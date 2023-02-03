Live stream: 76ers 1, Spurs 5

The Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-38) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 1, San Antonio Spurs 5 (Q1 09:35)
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Malaki Branham came out of Ohio State with such crisp ability to score all over the floor
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Not sure if it’s coming through on TV, but there’s a pretty significant Sixers contingent here at the AT&T Center. “Let’s go Sixers!” and “MVP!” chants have already broken out. But they aren’t too pleased right now, as the Spurs forced a quick timeout after taking a 5-0 lead. – 8:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
3 turnovers in 4 possessions for the Sixers thus far, including a Tobias Harris missed layup and Joel Embiid passing into traffic instead of taking a jumper at the nail.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Malaki Branham gets the start and the first bucket of the game.
Excited to see more of what he can do in the pick and roll. – 8:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs going with Richardson, Branham, Johnson, Bates-Diop and Poeltl. – 8:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their seven-game losing streak tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-76ers-pr… – 7:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
San Antonio Spurs

First five out!
First five out!
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nice ovation for Deni Avdija as he checks in off the bench midway through the first quarter of Wizards-Blazers
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doc knows what Spurs are going through this season:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doc Rivers says Pop has a lot to do with the Spurs’ spirits staying high even while losing:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said he’s enjoying Spurs’ alumnus of the game series: “Seeing those guys, it’s like a time machine. It was punctuated by the Alamodome game, which really brought everything back for all of us who have been here a long time. It’s just been a wonderful season in that regard.” – 7:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s GAMEDAY in the SA! 🎉🏀
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The San Antonio Spurs are sitting on $26.9M in cap space. The Indiana Pacers still have $10.7M in cap space after the Myles Turner renegotiation-and-extension.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 8-game slate
– Embiid status in air
– Malik Monk show in Indiana
– Breaking lineup news from across league
– Common Cents picks
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on his time with the @San Antonio Spurs, as the team celebrates 50 years:
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Josh Richardson has been a consummate pro. He’s goofy, relaxed, his teammates love him, and he’s relished his role in SA.
But one look around the locker room reveals the writing on the wall, in a language he’s gotten to know all too well.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Former Temple great and WNBA star Candice Dupree out here running some Spurs pregame work. She was hired in San Antonio after going through the NBA’s Assistant Coach Program. We caught up at the combine last spring https://t.co/GrpYpFSCjZ pic.twitter.com/REeTiALgQW – 5:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are the teams I project to have $30M+ in cap space this summer:
HOU: $59.1M
SAS: $46.1M
DET: $43.7M
UTA: $43.2M
ORL: $33M
IND: $30.7M
San Antonio Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
