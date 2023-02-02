Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his first All-Star game

Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Joel, Ja, Shai — of course. Sabonis, Markkanen, Brown — shoe-ins. Who made the NBA All-Star Game as a surprise, and who didn’t? It’s all here @The Athletic theathletic.com/4151255/2023/0… – 8:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Official Thunder statement on SGA being named an All-Star: pic.twitter.com/qwHp4XLhHE – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 53 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft rights in the 2018 draft.
The previous draft where Clippers selected an All-Star: 2009 (Blake Griffin).
Draft before that: 2008 (DeAndre Jordan)
Draft before that: 2003 (Chris Kaman) – 7:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder vs Lakers will now be on TNT on Tuesday night.
LeBron James will go for the all-time scoring record vs OKC and All Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had a current or future Thunder All Star on the roster every season.
2009: KD/Russ
2010: KD/Russ
2011: KD/Russ
2012: KD/Russ
2013: KD/Russ
2014: KD/Russ
2015: KD/Russ
2016: KD/Russ
2017: Russ
2018: Russ/PG
2019: Russ/PG
2020: CP3/SGA
2021: SGA
2022: SGA
2023: SGA
Crazy. – 7:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Western Conference All-Star reserves, as announced on TNT: Morant, Sabonis
SGA, Paul George, Lillard, Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis, who is having a strong season but has missed 24 of the Lakers’ 59 games because of injury, did not make the team. – 7:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Western Conference All-Star reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And here are the reserves for the Western Conference for the All-Star game:
Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Relevant read: How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the Thunder’s next superstar: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the West:
– Ja Morant
– Domantas Sabonis
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Paul George
– Damian Lillard
– Lauri Markkanen
– Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:21 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA’s season: 30.8 points on 50/36/91 splits, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.1 blocks. Undeniably deserved. Congrats to Shai. – 7:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Ja Morant, Domontas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star Reserves:
Paul George
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis – 7:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
And big congrats to 🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named an All-Star for the first time (of many, no doubt). No brainer, honestly. Has been dominant and helped the Thunder win. I had him as starter on my All-Star ballot. – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 19 All Star selections in 15 seasons.
OKC has had at least 1 All Star in 12 of 15 seasons.
OKC has had 2 All Stars in 7 of 15 seasons.
Russell Westbrook: 8 ⭐️
Kevin Durant: 7 ⭐️
Paul George: 2 ⭐️
Chris Paul: 1 ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 ⭐️ (so far)
Rare air. pic.twitter.com/oavjYqOJeX – 7:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins and Jamaal Magloire as Canadians to make the NBA’s all-star game. There will be more. – 7:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-Star.
thunderousintentions.com/2023/02/02/sha… – 7:17 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-Star.
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA is the Thunder’s first All-Star since Chris Paul in 2020. He’s the fifth Thunder All-Star and the 19th overall selection in team history. – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially an NBA All-Star.
He’s the fifth All-Star in Thunder history.
By appearances (as a Thunder) …
Russell Westbrook: 8
Kevin Durant: 7
Paul George: 2
Chris Paul: 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 – 7:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been selected as a 2023 NBA All Star. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/n5ewiWE0YR – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is incredible. The Thunder since 2008 now have 5 All-Stars, and none of them have been iffy. They have all be electric, amazing, and even historic caliber players. Do not take this for granted, despite what we have seen, this is not normal. You do not just get SGA’s. – 7:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 All-Star player – 7:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
So to recap:
SGA was a Western Conference Player of the Month nominee for January
Daigneault was a Western Conference Coach of the Month nominee for January
JDub was a Western Conference Rookie of the Month nominee for January – 4:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month.
Jalen Williams was a nominee for Western Conference Rookie of the Month. – 4:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for January – 4:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for Western Conference player of the month. – 4:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @gallerysports: A fast start with a strong finish, the old guy’s still got it, and containing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Three takeaways from Wednesday’s win over the Thunder gallerysports.com/back-to-back-t… – 11:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Rockets 112, Thunder 106
SGA – 24 points, 8 rebounds
Giddey – 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists
Mann – 18 points
Gordon – 25 points
Eason – 20 points, 13 rebounds
Martin Jr. – 18 points, 7 rebounds
Sengun – 10 points, 12 rebounds
OKC is now 24-27 on the season – 10:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thunder 86, Rockets 84 after 3. Gordon with 20. Had 24 on Saturday. First time he’s had 20 or more in consecutive games since three straight in early December (last time Rockets won consecutive games.) SGA with 20. Eason with 6 of his 7 rebounds on offensive boards. – 9:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 86, Rockets 84
SGA – 20 points, 6 rebounds
Giddey – 14 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds
Mann – 11 points
Gordon – 20 points
Eason – 14 points, 7 rebounds
Martin Jr. – 13 points – 9:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is starting to take over. Rockets held him to 13 points for the game’s first 33 minutes, but he’s scored 7 to close out the third – 9:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 67, Thunder 58 at half. Gordon with 15, Eason 12, Martin 11. SGA with 13. Rockets shooting 53.2 %, having outscored opponents in six-consecutive games. But as usual, not from the 3-point line. OKC 8 of 24 on 3s, Rockets 3 of 13. – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Rockets 67, Thunder 58
SGA – 13 points
Kenrich – 11 points
Mann – 11 points
Gordon – 15 points
Eason – 12 points
Martin Jr. – 11 points – 9:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Rockets 34, Thunder 25
SGA – 9 points
JDub – 8 points
Gordon – 7 points
Eason – 10 points – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham: Memphis lists Jaren Jackson Jr. as doubtful for tonight with right thigh soreness. Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / February 2, 2023
Ja Morant has missed plenty of ambitious dunks since entering the NBA. But Nike execs surely smiled when Morant was asked after the recent Indiana Pacers game about the difference in making his latest poster. “The Ja 1s,” the Memphis Grizzlies point guard said in pure pitchman form for the company’s latest signature basketball shoe. “It’s the shoes.” Once he got to his phone, he tweeted the same line in all caps. According to Twitter’s new public view counter, the post tallied nearly 4 million views. -via Andscape / February 2, 2023
Going viral has seemingly been the easiest part of Morant’s nightly efforts this season. “His style of play is the holy grail to jump higher,” said Scott Munson, Nike vice president of global basketball. “Kids and players everywhere want to emulate that.” Initially debuted on Christmas during the Grizzlies’ first appearance on the league’s annual holiday showcase schedule, the Ja 1 has been in the works for more than 18 months. With accessibility in mind, the debut Morant sneaker will retail at $110 for adults and $90 for kids, with the first retail release slated for April. -via Andscape / February 2, 2023
