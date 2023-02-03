76ers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 3, 2023- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,619,963 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home