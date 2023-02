Anthony Edwards: 'I’ve never been the person to get chosen to be an All-Star'

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was mentally preparing for being an NBA All-Star snub just days before it actually happened. “That’s how it has always been. I’ve never been the person to get chosen to be an All-Star. They didn’t want me to be the No. 1 pick, right? So, I’m used to it at this point. I just love the game of basketball,” Edwards told Andscape after scoring 37 points in a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 25.Source: Andscape