Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $7,437,465 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,654,107 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday February 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Team effort
@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/4XZDq7LLhX2:30 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic being as enthusiastic as ever hearing about his accolades 😂
pic.twitter.com/v1x6x0SG252:12 AM

Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
The Warriors have six losses this season where they’ve either led by double digits in the fourth quarter or four points in the final minute. Their inability to close has sent them into this 26-25 “gray area” as Steph Curry called it.
theathletic.com/4148582/2023/0…2:10 AM

