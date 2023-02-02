Live stream: Hornets 9, Bulls 5

The Charlotte Hornets (15-37) play against the Chicago Bulls (23-27) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 9, Chicago Bulls 5 (Q1 09:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The moment DeMar found out he officially became a 6x NBA All-Star 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/by3EyCBfy9 – 8:07 PM
The moment DeMar found out he officially became a 6x NBA All-Star 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/by3EyCBfy9 – 8:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TIPOFF TIME 👻
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
⏰ – 8PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/G8iGJRGWjq – 8:01 PM
TIPOFF TIME 👻
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
⏰ – 8PM EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/G8iGJRGWjq – 8:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Will Perdue filling in for Bill Wennington tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore Bill is under the weather. I can’t get away from working with 7 footers..lol – 7:58 PM
Will Perdue filling in for Bill Wennington tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore Bill is under the weather. I can’t get away from working with 7 footers..lol – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Call him 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/aj2uGl5T0O – 7:56 PM
Call him 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/aj2uGl5T0O – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 7:52 PM
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets.
Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out. – 7:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five in Chi-Town ⚡️
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/z7SNrc7q14 – 7:45 PM
First five in Chi-Town ⚡️
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/z7SNrc7q14 – 7:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
For all things Bulls tonight, follow @AnnieCostabile …
Joe Cowley – PG – OUT (Load Management/right knee) – 7:44 PM
For all things Bulls tonight, follow @AnnieCostabile …
Joe Cowley – PG – OUT (Load Management/right knee) – 7:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.
For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – 7:30 PM
In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.
For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The starting five taking the floor tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NyhZq1RPQP – 7:30 PM
The starting five taking the floor tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NyhZq1RPQP – 7:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The bench unit is something we’ve been messing with all season. Which bench units brings us most success. And we’re still searching for that.
Said that the 5 from last are a lack of pit bulls. pic.twitter.com/FlSMJoW3io – 7:29 PM
The bench unit is something we’ve been messing with all season. Which bench units brings us most success. And we’re still searching for that.
Said that the 5 from last are a lack of pit bulls. pic.twitter.com/FlSMJoW3io – 7:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan on being named an East all-star reserve. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/gojHpkMc1O – 7:27 PM
DeMar DeRozan on being named an East all-star reserve. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/gojHpkMc1O – 7:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on honor: “It’s beyond exciting. To still be playing, all the things I’ve accomplished in my career, I can’t even lie to you, it’s a lot of stuff I still don’t believe I’ve accomplished being from Compton, Calif., and all the personal stuff I’ve been through.” – 7:26 PM
DeMar DeRozan on honor: “It’s beyond exciting. To still be playing, all the things I’ve accomplished in my career, I can’t even lie to you, it’s a lot of stuff I still don’t believe I’ve accomplished being from Compton, Calif., and all the personal stuff I’ve been through.” – 7:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo’s All-Star season averages:
26.3 points
4.9 rebounds
5.0 assists
51% shooting
@Klarna | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/a40GbYRfqs – 7:26 PM
Deebo’s All-Star season averages:
26.3 points
4.9 rebounds
5.0 assists
51% shooting
@Klarna | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/a40GbYRfqs – 7:26 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.
However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – 7:22 PM
I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.
However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – 7:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM
Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The moment Deebo became a 6x All-Star. pic.twitter.com/m4XnThbdhc – 7:16 PM
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The moment Deebo became a 6x All-Star. pic.twitter.com/m4XnThbdhc – 7:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at CHI
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/df8HSxPnWr – 7:09 PM
INJURY REPORT at CHI
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/df8HSxPnWr – 7:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan has been named to his second straight All-Star game with the Bulls, his sixth appearance overall. – 7:04 PM
DeMar DeRozan has been named to his second straight All-Star game with the Bulls, his sixth appearance overall. – 7:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Second straight All-Star Game appearance for DeMar DeRozan and 6th in his NBA career #BullsNation #NBAAllStar – 7:03 PM
Second straight All-Star Game appearance for DeMar DeRozan and 6th in his NBA career #BullsNation #NBAAllStar – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star Game, which seemingly diminishes Jimmy Butler’s chances. – 7:03 PM
DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star Game, which seemingly diminishes Jimmy Butler’s chances. – 7:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan makes his second straight All-Star game as a Bull, sixth overall. Voted in as coach’s reserve. – 7:03 PM
DeMar DeRozan makes his second straight All-Star game as a Bull, sixth overall. Voted in as coach’s reserve. – 7:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Officially a 6x All-Star!
Congrats, @DeMar DeRozan 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vWrLLg8t7B – 7:03 PM
Officially a 6x All-Star!
Congrats, @DeMar DeRozan 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vWrLLg8t7B – 7:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This season to date, your Hornets have scored 797 Second Chance Points, meaning @BlueCrossNC is donating $23,910 towards meals for those in underserved communities. ♥ — #ad pic.twitter.com/BTSGhtNphH – 6:25 PM
This season to date, your Hornets have scored 797 Second Chance Points, meaning @BlueCrossNC is donating $23,910 towards meals for those in underserved communities. ♥ — #ad pic.twitter.com/BTSGhtNphH – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/vX10NCx4Oe – 6:00 PM
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/vX10NCx4Oe – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
ESPN’s mock trade lands LaVine in Hollywood as the Bulls build for the future. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 5:15 PM
ESPN’s mock trade lands LaVine in Hollywood as the Bulls build for the future. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 5:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Off-White™ c/o Chicago Bulls
The Off-White™ c/o Chicago Bulls collaboration celebrates two of Virgil Abloh’s great passions: basketball and his hometown Chicago.
A portion of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Virgil Abloh Foundation. pic.twitter.com/kaCUFFKzcu – 4:31 PM
Off-White™ c/o Chicago Bulls
The Off-White™ c/o Chicago Bulls collaboration celebrates two of Virgil Abloh’s great passions: basketball and his hometown Chicago.
A portion of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Virgil Abloh Foundation. pic.twitter.com/kaCUFFKzcu – 4:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre is on the mend following his hand surgery last month. So, where is he at with his rehab, and what are his thoughts on being with the #Hornets beyond next week’s trade deadline?
Details from our conversation in the Windy City:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:28 PM
Kelly Oubre is on the mend following his hand surgery last month. So, where is he at with his rehab, and what are his thoughts on being with the #Hornets beyond next week’s trade deadline?
Details from our conversation in the Windy City:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
⚠️ Calling all HBCU students! ⚠️
The NBA HBCU Fellowship is now live through Monday, February 20th. Apply today for the opportunity to work across the league and join our @NBA Family! Follow @NBAFoundation for updates.
#NBAHBCUFellowship | #LetsFly – 4:09 PM
⚠️ Calling all HBCU students! ⚠️
The NBA HBCU Fellowship is now live through Monday, February 20th. Apply today for the opportunity to work across the league and join our @NBA Family! Follow @NBAFoundation for updates.
#NBAHBCUFellowship | #LetsFly – 4:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re proud to partner with @BlueCrossNC to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth. Join us for more content, activations & events as we promote collective learning, honor Black culture and recognize the contributions of Black Americans.
#NBACelebratesBHM | https://t.co/efB5BSRCy5 pic.twitter.com/ClYzGajDWU – 4:07 PM
We’re proud to partner with @BlueCrossNC to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth. Join us for more content, activations & events as we promote collective learning, honor Black culture and recognize the contributions of Black Americans.
#NBACelebratesBHM | https://t.co/efB5BSRCy5 pic.twitter.com/ClYzGajDWU – 4:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Today’s in-arena giveaway = 🔥
This @BMO_US hat was designed by Chuck Styles.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/hpgyaj79dO – 4:00 PM
Today’s in-arena giveaway = 🔥
This @BMO_US hat was designed by Chuck Styles.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/hpgyaj79dO – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
From AC diving on the floor to Ayo’s block.
@DonJulio | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cqRwEN0jPq – 3:00 PM
From AC diving on the floor to Ayo’s block.
@DonJulio | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cqRwEN0jPq – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get back in the W column.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1geeDWRJvH – 2:00 PM
Let’s get back in the W column.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1geeDWRJvH – 2:00 PM