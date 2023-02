Marc Stein on Matisse Thybulle: 'Sacramento's interest is clear'

Marc Stein: ‘Sacramento’s interest is clear. It’s been a dream for the Kings, nobody on this planet, I don’t care how optimistic they are, thought that Sacramento had a chance to go into the All-Star break with the third seed in the West after 16 straight years out of the playoffs. But we know Mike Brown loves defense, and they have a need for more defense on the perimeter. So, you know, can they pull a deal off? I don’t know. Is Thybulle someone that they’re monitoring? Very much, yes.’ Source: Apple Podcasts