parker

New York Liberty startin lineup

Courtney Vandersloot

Sabrina Ionescu

Betnijah Laney

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

