Live stream: Pelicans 31, Mavericks 50

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) play against the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 31, Dallas Mavericks 50 (Q2 07:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Davis Bertans made three consecutive three-pointers and then limped off toward the back hallway with members of the medical staff. Mavericks are up on Pelicans 50-31. – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After hitting three 3s in his first 5 minutes, Davis Bertans just limped off the court and straight back to the locker room with Dionne Calhoun. – 9:14 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
There was a proposal at the Mavericks game disguised as a promotion where jewelry boxes were opened based on made FTs and the stress of shooting those FTs seems unfathomable. The groom to be hit seven in 30 seconds. – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Davis Bertans, who is averaging 0.3 offensive rebounds per game in his career, got a tip-out amid several Pelicans.
That’s a problem. – 9:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry with the poster at the buzzer 😳 pic.twitter.com/c4UWFpCMJk – 9:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
21 points in 12 minutes for LD 🤧
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/I3oFGySTNJ – 9:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans down 18 points after one quarter. Luka (21 points) almost outscored New Orleans (22 points) by himself. Jonas Valanciunas is 1 of 3 from the field. Mavs started Dwight Powell at center. – 9:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Pelicans 40-22 after the first quarter. Luka has 21-6-3. – 9:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st: Mavericks 40, Pelicans 22
McCollum 6 pts, 2 assts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 4 rebs
Ingram 2 pts (1-4 FG)
Doncic 21 pts, 6 rebs
End of 1st: Mavericks 40, Pelicans 22
McCollum 6 pts, 2 assts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 4 rebs
Ingram 2 pts (1-4 FG)
Doncic 21 pts, 6 rebs
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
To quote a fan behind me just now: “Luka has 21-6-and-3! In the first quarter!”
To quote a fan behind me just now: “Luka has 21-6-and-3! In the first quarter!”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Travel woes don’t help things but only 22 points for the Pelicans with the guys they have is not okay – 9:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after 1 quarter:
Doncic — 21
Points after 1 quarter:
Doncic — 21
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Another 20-point first quarter for Doncic (21 actually). Happening with regularity. – 9:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Mavericks 35-14 and there’s still close to 2 minutes left in the first quarter. Not the most optimal of starts.
The Pelicans trail the Mavericks 35-14 and there’s still close to 2 minutes left in the first quarter. Not the most optimal of starts.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic already has 11 points and the Pels are down double digits in the first quarter.
Luka Doncic already has 11 points and the Pels are down double digits in the first quarter.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kira Lewis Jr. into the game at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter?! pic.twitter.com/4zxkwA6b4o – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Kira Lewis Jr. with his earliest entry to a game this season, checking at 6:32 of 1Q – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#NotOnHerb leads to the CJ float 💧 pic.twitter.com/zOjkAWq6UR – 8:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans’ first sub tonight: Kira Lewis.
Pelicans’ first sub tonight: Kira Lewis.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Full details from Jason Kidd Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber’s injuries, possible returns for the Mavericks before the All-Star break: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight from Dallas:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
Tonight from Dallas:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight from Dallas:
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @995WRNO
Tonight from Dallas:
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @995WRNO
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets.
#Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets.
Michael Dugat @mdug
My only real complaint with the All-Stars are the guys that have missed so many games … Zion and Davis don’t belong. – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on @BallySportsNO.
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on @BallySportsNO.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tuesdays Hawks @ Pelicans game will no longer be televised on TNT. It will air on Bally Sports SE. – 7:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
TNT will show Lakers-Thunder on Tuesday night, no longer airing Hawks-Pelicans or Wolves-Nuggets. Suns-Nets will be the early game on TNT that night. #LeBronWatch – 7:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update from Jason Kidd tonight, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber have been cleared for practice. Kidd said it’s possible Wood could play on the next road trip and that Wood is closer to playing than Kleber. – 7:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
One of Charles Barkley’s votes for an all-star reserve went to CJ McCollum. 👏 pic.twitter.com/a47QnkVV9i – 7:24 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷
Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸
Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹
Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮
Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷
Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸
Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹
Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber both have been cleared for court work/scrimmaging. Next step is a practice session Friday. C-Wood has a chance to play on upcoming five game trip, per Jason Kidd. – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
in Dallas & ready to hoop
in Dallas & ready to hoop
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
LIVE: Willie Green
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Winners could win again…but more! 👀 Winners will be entered for a chance to win curtsied seats to our home finale!
Go play in the fanzine of the #Pelicans app now
Winners could win again…but more! 👀 Winners will be entered for a chance to win curtsied seats to our home finale!
Go play in the fanzine of the #Pelicans app now
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring surgery) have been cleared for “court work” and to practice with contact.
Jason Kidd says Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring surgery) have been cleared for “court work” and to practice with contact.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs bigs Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (fractured left thumb) are out tonight but have been fully cleared to practice. – 6:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Cozy drip on point 🥶
Cozy drip on point 🥶
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🚨 TONIGHT ONLY 🚨
Secure your seats for tonight’s game with 🎟️s as low as $10 ⬇️
🚨 TONIGHT ONLY 🚨
Secure your seats for tonight’s game with 🎟️s as low as $10 ⬇️
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
From @Callie Caplan:
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 player in franchise history to record five straight 25 PTS+/ 5 REB+/ 5 AST+ games.
& the 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 player in NBA history to do so before turning 22.
▪️Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Luka Dončić
𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 player in franchise history to record five straight 25 PTS+/ 5 REB+/ 5 AST+ games.
& the 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇 player in NBA history to do so before turning 22.
▪️Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Luka Dončić
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Since you asked this good ass food at #joeyks in New Orleans lol pic.twitter.com/3jn9fJghxu – 5:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham allowed that there’s still a chance Austin Reaves could return for Saturday’s game at New Orleans. – 5:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says it’s “definitely” possible that Austin Reaves can play in New Orleans on Saturday. Reaves has one more hurdle he has to clear to return. – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Everybody drive safe to the game 🙏❄️
Everybody drive safe to the game 🙏❄️
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Pelicans-Mavericks (7:30 pm CT) at Parlay’s tonight!
We will have the Pelicans Hype team, Merch GIVEAWAYS, $4 @Corona, and Corona Premier during the game!
Watch Pelicans-Mavericks (7:30 pm CT) at Parlay’s tonight!
We will have the Pelicans Hype team, Merch GIVEAWAYS, $4 @Corona, and Corona Premier during the game!
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The NBA trade deadline is one week away. Here’s everything you need to know about the New Orleans Pelicans roster in their pursuit of making a deal.
The NBA trade deadline is one week away. Here’s everything you need to know about the New Orleans Pelicans roster in their pursuit of making a deal.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons are finally headed back to Detroit after an unexpected delay in Dallas due to severe icy weather and plane issues. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Locked in 🔒
Locked in 🔒
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Again we are going to the fireballing reliever tonight as @bdameris sits in for Brad Davis with me for Mavs-Pelicans. 7:00 pre. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak. Also on @iHeartRadio app @SIRIUSXM and nba.com audio league pass – 3:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 It’s tough to talk about the Pelicans injuries
🏀 Data behind the medical staff
🏀 Will the Pelicans actually play tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 It’s tough to talk about the Pelicans injuries
🏀 Data behind the medical staff
🏀 Will the Pelicans actually play tonight?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are using the same plane the #Pelicans used to fly into Dallas today to get back to Detroit, per league sources. The team is on the plane, set to leave Dallas after five days there due to inclement weather and flight issues. – 3:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After being stuck in Dallas for 60-plus hours due to weather/plane issues, I’ve been told that the Pistons are on the plane and are expecting to take off for home very soon. pic.twitter.com/ODCsvsNlvh – 2:59 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The line between professional athletes and sports media blurs even further with the Pelicans live-tweeting their travel inconveniences. – 2:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
About 2 years ago, Portland arrived in New Orleans at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the game. Portland bussed from the airport to the arena. Dame dropped 43. Portland won. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:32 PM
