Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks interested in Zach LaVine trade

That is why someone like Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ two-time All-Star who’s in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum contract, would have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decided to move the 27-year-old guard before next Thursday’s deadline — despite some concern about his recovery process from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive. Portland also showed interest in signing LaVine last offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I represented the Lakers in the Bird Rights Mock Trade Deadline. How’d I do?
PG A. Reaves | D. Schroder | G. Allen
SG Z. LaVine | L. Walker | M. Christie
SF L. James | J. Ingles | W. Matthews
PF A. Davis | Troy Brown Jr. | D. Bazley
C T. Bryant | W. Gabriel | J. Toscano-Anderson – 11:58 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on the final play and tonight’s Bulls loss to the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/LVtpanESTk – 11:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on the game-deciding final play and tonight’s Bulls loss to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/yxsQZooeaH – 10:58 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Clippers did a really nice job of switching everything on this game-tying ATO attempt. Bulls tried to run LaVine off two screens for a 3 but Batum’s switch neutralized any advantage created. pic.twitter.com/vJqdwhJGip – 10:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Clippers prevail 108-103. Vucevic: 23-14-4. LaVine: 18-14-8. Bulls 20 turnovers leading to 24 LAC points. Leonard: 33pts George 16-107. Powell off the bench 27 pts ( 10-10 free throws). Thanks for listening @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Audacy app. – 10:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Clippers 108, Bulls 103.
The Bulls had a 19-point, first-half lead in this one. But 20 turnovers, led by a career-high eight from DeMar DeRozan and six from Zach LaVine, were too much for Chicago to overcome.
Four-game home stand starts 0-1. – 10:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Clippers 108, Bulls 103
Vucevic 23 pts, 14 rebs
LaVine 18 pts, 14 rebs (career high), 8 assists, 6 TOs
DeRozan 20 pts, 5 assists, 8 TOs (career high)
Bulls 20 TOs (22 Clippers pts)
Leonard 33 pts
Powell 27 pts off bench – 10:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum strips the ball from LaVine and this game is just about over. – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Huge FTs for Norman Powell, who is now 10/10 from stripe. Clippers 20/24. Bulls 15/21 and reeling from two misses from LaVine when Powell fouled him on 3.
10.8 left to play. Chicago ball, down 106-103. Neither team has foul to give.
Clippers should NOT foul before inbounds. – 10:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What a helpside defensive stop by LaVine to block Kawhi. Clippers are clinging to a two-point lead. – 10:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls within one..101-100 3:43 left 4th. Vucevic with. 29th dbl-dbl- 23-13-4. LaVine with 17-12-8. – 10:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine has matched his career-high with 12 rebounds. He’s approaching a triple-double with 14-12-7. #Bulls – 9:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
4th quarter on @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls Bulls down 1- LaVine: 14-9-7. Vooch 21-10-4. – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back-to-back Zach LaVine and-ones have Chicago back up 81-75 with 2:59 left in 3rd quarter, and Bulls are in bonus rest of the period. LaVine has a FT after the TV timeout.
The 3-point margin remains in Chicago’s favor; 11-7 for game, while Chicago is 3/4 in 3rd (LAC: 1/8) – 9:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach LaVine with 13-8-7-this is his 525th NBA game…he’s never had a triple-double. Until tonight ! @Zach LaVine @Chicago Bulls – 9:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is starting to flirt with a triple-double on a low-scoring night for him – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 58, Clippers 54 at half
Vucevic 17 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 12 pts
LaVine 6 assists
Powell 20 pts off bench – 9:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billy Donovan on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine: “I don’t think, for Kawhi and for Paul, you know, you’re going to be able to guard guys with one player. I think the same could be said for Zach and DeMar.” pic.twitter.com/E7hRZQmirx – 7:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/31
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting the recent usual:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Bulls starting their usual:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic – 7:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
There’s a reason why DeMar DeRozan heaps “verbal abuse” on Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine yells at him to shoot open shots.
They see the potential the third-year forward is hitting more consistently lately.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Good look at Zach LaVine getting up post-practice shots. pic.twitter.com/hGt43zXNpw – 1:21 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: I had one executive say to me recently that he looks at Zach LaVine as maybe being the most risky player potentially, on the trade block because of that knee and the history of problems he’s had with it and a big contract. -via Spotify / January 31, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly may have their eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as a potential trade candidate this season. “The name that’s become more interesting to me as this season has gone on and it’s become clearer and clearer that the Bulls are not going to get it together is LaVine,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said. Lowe mentioned that LaVine is a Klutch Sports client that is on a massive deal and could be an option for Los Angeles. “I know there has been some thought about with people around the Lakers as a potential trade slash ‘that’s kind of our cap space acquisition,’” Lowe said of LaVine. -via Lakers Daily / January 28, 2023
Almost any fan of the league would take LaVine, and the general managers seem to agree, as LaVine was rewarded with a max contract this past offseason. But DRIP, our all-encompassing stat that projects how good a player is at this moment in time, raises some eyebrows by ranking Beverley as the 56th-best player in the league and Zach LaVine as the 65th-best player in the league. And DRIP isn’t alone. 538’s RAPTOR thought Beverley was better than LaVine last season, as did BPM, which can be found on Basketball Reference. -via The Analyst / January 24, 2023
