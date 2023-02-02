Joel Embiid headlines East All-Star Reserves

Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star reserve. #Sixers teammate James Harden snubbed inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star reserve. Sixers teammate James Harden snubbed inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 7:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Including the three starters, five European #NBAAllStar participants (not counting Embiid) pic.twitter.com/QKSejIkP92 – 7:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been voted in by the coaches as an All-Star reserve. James Harden was not. – 7:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Embiid and Brown are the only East reserves who would absolutely make the West roster – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been named an All Star reserve. James Harden was not (a choice I disagree with) – 7:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, alone, will represent the Sixers in the 2023 All-Star game. – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sixers list Embiid (sore left foot) as questionable.
He’s averaging 34.3 points, including 2 games of 40-plus, and 10.7 rebounds in his last 11 games.
Embiid scored 40 in the first meeting between the teams this season, a 114-105 Spurs win Oct. 22 in Philly. – 7:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#East reserves shortly, which are chosen by #NBA coaches.
Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.
Relative locks:
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Safe bets:
Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam
One of … Butler, Siakam, Brunson, Holiday, Derozan, Murray, Young, Porzingis – 6:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden isn’t the same scorer as he once was, but The Beard has changed his game a bit in order to help the offense succeed. He has become a catch and shoot 3-point shooter to complement Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the month inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
3rd year in a row that Jokic and Embiid have shared player of the month honors in January
h/t @Maloneburner303 pic.twitter.com/2Qifdzl2Q6 – 4:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla both received East player/coach of the month nominations, which went to Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers after the Sixers went 11-3 in January behind Embiid averaging 35 a night. – 4:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid are the NBA Players of the Month sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joel Embiid named eastern conference player of the month. Jalen Brunson was a nominee. – 4:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joel Embiid named eastern conference player of the week. Brunson was a nominee. – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo among those nominated for NBA East Player of the Month for January that went to Joel Embiid. – 4:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are named NBA Player of the Month for January for their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/3OdKE6YMIY – 4:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are your respective conference Players of the Month for January.
Embiid’s 2nd consecutive Player of the Month award, Jokic’s first this season. – 4:02 PM
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are your respective conference Players of the Month for January.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were each just named Player of the Month for their respective conferences. – 4:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month for January. pic.twitter.com/3EVgRxLRY7 – 4:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the NBA players of the month for January. pic.twitter.com/LQYxMhe7DD – 4:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. Two in a row for the #Sixers center – 4:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/uWegjTCNtB – 4:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In his 1st 2 matchups with Joel Embiid in his career, Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was impressed with what Embiid was able to do the last 2 nights #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/mag… via @SixersWire – 3:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most quarters with 5+ blocks this season:
2 — Walker Kessler
1 — Joel Embiid, Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/eJO5eEDNtq – 3:08 PM
Most quarters with 5+ blocks this season:
2 — Walker Kessler
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is shooting 25-56 on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this year.
Joel Embiid: “That’s not something he was comfortable with. But he’s gotten better over time and he’s taking more and more. He needs to take more than he does, but it’s a good step.” theathletic.com/4149257/2023/0… – 2:17 PM
James Harden is shooting 25-56 on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this year.
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown said his good friend Georges Niang put on his IG story that Joel Embiid was MVP. Bruce responded and they went back-and-forth promoting their guys.
“On my side, obviously Jok is MVP,” Brown said. – 2:11 PM
Bruce Brown said his good friend Georges Niang put on his IG story that Joel Embiid was MVP. Bruce responded and they went back-and-forth promoting their guys.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Malcolm Delaney names the biggest difference between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/LorbjY16dI – 1:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden discuss their potential All-Star calls before the reserves are announced on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-j… via @SixersWire – 12:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden expected to be named NBA All-Star reserves Thursday night inquirer.com/sixers/2023-nb… via @phillyinquirer – 10:17 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has played more games than Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis. Devin Booker, and James Harden
1 less than Embiid, 2 less than Lillard, KD
Let’s not just sit back and pull the games played card when we feel like it
The focus is Bam, but Jimmy has a shot – 10:13 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Magic made the Sixers work.
Joel Embiid was forced to hold up in perimeter, isolation defense. James Harden made three catch-and-shoot 3s.
On a night the Sixers stars showed some adaptability: https://t.co/oPpOWD0GTp pic.twitter.com/PknPd6rqHI – 10:08 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the All-Star reserve selections tomorrow: “I don’t know if I’m going to be an All-Star.” – 10:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers, asked if he feels like he has bigs behind Joel Embiid that he can trust in the playoffs, says that he does trust Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in the playoffs and that they’ll push each other.
Adds that PJ Tucker will get a look at the backup center spot, as well. – 9:39 PM
Doc Rivers, asked if he feels like he has bigs behind Joel Embiid that he can trust in the playoffs, says that he does trust Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in the playoffs and that they’ll push each other.
Adds that PJ Tucker will get a look at the backup center spot, as well. – 9:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
4-block quarters in the NBA this season:
Walker Kessler has 4
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3
Joel Embiid, Christian Koloko, and Evan Mobley have 2
6 other players have 1 – 9:33 PM
4-block quarters in the NBA this season:
Walker Kessler has 4
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3
Joel Embiid, Christian Koloko, and Evan Mobley have 2
6 other players have 1 – 9:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
28-11-3 for Embiid.
26-9-10 for Harden.
Box score probably undersells those efforts. One of the better defensive games for Embiid in a while, and a great halfcourt game for Harden. Good response after the loss the other night phillyvoice.com/philadelphia-7… – 9:23 PM
28-11-3 for Embiid.
26-9-10 for Harden.
Box score probably undersells those efforts. One of the better defensive games for Embiid in a while, and a great halfcourt game for Harden. Good response after the loss the other night phillyvoice.com/philadelphia-7… – 9:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers pull away in the 4th, win 105-94 to split the two game set with Orlando.
Embiid had 28 points on 9-17 shooting to lead the way. Harden added an efficient 26/9/10, although with 7 frustrating turnovers mixed in.
Orlando shot just 6-39 from 3, which helps. – 9:23 PM
Sixers pull away in the 4th, win 105-94 to split the two game set with Orlando.
Embiid had 28 points on 9-17 shooting to lead the way. Harden added an efficient 26/9/10, although with 7 frustrating turnovers mixed in.
Orlando shot just 6-39 from 3, which helps. – 9:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Franz Wagner and Joel Embiid end the game with a playful conversation after Embiid stopped Wagner in a one-on-one situation for the third or fourth time. Strong defensive game for Embiid.
Sixers beat Orlando, 105-94. They are 33-17. – 9:22 PM
Franz Wagner and Joel Embiid end the game with a playful conversation after Embiid stopped Wagner in a one-on-one situation for the third or fourth time. Strong defensive game for Embiid.
Sixers beat Orlando, 105-94. They are 33-17. – 9:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers duo tonight:
Embiid — Harden —
28 PTS 26 PTS
11 REB 9 REB
9-17 FG 10 AST
PPG leader and APG leader this season. pic.twitter.com/rvnzBSSdRf – 9:21 PM
76ers duo tonight:
Embiid — Harden —
28 PTS 26 PTS
11 REB 9 REB
9-17 FG 10 AST
PPG leader and APG leader this season. pic.twitter.com/rvnzBSSdRf – 9:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
76ers leading 93-83 with 7:38 remaining after Tyrese Maxey’s corner 3. Philly on a 11-2 run.
Magic’s offense has stagnated. These Embiid-less minutes were an opportunity for the Magic to take advantage of and they haven’t so far during this stretch. – 9:09 PM
76ers leading 93-83 with 7:38 remaining after Tyrese Maxey’s corner 3. Philly on a 11-2 run.
Magic’s offense has stagnated. These Embiid-less minutes were an opportunity for the Magic to take advantage of and they haven’t so far during this stretch. – 9:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: 76ers 82, Magic 78.
Orlando’s only down 4 despite shooting 14.3% (4-28) on 3s.
Taking better care of the ball than Philly and getting out in transition is helping the Magic stay in it. They need to take advantage of these Embiid-less minutes to stay in this one. – 8:55 PM
End of 3Q: 76ers 82, Magic 78.
Orlando’s only down 4 despite shooting 14.3% (4-28) on 3s.
Taking better care of the ball than Philly and getting out in transition is helping the Magic stay in it. They need to take advantage of these Embiid-less minutes to stay in this one. – 8:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In addition to the 26 points, Embiid’s defense has been excellent so far tonight.
Magic are trying him in isolation way too much, considering the other options on the court. – 8:39 PM
In addition to the 26 points, Embiid’s defense has been excellent so far tonight.
Magic are trying him in isolation way too much, considering the other options on the court. – 8:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
20 PTS
7 REB
8-8 FT
Has made more free throws than the Magic starters combined. pic.twitter.com/WODhBdhi4E – 8:14 PM
Embiid at half:
20 PTS
7 REB
8-8 FT
Has made more free throws than the Magic starters combined. pic.twitter.com/WODhBdhi4E – 8:14 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Frustrating half for Sixers players not named Joel Embiid (and possibly Shake Milton), but Embiid’s 20-point first half performance is enough to erase a lot of the Sixers’ mistakes. Sixers lead 56-53 at the break, despite shooting 40.5% from the field, 6-19 from 3 and with 8 TOs. – 8:14 PM
Frustrating half for Sixers players not named Joel Embiid (and possibly Shake Milton), but Embiid’s 20-point first half performance is enough to erase a lot of the Sixers’ mistakes. Sixers lead 56-53 at the break, despite shooting 40.5% from the field, 6-19 from 3 and with 8 TOs. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 56, Magic 53 after Fultz’s spinning finish at the buzzer. Embiid with 20 and 7. Harden with 10-4-5. Sixers giving themselves a boost at the FT line (16-of-16) on a night they’re not shooting great (40.5) and have 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Sixers 56, Magic 53 after Fultz’s spinning finish at the buzzer. Embiid with 20 and 7. Harden with 10-4-5. Sixers giving themselves a boost at the FT line (16-of-16) on a night they’re not shooting great (40.5) and have 8 turnovers for 14 points. – 8:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Magic, 56-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 7 REB
Harden: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST – 8:13 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Magic, 56-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 7 REB
Harden: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST – 8:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Can see why this Orlando team has such a good record over the past two months. Super long and athletic team, sure feels everyone not named Embiid on the Sixers is having some issues. – 8:06 PM
Can see why this Orlando team has such a good record over the past two months. Super long and athletic team, sure feels everyone not named Embiid on the Sixers is having some issues. – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has been stranding too many open spot up shooters, settling for tough contested mid range shots or turning it over vs Orlando these last couple games. Bad habits creeping back last 6 quarters. – 8:04 PM
Embiid has been stranding too many open spot up shooters, settling for tough contested mid range shots or turning it over vs Orlando these last couple games. Bad habits creeping back last 6 quarters. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Annnnd what was a 14-point Sixers lead is down to 39-35 during Embiid’s stint on the bench. – 7:53 PM
Annnnd what was a 14-point Sixers lead is down to 39-35 during Embiid’s stint on the bench. – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting and going 8-for-8 from the foul line. – 7:44 PM
Embiid has 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting and going 8-for-8 from the foul line. – 7:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A 17-0 Sixers run to end the first quarter.
Joel Embiid 8 for 8 on free throws in the first, Orlando 4 for 9. – 7:43 PM
A 17-0 Sixers run to end the first quarter.
Joel Embiid 8 for 8 on free throws in the first, Orlando 4 for 9. – 7:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nifty little behind-the-back pass from Joel to Shake to end the quarter, and he got back for a bucket. 16 points in 12 minutes for the big fella.
15-0 run for the Embiid and bench unit to close the quarter: Maxey, Milton, Thybulle and Niang joining him. – 7:43 PM
Nifty little behind-the-back pass from Joel to Shake to end the quarter, and he got back for a bucket. 16 points in 12 minutes for the big fella.
15-0 run for the Embiid and bench unit to close the quarter: Maxey, Milton, Thybulle and Niang joining him. – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Magic 23 at the end of the first. Biggest differences so far are free-throw shooting (Sixers are 12-of-12, Magic 4-of-9) and turnovers (Magic have 5 for 9 points). Embiid has 16 points (8-of-8 from FT line) and 4 rebounds. – 7:43 PM
Sixers 37, Magic 23 at the end of the first. Biggest differences so far are free-throw shooting (Sixers are 12-of-12, Magic 4-of-9) and turnovers (Magic have 5 for 9 points). Embiid has 16 points (8-of-8 from FT line) and 4 rebounds. – 7:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers ended the quarter on a 17-0 run, as the Magic went scoreless over the final 3:50 of the first. Sixers lead 37-23.
All big first half leads are safe with this team so you can comfortably turn off the game if you want.
/s
Embiid’s up to 16 points on 4-7 shooting. – 7:42 PM
The Sixers ended the quarter on a 17-0 run, as the Magic went scoreless over the final 3:50 of the first. Sixers lead 37-23.
All big first half leads are safe with this team so you can comfortably turn off the game if you want.
/s
Embiid’s up to 16 points on 4-7 shooting. – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid scores right at the buzzer to give the Sixers a commanding 37-23 lead after one quarter. They ended the quarter on a 17-0 run. – 7:42 PM
Embiid scores right at the buzzer to give the Sixers a commanding 37-23 lead after one quarter. They ended the quarter on a 17-0 run. – 7:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A behind-the-back pass from Joel Embiid to Shake Milton in transition for a give-and-go gets the big man a layup at the buzzer.
Sixers +14 after the first quarter. – 7:42 PM
A behind-the-back pass from Joel Embiid to Shake Milton in transition for a give-and-go gets the big man a layup at the buzzer.
Sixers +14 after the first quarter. – 7:42 PM
Main Rumors