James Harden not a selection for All-Star reserve

Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG James Harden was NOT selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I feel like now is an appropriate time to bring this post back up about James Harden and the lack of credit he receives #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/jam… via @SixersWire – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked. – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star reserve. #Sixers teammate James Harden snubbed inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star reserve. Sixers teammate James Harden snubbed inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 7:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Those were some … interesting All-Star picks. Weird year. I know both were hurt a lot, but gonna be strange to not see Anthony Davis or James Harden (barring injury). – 7:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In terms of basic box score stats, the only areas that DeMar DeRozan was better than James Harden were games played, 2p %, and turnovers per game.
For Jrue Holiday, it was games played, FG%, and 2p%. – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think there were any especially egregious All-Star snubs this year.
I would’ve had Harden in over Jrue. I probably would’ve had Anthony Davis over Jaren Jackson. But there’s nothing that’s blatantly wrong. Just a difference in taste. – 7:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some thoughts on Embiid’s (obvious) selection and Harden getting snubbed phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 7:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I am surprised that James Harden didn’t make the All-Star game. 21, 11, and 6 and shooting 39.4% from deep. That’s All-Star worthy.
However, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday have been having some really good seasons as well. There’s always the “this guy should’ve made it” debate. – 7:22 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars
Looks like Jimmy Butler and James Harden were the biggest snubs. I’d have personally had both on my team (Randle’s been on 🔥 recently, but started off slow)
Who do you think got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0d7ZaKSFag – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And given the Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and James Harden were omitted from the All-Star Game, #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances of becoming an injury replacement (if needed) don’t feel all that promising either. – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
but who will Daryl Morey blame regarding James Harden not being an All-Star – 7:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been voted in by the coaches as an All-Star reserve. James Harden was not. – 7:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Sounds like if James Harden wants to be an All-Star again, he’ll have to go back to Houston. – 7:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some of those Eastern Conference All-Star picks are wild. No James Harden? – 7:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden was NOT selected as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve. – 7:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been named an All Star reserve. James Harden was not (a choice I disagree with) – 7:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#East reserves shortly, which are chosen by #NBA coaches.
Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.
Relative locks:
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Safe bets:
Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam
One of … Butler, Siakam, Brunson, Holiday, Derozan, Murray, Young, Porzingis – 6:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden isn’t the same scorer as he once was, but The Beard has changed his game a bit in order to help the offense succeed. He has become a catch and shoot 3-point shooter to complement Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Since 12/5 (Harden’s return from injury) Montrezl Harrell has played 164/309.5 (53%) of his minutes with Harden, counting *only* games they’re both active.
If he’s playing over Paul Reed cause of ‘chemistry or Trust with Harden,’ then why is he playing half his min. w/ James? – 5:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is shooting 25-56 on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this year.
Joel Embiid: “That’s not something he was comfortable with. But he’s gotten better over time and he’s taking more and more. He needs to take more than he does, but it’s a good step.” theathletic.com/4149257/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden discuss their potential All-Star calls before the reserves are announced on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-j… via @SixersWire – 12:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden expected to be named NBA All-Star reserves Thursday night inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 10:17 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has played more games than Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis. Devin Booker, and James Harden
1 less than Embiid, 2 less than Lillard, KD
Let’s not just sit back and pull the games played card when we feel like it
The focus is Bam, but Jimmy has a shot – 10:13 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Magic made the Sixers work.
Joel Embiid was forced to hold up in perimeter, isolation defense. James Harden made three catch-and-shoot 3s.
On a night the Sixers stars showed some adaptability: https://t.co/oPpOWD0GTp pic.twitter.com/PknPd6rqHI – 10:08 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
WIN STREAKS VS. NETS – CELTICS HISTORY
(Including Playoffs)
11 – December, 1980 – April, 1982
10* – February 2022 – February 2023
* Active
1980-82 Nets: Mike Newlin, Mike O’Koren, Mike Gminski, Foots Walker
2022-23 Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons – 11:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on believing he should be an All-Star reserve: “The numbers show it, our seed shows it. I think it would be my 11th in a row, so it’s always an honor.” pic.twitter.com/ccNRGuo2bW – 10:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden, asked about potentially being named an All-Star tomorrow, says he’d appreciate a selection but that he’s got bigger and better goals for this season if it doesn’t happen. – 10:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden, told that he knocked down 3 catch-and-shoot threes tonight, smiles widely and says, “Whew”.
Says he’s been working on that. – 10:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden, upon hearing that he made 3 catch-and-shoot 3s tonight:
“OoOoOoOoh… 😁
I’ve been working on it. So that’s pretty exciting. I work on it every day.” – 10:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
28-11-3 for Embiid.
26-9-10 for Harden.
Box score probably undersells those efforts. One of the better defensive games for Embiid in a while, and a great halfcourt game for Harden. Good response after the loss the other night phillyvoice.com/philadelphia-7… – 9:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers pull away in the 4th, win 105-94 to split the two game set with Orlando.
Embiid had 28 points on 9-17 shooting to lead the way. Harden added an efficient 26/9/10, although with 7 frustrating turnovers mixed in.
Orlando shot just 6-39 from 3, which helps. – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers duo tonight:
Embiid — Harden —
28 PTS 26 PTS
11 REB 9 REB
9-17 FG 10 AST
PPG leader and APG leader this season. pic.twitter.com/rvnzBSSdRf – 9:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Odd offensive game for Harden tonight.
Throwing the ball over the place in transition but has been in complete control against the Magic in the halfcourt. The switching has not bothered him for the most part. And he’s even made three catch-and-shoot 3s. – 9:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seven James Harden turnovers, a bunch of which came in transition. Those are helping Orlando hang around. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 56, Magic 53 after Fultz’s spinning finish at the buzzer. Embiid with 20 and 7. Harden with 10-4-5. Sixers giving themselves a boost at the FT line (16-of-16) on a night they’re not shooting great (40.5) and have 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 8:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Magic, 56-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 7 REB
Harden: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST – 8:13 PM
StatMuse: Trae Young is leading the league in total assists. James Harden is leading the league in assists per game. Neither are All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/BjZHhv4Esg -via Twitter @statmuse / February 2, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard last night: ✅ 42 PTS ✅ 10 AST ✅ 5 3PM ✅ 15 FTM Lillard has 15 career 40p/10a games, the fifth-most such games in NBA history. He’s just the second player to make at least five 3P and 15 FT in back-to-back games (James Harden). More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 2, 2023
According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Doncic became only the fourth player in the last 50 years to record four 50-point performances before February, joining Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and James Harden, the latter of whom accomplished the feat three times. -via ESPN / January 31, 2023