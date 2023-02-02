Heat vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Miami Heat are spending $5,247,990 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,339,165 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

