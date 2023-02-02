Timberwolves, Hornets interested in Bones Hyland

Chris Haynes: ‘There’s a handful of teams who have registered interest. Among those teams, two teams I know for sure: Minnesota, and Charlotte’.
Bryan Kalbrosky
Bones Hyland has received interest from the Hornets, per @Chris Haynes.
Hyland ranks 5th-best in unassisted 3-pointers per 100 possessions. He trails only Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard.
Chris Haynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
James Plowright
On the latest “This League: Uncut” podcast @Chris Haynes said the following about NC native Bones Hyland
“What I do know is there’s a couple of teams who have registered interest. Among those, two I know for sure are Minnesota + Charlotte”
Stein added he hadn’t heard CLT linked pic.twitter.com/ur5idfYOh0 – 9:05 AM
Sam Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
Ryan Blackburn
In the Nuggets minutes this season without Jokić and Bones on the court, according to Cleaning the Glass…
Murray ON the court:
390 possessions
+3.9 Net Rating
113.8 O Rating
110.0 D Rating
Murray OFF the court:
356 possessions
-9.5 Net Rating
107.3 O Rating
NBA Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
CBS NBA
Nuggets ‘likely’ to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone has fielded a couple of questions about rotations tonight regarding Bones Hyland and Christian Braun. The general tone – each game takes on a different look, and he’s going to react accordingly. He adds he supports each of his players. – 12:47 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets win the third quarter 36-24 and lead by 9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Two defensive minded starters staggering with the bench. Malone’s really going for this one, cutting Bones and Zeke out of the 2nd half rotation. – 11:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone changes up his bench rotation in the 3rd quarter. Christian Braun gets minutes. Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji do not. – 11:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
✅ Bones in limbo
✅ Most feared players in the NBA
✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀Jordan Rising Stars
Breakdown by draft pick: The Sophomores
1-10
Green (2)
Mobley (3)
Barnes (4)
Giddey (6)
Wagner (8)
11-20
Sengun (16)
Murphy III (17)
21-30
Grimes (25)
Hyland (26)
Undrafted
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland will represent the Nuggets in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. It’ll likely be the last event he represents the organization in as I’m told the Nuggets are looking to move Hyland for a veteran. – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For the second year in a row, #Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will be in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/JhQYj7bxgo – 2:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is “suddenly regarded as one of the league’s most likely players to be dealt before the Feb. 9 buzzer,” according to @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 1:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
•The Bones trade chatter
•MPJ’s return
•Recap Philly/Denver
•Who’s making the All-Star Game?
•Reader questions
🗣️via @denverpost @MattDSchubert @aaronontiveroz
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a content-rich edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
🦴 Bones Hyland trade rumors continue
✅ Notes from Denver Nuggets practice
✅ Updated thoughts on Saturday’s game
✅ LeBron’s dramatic reaction to a missed call
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota reportedly interested in Bones Hyland
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are gauging the value of Bones Hyland ahead of next week’s trade deadline, two league sources told @denverpost. The team believes it has traction on potentially acquiring a first-round pick, a source said.
Chris Haynes on Bones Hyland: ‘Sources informed me that he is very open to being traded for a larger role.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Mike Singer: I’ve heard a number of teams, I’ve heard a lot of teams, I’m not going to say those teams, because I haven’t confirmed them. But I definitely feel comfortable in saying there’s significant interest in Bones Hyland. -via Spotify / February 1, 2023
Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland being open to a trade to secure a larger role elsewhere: -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 1, 2023