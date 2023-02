Michael Malone: It's a 'travesty' Aaron Gordon not selected

I know you don’t want to play pundit. That’s a game you don’t want to play. For you personally, how much would it mean for you to make an All-Star team? Aaron Gordon: It would mean a lot. It would mean a lot to me. I hope I make it . Would it help with shoe sales? I saw you putting your shoe up at press conferences. Aaron Gordon: It would definitely help shoe sales. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023