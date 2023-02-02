Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $6,549,774 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
