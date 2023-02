Kelly Oubre wants to stay in Charlotte

An extended stay with the Hornets is preferable. Being a hired gun for a possible playoff run isn’t an attractive option in his eyes. “I hope they just keep my name out of it,” Kelly Oubre said. “I’m looking for a home somewhere where I can just win, and grow, and continue to perfect my craft and also help this city, help this organization. I love everyone on this team and this staff, so I would love to stay here. I’m from New Orleans. The New Orleans Hornets used to be my favorite team and now I play for the Charlotte Hornets. And it couldn’t come more full circle than that. So, hopefully God has got in His plan for me to stay.”Source: Charlotte Observer