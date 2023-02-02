Kelly Oubre wants to stay in Charlotte

An extended stay with the Hornets is preferable. Being a hired gun for a possible playoff run isn’t an attractive option in his eyes. “I hope they just keep my name out of it,” Kelly Oubre said. “I’m looking for a home somewhere where I can just win, and grow, and continue to perfect my craft and also help this city, help this organization. I love everyone on this team and this staff, so I would love to stay here. I’m from New Orleans. The New Orleans Hornets used to be my favorite team and now I play for the Charlotte Hornets. And it couldn’t come more full circle than that. So, hopefully God has got in His plan for me to stay.”
Source: Charlotte Observer
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre is on the mend following his hand surgery last month. So, where is he at with his rehab, and what are his thoughts on being with the #Hornets beyond next week’s trade deadline?
Details from our conversation in the Windy City:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:28 PM
Kelly Oubre is on the mend following his hand surgery last month. So, where is he at with his rehab, and what are his thoughts on being with the #Hornets beyond next week’s trade deadline?
Details from our conversation in the Windy City:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:28 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre working off some of the rust. Still not shooting with his left hand just yet. pic.twitter.com/sVjg9APRu1 – 7:04 PM
Kelly Oubre working off some of the rust. Still not shooting with his left hand just yet. pic.twitter.com/sVjg9APRu1 – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Oubre is still wearing a splint during basketball activities, but said he gets to graduate into a smaller brace next week that he currently puts on periodically throughout the day just to move his fingers. That timetable should last roughly one-to-two weeks. “And then right after that we’ll be at All-Star break,” Oubre said. “And then that’s, Godspeed, the plan to come back.” Make no mistake about it, he’s eager. He said he’s been going hard in his rehab to match the heart rate levels of his teammates, all to try to stay in solid shape. -via Charlotte Observer / February 2, 2023
“It’s terrible, I hate it,” Oubre said Thursday. “I’ve never really sat out during the season … for this amount of time. It’s just tough, man, watching my guys put in the pain, go out there and compete, play and have fun and just win games. That’s what I miss the most about it. But it’s (about) just being able to be a supporting cast member right now, clapping and yapping and cheering. Just leading with my boys is what I’m trying to do.” -via Charlotte Observer / February 2, 2023
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CHI 2/2 Martin (L Knee soreness) out Oubre (L Hand surgery) out -via Twitter @HornetsPR / February 1, 2023