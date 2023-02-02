Jimmy Butler is not selected as All-Star reserve

Barry Jackson: Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Jimmy Butler’s league-wide ranks in various advanced metrics —
BPM: 5th
WS/48: 2nd
WS: 9th
VORP: 12th
PER: 8th
Snubbed.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Coaches vote Julius Randle in over Jimmy Butler again, just like 2021. It wasn’t the right decision then either. – 7:23 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Here’s how the advanced metrics stack up for the NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars
Looks like Jimmy Butler and James Harden were the biggest snubs. I’d have personally had both on my team (Randle’s been on 🔥 recently, but started off slow)
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam – who makes his second All Star game – ranks 4th among all NBA centers in scoring, 8th in rebounding, 6th in assists and is one of league’s best defenders. Obviously deserving… Jimmy Butler had a very strong case for his 7th All Star bid but doesn’t get the nod this year. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo in, Jimmy Butler not for NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday among those selected over Butler. – 7:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And given the Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson and James Harden were omitted from the All-Star Game, #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances of becoming an injury replacement (if needed) don’t feel all that promising either. – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo is an All-Star for the second time in his NBA career. But Jimmy Butler was not selected miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Both Adebayo and Butler had strong All-Star cases, but East coaches selected Adebayo as the Heat’s All-Star – 7:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Leaving Jimmy Butler off the East squad was the one thing that I thought could happen that was A) possible and B) totally insane. – 7:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler finding out he’s not an All Star pic.twitter.com/BJhdRtbQ7w – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No All-Star berth for Jimmy Butler, who could go as a potential injury replacement. His 15 missed games clearly a factor. – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
DeMar DeRozan makes All-Star Game, which seemingly diminishes Jimmy Butler’s chances. – 7:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has played more games than Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis. Devin Booker, and James Harden
1 less than Embiid, 2 less than Lillard, KD
Let’s not just sit back and pull the games played card when we feel like it
More on this storyline
I loved your dancing in this commercial. Do you think it will turn into a meme? Jimmy Butler: I’m actually willing to bet you that it will end up there somehow as a GIF. My thing is: The best part about is you can’t tell if I can’t dance or if I was doing it on purpose. So I’m going to run with that. If somebody asks if that was choreographed, I’m going to say that of course, it was. If somebody can ask if I can really dance, I’m going to say that of course, I can. But I wanted to look as bad as possible so people will be like: You know what? He can’t be good at everything. So maybe the one thing he can’t do is good. But I had so much fun. It was like a break from my real world. I got to show everybody that I can/cannot dance. -via For The Win / February 1, 2023
Jimmy Butler: A lot of people in my profession do play golf now and after their career. I’m not going to say that is the place for me. When you’re talking about everybody in this spot, you have Serena. I love tennis. Tennis is probably my second-favorite sport, tied with basketball. Nneka Ogwumike plays basketball. Tony Romo is a footballer. My favorite sport of all sports is what Alex Morgan plays, which is what I call football now. Soccer. There are so many different ways to not play basketball. There is the pickleball craze coming into effect. Padel is a very real thing, too. -via For The Win / February 1, 2023
What happened with the young Argentinian fan who wanted to see you play? Jimmy Butler: It’s tough in my profession. You have to take care of your body. I went out there and warmed up and my back tightened up. I couldn’t do it. I hate missing games. I know that many different people want to see me play. I wasn’t even in the building and I got notifications about Felipe and his sister, Zoe. They were devastated and it really hurt my heart. So the next day, I mustered up the amount of energy that I had and I got to meet them and walk around the arena and the locker room. We went to dinner and we did some stuff the next day as well. -via For The Win / February 1, 2023