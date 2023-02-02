Pistons to rebuff all trade inquiries for Bojan Bogdanovic?

More and more, as the deadline draws near, I hear rival teams saying that they believe Detroit is poised to rebuff all trade inquiries for Bojan Bogdanovic. I was certainly among those who thought it was posturing when Detroit’s reluctance to trade Bogdanovic began to surface many weeks ago, but one league source went so far as asserting this week that the Pistons would refuse to surrender Bogdanovic even if offered that fully unprotected future first-round pick that everyone says Detroit covets.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s better to characterize the Pistons as “listeners” entering next week’s trade deadline, rather than sellers.
Bojan Bogdanovic hasn’t received an assurance that he won’t be traded. But the safe bet remains that he’ll still be a Piston on Feb. 10.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bojan Bogdanovic could swing the title for someone. I don’t think I could accurately describe how good he is to anyone who hasn’t frequently bet against the Pistons this season. He puts the fear of God into you. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 2:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
According to league sources, Detroit is having conversations about these players but is not overly eager to part with Bogdanovic, Burks or Bey. It would take favorable returns for the Pistons to part with any of the three previously mentioned players before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Naturally, one would think a team like the Pistons, who are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, would be big-time sellers. That, however, is not a given, team sources tell The Athletic. Rival squads have regularly called the Pistons to inquire about the availability of Bojan Bogdanović, who might be the most coveted player ahead of the deadline, as well as Alec Burks, Saddiq Bey and Nerlens Noel. According to league sources, Detroit is having conversations about these players but is not overly eager to part with Bogdanović, Burks or Bey. It would take favorable returns for the Pistons to part with any of the three previously mentioned players before the deadline. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023