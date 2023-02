Will Barton wants out of DC?

Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’Source: Apple Podcasts