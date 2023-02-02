Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $6,549,774 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

