Jimmy Butler is not selected as All-Star reserve

I loved your dancing in this commercial. Do you think it will turn into a meme? Jimmy Butler: I’m actually willing to bet you that it will end up there somehow as a GIF. My thing is: The best part about is you can’t tell if I can’t dance or if I was doing it on purpose. So I’m going to run with that. If somebody asks if that was choreographed, I’m going to say that of course, it was. If somebody can ask if I can really dance, I’m going to say that of course, I can. But I wanted to look as bad as possible so people will be like: You know what? He can’t be good at everything. So maybe the one thing he can’t do is good. But I had so much fun. It was like a break from my real world. I got to show everybody that I can/cannot dance. -via For The Win / February 1, 2023