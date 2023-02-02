Warriors will rest Klay Thompson against Denver

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson is out tonight in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors currently listing Steph Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) as questionable. Both played heavy minutes vs Wolves last night.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Katy Winge @katywinge
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
