Raptors almost acquired Deandre Ayton in sign and trade last summer

Toronto was close to acquiring Deandre Ayton from Phoenix in a sign and trade last summer, according to a source. Perhaps there’s a deal to be made with the Suns, who are said to be one of Anunoby’s many suitors. Pacers centre Myles Turner – who just signed an extension but is still eligible to be traded – would also check off a few boxes as a shot-blocking, floor-spacing big man.
Source: Josh Lewenberg @ TSN
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The game was going so fast.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns trailed by as many as 43 points in Wednesday’s 132-100 loss to Atlanta. #Hawks pic.twitter.com/MSRT3UkdIX – 4:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Felt like a treadmill. Felt like a hamster running in one spot.” Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/RffMeP80s2 – 12:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“One of them games, man.”
Deandre Ayton said he felt the Suns were doing the right things defensively at the rim and defending the pick-and-roll, but the Hawks made a lot of shots and it spiraled – 12:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: ATL 132, PHX 100
Bridges: 23-7-5, 6-18 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Saric: 11 Pts, 5 Reb
Young: 20 Pts, 12 Ast, 8-17 FG – 12:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges + Deandre Ayton: 43 points, 15-30 FG
Rest of Suns: 38 points, 15-47 FG – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: ATL 102, PHX 67
Bridges: 23 Pts, 7 Ast, 5 Reb, 6-18 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Craig: 7 Pts, 8 Reb
Young: 20 Pts, 12 Ast, 8-17 FG
PHX: 3-22 3P; ATL: 15-25 3P – 11:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Two quick fouls for JC. He got called for an offensive foul and then fouled Ayton with Clint guarding Chris Paul. That’s 3 for JC. – 11:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Hawks 66 #Suns 47 Half.
PHX: Bridges 17, Ayton 15. Team: 2-of-16 on 3s.
ATL: Murray 15, Hunter 9. Team: 10-of-17 on 3s.
Ayton 7-of-10 FGs. Rest of team: 11-of-37 (Paul 0-for-5, missed all 3 of his 3-opint attempts).
Hawks biggest lead: 22 points. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: ATL 66, PHX 47
Bridges: 17-6-4, 5-12 FG
Ayton: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 7-10 FG
Craig: 7 Pts, 5 Reb, 3-3 FG
Murray: 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 6-8 FG – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol Deandre Ayton and Trae Young shared a laugh after that tear drop and-1 DA shot from under the rim – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ATL 26, PHX 23
Bridges: 10-3-2, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-5 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 3 Reb
Hunter: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-4 FG
Dario Saric with the rejection to close the quarter?? – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same idea tonight for the Suns in terms of running the offense through Bridges and Ayton. Tonight hasn’t been pretty but that’s part of the process. It’s important that they are doing it consistently. – 10:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cap nerd transaction things for Indiana Pacers & Tyreke Evans:
-FA cap hold restored to cap sheet when Evans was reinstated
-Renounced to sign Deandre Ayton to an offer sheet
-Unrenounced when PHX matched offer
-Re-renounced to create cap space for Myles Turner renegotiation – 7:36 PM
Tim MacMahon on Deandre Ayton: He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation. -via Spotify / January 31, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “I caught it from my baby boy. Sorry to throw you under the bus, junior.” Deandre Ayton said when he was trying to get back on the court and find his breath, he felt like he was in Denver. Was also dealing with headaches, but was thankful it wasn’t COVID or the flu: -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 26, 2023
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton apologized for throwing his son under the bus but that’s who he thinks he got sick from. Dealt with headaches and difficulty catching his breath. Stayed away from the team as he kept testing negative. Feels good about how he got his conditioning back. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 26, 2023