Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero named Rookies of the Month

Last offseason, Banchero had some tough decisions to make as he was declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. Once again, Tatum was there for him every step of the way. Looking back, Banchero says that Tatum was “the main guy” who helped him navigate the pre-draft process. “He’s helped me with a lot, mainly when I was coming into the league. Like during pre-draft, I asked him about signing with an agent, signing a shoe deal – and I ended up signing with Jordan Brand, where he’s at,” Banchero told Basketball News. “All of that stuff [you do] coming into the league is stuff that I ran by him and tried to get his opinion on, just because he was in a lot of these same positions that I’m in. I’ve definitely used him as a resource. -via basketballnews.com / January 30, 2023