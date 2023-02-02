Live stream: Warriors 13, Nuggets 6

The Golden State Warriors (26-25) play against the Denver Nuggets (35-16) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023
Golden State Warriors 13, Denver Nuggets 6 (Q1 09:19)
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense getting torched in the first few minutes of the game and Malone calls a timeout to get his team back on the same page.
Warriors lead 13-6 and are 3-4 from deep. – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting this game off strong 💪
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Three straight 3s for the Warriors to start the game in Denver
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets ran their typical first set of the game to get Jokic the ball on the baseline in the low post, but the Warriors knew it was coming so Murray set up KCP for the drive and finish. Good variation by Denver. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drives for a lefty layup on the opening possession against the Warriors. – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have tipped in Denver.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga as a starter this season
6 games
11.7 points
3.3 assists
3.0 rebounds
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
According to the in-game stats, Kuminga will start in place of Draymond tonight for the Warriors. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Draymond Green’s place. So it’s Curry, Poole, Kuminga, Wiggins, Looney. – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors have to hope Draymond Green being a late scratch with a calf injury is a precaution. Last time he had a calf issue it led to his back injury and he missed two months last season – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has been ruled out late because of right calf tightness. – 8:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Fitzgerald announces on @NBCSWarriors that Draymond Green is NOT playing tonight. – 8:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green ruled out for tonight with right calf tightness, per the team. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green has now been ruled out in Denver. Late scratch. Right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is a late a scratch from tonight’s game — Right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Grees has been ruled out late because of right calf tightness. – 8:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s roll
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
After Denver game, Larry Nance told us Pels had emphasis on moving the ball. Said they had their least amount of passes all year vs. Wizards on 1/28 (239). Their season average is 307.3.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Vlatko Cancar
Nikola Jokic
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Jamal Murray, KCP, MPJ, Vlatko Cancar and Nikola Jokic. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb is inactive tonight for the Warriors in Denver. He is nearing his 50-game limit on his two-way. Currently at 42. This saves a game. – 8:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon will be out tonight with an ankle sprain, the Nuggets announced. – 8:32 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon is now listed as OUT tonight against Golden State due to an ankle sprain. – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Aaron Gordon is out tonight due to that ankle sprain. – 8:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Warriors
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A lot of Warriors fans already in the building tonight. Feels like it could be a split crowd. – 8:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
About to go live from tonight’s Pregame Lounge
Nuggets-Warriors
– Who’s playing?
– Did Jamal and AG get snubbed?
– The refs hate the Nuggets
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
ICYMI: Back in December, I talked with Kevon Looney about how meeting coach Shelby Parrish at 7 years old changed his life.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic meets a lifelong fan. She’s been crying happy tears ever since he left. pic.twitter.com/dQfApuN9eW – 8:06 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steph Curry gets loose before taking on the Denver Nuggets.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Dejan Milojević and Nikola Jokić catching up before Nuggets vs Warriors. Milojević coached Jokić in Serbia with Mega Basket. pic.twitter.com/pjAXjMVu4a – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors couldn’t close against the Timberwolves in a late overtime loss on the road, the NBA community responded on Twitter with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Prediction for the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game
Team LeBron:
James, Curry, Doncic, Tatum, Mitchell
Morant, Brown, George, SGA, Sabonis, Haliburton, Randle
Team Giannis
Antetokounmpo, Durant, Jokic, Irving, Williamson
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pregame rituals brought to you by 30 pic.twitter.com/Y0X5WI5fD4 – 7:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Schedule update: NBA has announced that our game on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves will now start at 7:00 PM MT / 9:00 PM ET and no longer be televised on TNT.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @Minnesota Timberwolves game at Denver on 2/7 will no longer be televised by TNT, with game time changed to 8:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM local. – 7:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Five words that every woman wants to hear: “Nikola Jokic has a haircut.” pic.twitter.com/5aoC1aLNY0 – 7:41 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Golden State Warriors began the day as +12 against Denver
Line moved to +7.5
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not happy about Aaron Gordon being snubbed from the All-Star team.. pic.twitter.com/K2DlryDKjl – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “there was a conversation” with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Rick Celebrini this morning about whether to sit or not. Curry and Green said they felt good. Training staff data cleared them to play tonight vs Nuggets. – 7:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight in Denver.
Starters:
– Curry
– Poole
– Wiggins
– Draymond
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Denver
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Probable Warriors starters vs. Nuggets
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With Klay Thompson out, Kevon Looney will come back into the starting lineup. He joins Curry, Poole, Wiggins and Green. – 7:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone expressed plenty of disappointment that Aaron Gordon wasn’t nominated to be an All-Star.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
TNT will show Lakers-Thunder on Tuesday night, no longer airing Hawks-Pelicans or Wolves-Nuggets. Suns-Nets will be the early game on TNT that night. #LeBronWatch – 7:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight. – 7:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“Expecting them to play,” Kerr said about Steph and Draymond for tonight’s game, the second of a back-to-back vs Denver. – 7:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight in Denver – 7:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight in Denver, per Kerr. Klay Thompson out. – 7:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play. They’ll go through warmups before an official decision is made. – 7:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Schedule update: NBA has announced that our game on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves will now be at 7:00 PM MT / 9:00 PM ET and no longer be televised on TNT. – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s draft rights in the 2018 draft.
The previous draft where Clippers selected an All-Star: 2009 (Blake Griffin).
Draft before that: 2008 (DeAndre Jordan)
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone had an extended chat with MPJ today at the end of shootaround. Said people don’t understand the weight he’s carrying right now, and it’s a testament to his mental toughness to be able to play through this. Said the talk was about ensuring Mike knows he’s not alone. – 7:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Jokic being player of the month and him being named the Coach of the Month:”That’s nice but what motivates us is winning a championship. Bringing that first banner to Denver.” pic.twitter.com/tI8v0VbTvY – 7:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone said that he feels that Denver has another level that he feels that they can get to. pic.twitter.com/nf4lG5NIlj – 7:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said the keys to the game is defending the three point line, defending 3’s in transition and Denver can’t fuel their break with turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Five Europeans in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷
Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸
Domantas Sabonis 🇱🇹
Lauri Markkanen 🇫🇮
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Michael Malone says he is “very” surprised the Nuggets don’t have two players going to All-Star.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the Nuggets have prepared as if the Warriors are going to be fully loaded. If they don’t play their guys, Denver will adjust. – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone says it’s a travesty that Aaron Gordon is not an All-Star.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said he is very surprised the Nuggets did not get a second All Star considering they’re best in the West.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No Warriors were named NBA All-Star reserves. Steph Curry will be their lone representative at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game – 7:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is not an All Star reserve. Only Jokic will represent the Nuggets as an All Star. – 7:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon on the West All-Star team. Just one All-Star from the No. 1 seed in the West. – 7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon doesn’t make the All-Star reserves. Neither does Jamal Murray. – 7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Paul George gets named an All-Star reserve, taking one of the few forward spots that could’ve gone to Aaron Gordon. Still expect Markkanen, too. – 7:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins and Jamaal Magloire as Canadians to make the NBA’s all-star game. There will be more. – 7:18 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: the 24-28 Lakers will be the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
The other 10 All-Stars will come from teams with better records:
LeBron and AD from the Lakers
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Despite the #Warriors up and down season, @LegsESPN still believes in Golden State #DubNation pic.twitter.com/1xzbhyZKcP – 5:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
10+ points in five of the last six games.
Jonathan Kuminga bringing the heat lately. pic.twitter.com/wubtYGcwin – 5:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets have won four playoff series over the last four seasons. Before that, Denver had won a total of four playoff series over the previous 32 years. – 4:55 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
3rd year in a row that Jokic and Embiid have shared player of the month honors in January
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In addition to Nikola Jokic winning Player of the Month, Michael Malone also won Coach of the Month. – 4:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month. Nikola Jokic took home the award. – 4:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid are the NBA Players of the Month sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
*Pretends to be shocked*
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are named NBA Player of the Month for January for their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/3OdKE6YMIY – 4:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just won Western Conference Player of the Month. His averages in January: 24 points, 11.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists per game. Denver went 12-4. – 4:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are your respective conference Players of the Month for January.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic was just named Western Conference player of the month for January. Joker averaged 24 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists. The #Nuggets went 12-4 in January. pic.twitter.com/H419099bCa – 4:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were each just named Player of the Month for their respective conferences. – 4:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month for January. pic.twitter.com/3EVgRxLRY7 – 4:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the NBA players of the month for January. pic.twitter.com/LQYxMhe7DD – 4:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/uWegjTCNtB – 4:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic were just named East and West Player of the Month for January by the NBA.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Klay Thompson is out tonight vs. Nuggets. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are questionable. – 3:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury Reporter ahead of Nuggets vs Warriors tonight:
DEN
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain
GS
Klay Thompson is out (injury management)
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson listed as out for tonight’s game in Denver, second night of a back-to-back. Andre Iguodala also remains out and will miss his 10th straight game.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is out tonight in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors currently listing Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) as questionable. Both played heavy minutes vs Wolves last night. – 3:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Denver. Klay Thompson is out. Andre Iguodala will miss his 10th straight game.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not play tonight against the Nuggets on the second night of the back-to-back. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are questionable. – 3:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Nuggets. Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) are questionable
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Warriors’ road woes continue 😳
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Just a reminder that if anyone needs a Denver Nuggets or NBA writer/reporter/podcaster, I am ready to get to work.
