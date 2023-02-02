Jazz not in ’breathless pursuit’ of Dorian Finney-Smith

Marc Stein: ‘Utah is not, based on everything I’ve been told, in breathless pursuit of Dorian Finney-Smith as it’s been described in some corners. I think the Jazz are fans of his but they’re not in a win-now situation.’
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Perk of being the only reporter nutty enough to drive to Mavs practice this morning?
A Dorian Finney-Smith 1-on-1 as he’s mixed in trade deadline rumors once again.
On how he’s handling the uncertainty and his 12-year-old daughter’s questions: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Dorian Finney-Smith 1-on-1: How he’s handling Dallas Mavericks trade deadline rumors again dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:03 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Last night, Dorian Finney-Smith moved into the Top 15 in Mavs history in games played. Appearance 432 moved him past Josh Howard pic.twitter.com/CTbEeQKFyC – 6:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Risked general safety and sanity to bring you this video of Dorian Finney-Smith shooting at Mavs’ practice (of all days and in all climates they decide to actually practice!!) pic.twitter.com/IUVK6kMnPp – 1:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 Mavericks (not named Dorian Finney-Smith!) to watch at NBA trade deadline:
Will Christian Wood’s contract be too risky? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wild news: Mavs are open to trading just about anyone not named Luka Doncic for a star player.
Teams have asked for Dorian Finney-Smith in the past and Mavs have quickly countered and made a deal not involving DFS, so hold onto your butts bc the deadline is still 10 days away. – 2:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz-Dorian Finney-Smith talk doesn’t seem to make sense for either Utah or Dallas, as much as I like him a ton. He remains my first Western Conference guess on Poeltl each day – 12:52 PM
From a broad view, what is it like to go through these weeks leading up to the trade deadline as a good player on a team that’s looking to make a move? Finney-Smith: Obviously, first and foremost, I know it’s a business. I’ve been lucky, one of the lucky ones, to be in the same place for my whole career. It’s just outside noise. My family, my daughter who’s 12, who’s on the Internet, she sees my name pop up on [websites] and stuff like that. She asks me if I’m going to get traded and stuff like that, but it’s just one of those things. It’s part of it. I haven’t experienced it yet, personally, but I know it most likely is going to happen. Hopefully not, but you just never know. -via Dallas Morning News / February 2, 2023
You want to be playing so well that other teams know you’re valuable, but you don’t want to face upheaval. Dorian Finney-Smith: It’s one of those things that I created value in this league. That’s a good thing, but other teams, the organization, got to do what’s best for them. They’re not always going to make the best decisions in your favor. -via Dallas Morning News / January 31, 2023