Will Barton wants out of DC?

Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Chris Vernon: Somebody told me maybe like a week ago, out of nowhere, and there has been some buzz about Will Barton getting bought out. And that if he does possibly get bought out, just keep an eye on Bucks or Nets. -via Spotify / January 25, 2023
There will be at least one more Washington move before the deadline, even if Kuzma stays put. The Wizards are expected to reward backup point guard Jordan Goodwin with a standard NBA contract, sources said, before he reaches the 50-game limit for two-way players, and center Vernon Carey is a trade candidate to keep an eye on. Rival executives also are monitoring veteran guard Will Barton as a potential post-trade-deadline buyout candidate, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
The Washington Wizards have been receiving calls on the availability of guard Will Barton ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources tell B/R. Barton has fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation in recent weeks and collected multiple DNP-coach’s decision. The Wizards aren’t said to be actively shopping Barton as of yet, but things could change if the team continues to struggle. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $14.4 million deal. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023
