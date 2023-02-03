Anthony Edwards on All-Star snub: As long as we make the playoffs, that's all I care about

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here is some of what #Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards told a few of us this morning about not being an All-Star: pic.twitter.com/rG0TPLsPNn – 1:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Just talked to Anthony Edwards. He’s unbothered by the snub. “As long as we make the playoffs, that’s all I care about.” – 12:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’ve never been the person to get chosen to be an All-Star. They didn’t want me to be the No. 1 pick, right? So, I’m used to it at this point. I just love the game of basketball,” T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards recently told @Andscape. bit.ly/3DBRHnR #NBAAllStar #nba – 10:23 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I also believe that De’Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards were more worthy of All Star berths instead of Paul George – 10:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards saw the #NBAAllStar snub before it happened. The story of Edwards and the rest of the @andscape annual #NBA All-Snub All-Stars. bit.ly/3DBRHnR – 8:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards should have made it. So should De’Aaron Fox. And Jimmy Butler. And Kawhi Leonard. And James Harden. And Pascal Siakam. And Jalen Brunson. And Aaron Gordon. And Paolo Banchero.
Problem is, so should the 24 guys who got picked. – 7:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De’Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more. – 7:28 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
That’ll teach Anthony Edwards to play every game. He needs to load manage his way to the All Star Game. – 7:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The message has been sent”
@TermineRadio breaks down how Anthony Edwards has become the top dog in Minnesota #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/Hh15tJ7Yrg – 7:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
All the pundits in this NBA.com piece did not pick Anthony Edwards to make the Western Conference All-Star reserves: nba.com/news/trending-… – 6:56 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP picks the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Anthony Edwards
Alternates
De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/Zn9VPnfou4 – 4:52 PM
Khobi Price: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards on the Orlando Magic: “They’re a good team. We’ve been watching them man, they’re really good. It should fun tonight.” -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 3, 2023
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards on being passed over the ASG: “I didn’t think nothing about it. I’m just happy for the guys that got in.” Said he was surprised De’Aaron Fox didn’t get in. He added: “I started the season off bad. I can’t control it. As long as we go to the playoff I don’t care.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / February 3, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was mentally preparing for being an NBA All-Star snub just days before it actually happened. “That’s how it has always been. I’ve never been the person to get chosen to be an All-Star. They didn’t want me to be the No. 1 pick, right? So, I’m used to it at this point. I just love the game of basketball,” Edwards told Andscape after scoring 37 points in a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 25. -via Andscape / February 3, 2023