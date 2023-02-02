Tyrese Haliburton will play against Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Lillard, Embiid, Holiday, Adebayo, Markkanen, Jackson jr, DeRozan – 7:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nembhard’s defense remains a plus but some of the offensive fails have been tragic of late. Can’t even get the handoff to Haliburton to start play successfully. – 7:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Indy is 23-18 with Tyrese Haliburton healthy this season. They lost 9 of their last 10 games with him injured, but are right back to form with his return.
LAL trail 56-48 with 4 min. left in the 2nd Q. – 7:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Now a couple of threes too. Haliburton going bonkers here in his first game back. What a difference this dude makes. – 7:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton were traded for one another last season.
Now, they’re both All-Stars. Guess the trade worked out? 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7vmxJfwT1 – 7:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Please don’t be dumb enough to even listen to anyone using Tyrese Haliburton’s deserved all-star selection in the East and De’Aaron Fox’s snub in the West to trash the trade.
The stupid takes from people who don’t watch are often the loudest on these days. Ignore them. – 7:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Between the sellout crowd, LeBron playing, Haliburton named an All-Star and Theis making his season debut … the last half hour was A LOT.
Pacers were positive in the 1st for the second consecutive game, lead the Lakers 35-30 – 7:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Between the sellout crowd, LeBron playing, Haliburton named an All-Star and Theis making his season debut … the last half hour was A LOT.
Pacers were positive in the 1st for the second consecutive game, lead the the Lakers 35-30. – 7:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Pacers are out to a 27-16 lead over the Lakers with 3:54 left in the first quarter. Tyrese Haliburton, who was named an All-Star moments before the game, is off to a quick start with 11 points and 2 assists. – 7:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Western Conference
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Paul George
Damian Lillard
Lauri Markkanen
Jaren Jackson jr – 7:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyrese Haliburton tottally deserved to be an All-Star. His development this season is remarkable. He carries the franchise and turned the Pacers to a Play-In hunters. Great reward for Tyrese “the double-double machine” Haliburton. #BoomBaby #NBAAllStar – 7:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the East:
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
All-Star reserves for the
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are no Wizards on the All-Star team barring injury replacements.
East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton – 7:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star. – 7:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 All-Star Game reserves
Eastern Conference
Joel Embiid
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
#NBAAllStar – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference reserves
– Bam Adebayo
– Jaylen Brown
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Tyrese Haliburton
– Jrue Holiday
– Julius Randle – 7:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan earns his second-straight All-Star distinction, the sixth of his career.
He joins an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve squad along with Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown. – 7:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. – 7:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Eastern Conference All-Star reserve pool was just announced on @NBAonTNT: Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle and Tyrese Haliburton. – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves:
Bam Adebayo
Jaylen Brown
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Haliburton
Jrue Holiday
Julius Randle – 7:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
OFFICIAL: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton voted to the 2023 NBA All-Star game.
A first-time All-Star at 22 years old.
(It was announced just as team intros started here at GFH.) – 7:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My East all star reserve picks
Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Pascal Siakam
Toughest omission: Jrue Holiday – 7:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton is starting for the Pacers tonight in his return from injury. The Kings will visit the Pacers tomorrow. – 6:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#East reserves shortly, which are chosen by #NBA coaches.
Would expect Jaylen Brown to be named to his 2nd ASG.
Relative locks:
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Safe bets:
Harden, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam
One of … Butler, Siakam, Brunson, Holiday, Derozan, Murray, Young, Porzingis – 6:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tyrese Haliburton in uniform going thru warmup rn, in case you were wondering. – 5:47 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
James Harden
Alternates
Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FzfcWZkwSu – 4:51 PM
