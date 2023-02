Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks interested in Zach LaVine trade

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly may have their eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as a potential trade candidate this season. “The name that’s become more interesting to me as this season has gone on and it’s become clearer and clearer that the Bulls are not going to get it together is LaVine,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said. Lowe mentioned that LaVine is a Klutch Sports client that is on a massive deal and could be an option for Los Angeles. “I know there has been some thought about with people around the Lakers as a potential trade slash ‘that’s kind of our cap space acquisition,’” Lowe said of LaVine . -via Lakers Daily / January 28, 2023