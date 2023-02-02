Michael Malone: It's a 'travesty' Aaron Gordon not selected

Michael Singer: Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star. Called it a “travesty” that the coaches didn’t vote Gordon into the game.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not happy about Aaron Gordon being snubbed from the All-Star team.. pic.twitter.com/K2DlryDKjl – 7:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone expressed plenty of disappointment that Aaron Gordon wasn’t nominated to be an All-Star.
Michael Malone expressed plenty of disappointment that Aaron Gordon wasn’t nominated to be an All-Star.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.
Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone had an extended chat with MPJ today at the end of shootaround. Said people don’t understand the weight he’s carrying right now, and it’s a testament to his mental toughness to be able to play through this. Said the talk was about ensuring Mike knows he’s not alone. – 7:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Jokic being player of the month and him being named the Coach of the Month:”That’s nice but what motivates us is winning a championship. Bringing that first banner to Denver.” pic.twitter.com/tI8v0VbTvY – 7:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said the keys to the game is defending the three point line, defending 3’s in transition and Denver can’t fuel their break with turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Michael Malone says he is “very” surprised the Nuggets don’t have two players going to All-Star.
Michael Malone says he is “very” surprised the Nuggets don’t have two players going to All-Star.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star.
Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone says it’s a travesty that Aaron Gordon is not an All-Star.
Malone says it’s a travesty that Aaron Gordon is not an All-Star.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said he is very surprised the Nuggets did not get a second All Star considering they’re best in the West.
Malone said he is very surprised the Nuggets did not get a second All Star considering they’re best in the West.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is not an All Star reserve. Only Jokic will represent the Nuggets as an All Star. – 7:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon on the West All-Star team. Just one All-Star from the No. 1 seed in the West. – 7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Paul George gets named an All-Star reserve, taking one of the few forward spots that could’ve gone to Aaron Gordon. Still expect Markkanen, too. – 7:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone talks to the media in 3 minutes and the West reserve All Stars is set to be announced after this commercial because of course lol – 7:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In addition to Nikola Jokic winning Player of the Month, Michael Malone also won Coach of the Month. – 4:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers and Michael Malone are your Coaches of the Month for their respective conferences. – 4:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury Reporter ahead of Nuggets vs Warriors tonight:
DEN
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain
GS
Klay Thompson is out (injury management)
Injury Reporter ahead of Nuggets vs Warriors tonight:
DEN
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain
GS
Klay Thompson is out (injury management)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nuggets’ Michael Malone to coach Team LeBron in All-Star Game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/nug… – 4:40 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron at the All-Star Game. He’d rather a vacation, but at least Nikola Jokic will be on the floor in the 4th quarter if LeBron drafts him. – 9:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Denver’s Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. – 9:39 PM
George Karl: Aaron Gordon and Anthony Edwards are West All Stars this year. Davis is not. BS the Lakers have two All Stars and the Nuggets only have one. Big Market bias. -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / February 2, 2023
Michael Singer: Aaron Gordon doesn’t make the All-Star reserves. Neither does Jamal Murray. -via Twitter @msinger / February 2, 2023
I know you don’t want to play pundit. That’s a game you don’t want to play. For you personally, how much would it mean for you to make an All-Star team? Aaron Gordon: It would mean a lot. It would mean a lot to me. I hope I make it. Would it help with shoe sales? I saw you putting your shoe up at press conferences. Aaron Gordon: It would definitely help shoe sales. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023