Live stream: Blazers 2, Wizards 13

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) play against the Washington Wizards (24-26) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 2, Washington Wizards 13 (Q1 09:10)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
this month’s warmup shirts as we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth
this month’s warmup shirts as we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Me getting ready to watch the Damian Lillard show pic.twitter.com/7eqaAaGh36 – 7:11 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Wizards are holding a moment of silence for Bill Schonely. Pretty neat. – 7:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
One of these teams is not like the other. At least that’s what @JezData says.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🗣️5 🗣️ 6 🗣️ 7 🗣️ 8🗣️
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Is now a good time to promote that the next #NBAStrategyStream broadcast with @Danny Leroux is Nets vs Wizards tomorrow at 6ET, 3PT? Tune in! – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our type of pregaming on a Friday night 💪
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Washington Wizards
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth starting 5 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/gai6TJOdOy – 6:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
pullin’ up for the Blazers in a blazer. feels right.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew Eubanks will get the start in place of Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Trendon Watford is sure to get minutes as well, but Billups also mentioned Jabari Walker as someone who is likely to play more tonight due to the Wizards’ size. – 5:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report has Alex Caruso (sore left foot) questionable, Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) questionable, Nikola Vucevic (left quad contusion) for Sat vs. Portland – 5:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams questionable vs. Trail Blazers. Nikola Vucevic is probable. Williams said late Thursday he plans to play. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Daniel Gafford back, the Wizards are returning to their two-big lineup:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Last night players & staff took some time to visit the National Museum of African American History & Culture on our off-day in DC. pic.twitter.com/QOpscxc9wV – 5:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The wind chill on top of Mount Washington is -103???
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As part of Heart Health Night and #BlackHistoryMonth, we met up with two local healthcare providers at @MedStarHealth to learn why heart health is so important to them ❤️
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Fun story idea from @Ava Wallace following the Wizards’ equipment crew to go behind the scenes on a road trip: wapo.st/3HzGh5a – 5:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Washington.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets just released their injury report for tomorrow vs the Wizards and Kyrie Irving is not listed on it. – 4:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets have listed Ben Simmons and TJ Warren as questionable for tomorrows’s game in Brooklyn against the Wizards. Kyrie Irving isn’t on the injury report. – 4:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards. – 4:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is available for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. Both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are listed as questionable. – 4:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the blazers need to make everyone/everything available and go get KD. grant, simons, sharpe, then call chicago to change protections on their owed first and offer as many future 1’s as you can – 4:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just pointing this out for no reason in particular not related to any news developments today—if the Blazers make the playoffs and convey their first-round pick to Chicago, they’ll have full access to future picks and swaps to use if a superstar were to become available. – 4:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us as we celebrate Caribbean Heritage Night on Monday!
Learn more: https://t.co/fDV1wFCV52
Tickets: https://t.co/8H7W2Sgmbr
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Gary Payton II is questionable tonight in Washington with a non-COVID illness. – 4:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our Rooks so talented 🤩🤣
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and two 2nd round picks for Kyrie Irving.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers center Nurkic to return after All Star break
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report vs. Portland 👇
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on Jusuf Nurkic being shut down through the All-Star break, with less than a week to go before the trade deadline: rosegardenreport.com/p/jusuf-nurkic… – 1:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard reportedly to take part in 3-point contest All-Star weekend nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/dam… – 1:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
52 of 82
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Washington Wizards
🏟️ @CapitalOneArena
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, Jusuf Nurkic update:
An MRI revealed a left calf strain.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
NBA Matchup data can definitely be funky. But according to that, #Cavs Isaac Okoro held Memphis All-Star Ja Morant to 6 points on 2 of 9 from the field. So add Morant to the list along with Jalen Brunson, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Trae Young that Okoro has stifled. – 1:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant (concussion) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at the Wizards. #RipCity – 1:05 PM
