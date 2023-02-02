Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero named Rookies of the Month

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kings forward Keegan Murray and Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Western and Eastern conferences rookies of the month. pic.twitter.com/F56OQntKSC – 3:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/uA0Yd94bMr – 3:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray wins a second straight Western Conference rookie of the month. pic.twitter.com/Xr2DU0zRXy – 3:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Keegan Murray was the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Jalen Williams was a nominee. – 3:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month. – 3:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings Keegan Murray and Magic’s Paolo Banchero are named rookies of the month for their respective conferences pic.twitter.com/M9zmTqJqeQ – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray secures his second consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award. – 3:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In his 1st 2 matchups with Joel Embiid in his career, Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was impressed with what Embiid was able to do the last 2 nights #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/mag… via @SixersWire – 3:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paolo Banchero headlines NBA’s Rising Stars eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Well, the best player in the world is Greek (Giannis), the MVP of the NBA is Serbian (Jokic), the most fascinating player is Slovenian (Luka), the most improved player is Turkish (Sengun) and the rookie of the season is Italian (Banchero). European basketball took over the NBA! – 10:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Sixers 105, Magic 94
Markelle Fultz – 18 pts, 3 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 13 pts, 9 rebs
Franz Wagner – 13 pts, 4 rebs
Suggs – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 5 stls
Cole Anthony – 11 pts, 4 rebs
Gary Harris – 11 pts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 12 rebs – 9:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Someone send that clip of Mike Brown coaching Keegan Murray during the timeout to the NBA. Needs to be taken into account along with Brown’s success for C.O.T.Y. – 8:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: 76ers 56, Magic 53.
Markelle Fultz with a buzzer-beating layup to close out the quarter.
Solid opening half.
Paolo Banchero/Gary Harris: 11 points each. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 56-53 at the half. Embid up to 20 points and seven rebounds. Banchero and Harris have 11 apiece for the Magic. – 8:14 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime Sixers 56, Magic 53
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Gary Harris – 11 pts
Cole Anthony – 7 pts, 3 rebs
Orlando outscored Philadelphia 30-19 in the second quarter. – 8:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Spurs starters:
Tre Jones
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl – 7:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: Paolo Banchero called it a great honor to be selected to compete in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend:
New on @RookieWire: Paolo Banchero called it a great honor to be selected to compete in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend:
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Might as well start engraving Keegan Murray’s name on the Rising Stars MVP trophy now. pic.twitter.com/OPtUoJnfvc – 5:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento rookie Keegan Murray, as expected, earns a roster spot for Jordan Rising Stars. Kings sophomore Davion Mitchell does not. pic.twitter.com/OxCJFv09k5 – 2:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been named to the player pool for the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. – 2:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been named to the played pool for the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. – 2:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kings first four possessions of overtime
– Trey Lyles corner 3
– Keegan Murray corner 3
– Trey Lyles and-1
– De’Aaron Fox isolates on Gobert for a layup – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
10-point, 12-rebound double-double for Keegan Murray. Career-high 6 offensive boards for the rookie. – 10:21 PM
More on this storyline
Cody Taylor: NBA Rising Stars 2023 (Rookies): Paolo Banchero, Magic Jalen Duren, Pistons AJ Griffin, Hawks Jaden Ivey, Pistons Walker Kessler, Jazz Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers Keegan Murray, Kings Andrew Nembhard, Pacers Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets Jeremy Sochan, Spurs Jalen Williams, Thunder -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 31, 2023
Last offseason, Banchero had some tough decisions to make as he was declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. Once again, Tatum was there for him every step of the way. Looking back, Banchero says that Tatum was “the main guy” who helped him navigate the pre-draft process. “He’s helped me with a lot, mainly when I was coming into the league. Like during pre-draft, I asked him about signing with an agent, signing a shoe deal – and I ended up signing with Jordan Brand, where he’s at,” Banchero told Basketball News. “All of that stuff [you do] coming into the league is stuff that I ran by him and tried to get his opinion on, just because he was in a lot of these same positions that I’m in. I’ve definitely used him as a resource. -via basketballnews.com / January 30, 2023
Tatum, who has referred to Banchero as his little brother in past interviews, believes it’s only right to pay it forward to the next generation. “I think that’s just our responsibility. Somebody helped me [when I was younger], and somebody helped the person that helped me,” Tatum told Basketball News. “[Paolo] is somebody that I was close to while he was in college. Amile Jefferson is one of my best friends and he’s an assistant coach at Duke, so all three of us kind of talked all the time while he was in college. “I’m a big fan of his; he loves the game and he works hard. And I know what it’s like to come from Duke and be a top lottery pick and have a lot of expectations, so anytime I can help, I feel like I’m obligated to do that.” -via basketballnews.com / January 30, 2023
James Ham: Keegan Murray has officially been invited to The Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/xkSmBezpR1 -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 31, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Keegan Murray last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 10-12 FG ✅ 5-7 3P He’s just the third rookie in NBA history to record a 25p/10r game with an eFG% of at least 100%: ✅ Joe Meriweather (4/11/1976) ✅ Saddiq Bey (2/12/2021) ✅ Murray (1/20/2023) More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 21, 2023