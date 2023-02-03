Live stream: Blazers 2, Wizards 13

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) play against the Washington Wizards (24-26) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 2, Washington Wizards 13 (Q1 09:10)

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The Wizards are holding a moment of silence for Bill Schonely. Pretty neat. 7:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Drew Eubanks will get the start in place of Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Trendon Watford is sure to get minutes as well, but Billups also mentioned Jabari Walker as someone who is likely to play more tonight due to the Wizards' size. 5:40 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls list Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams questionable vs. Trail Blazers. Nikola Vucevic is probable. Williams said late Thursday he plans to play. 5:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With Daniel Gafford back, the Wizards are returning to their two-big lineup:

With Daniel Gafford back, the Wizards are returning to their two-big lineup:

Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford 5:26 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford 5:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The wind chill on top of Mount Washington is -103???

The wind chill on top of Mount Washington is -103???

That's crazy! 5:15 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Washington.

Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of tomorrow's matchup with Washington.

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are both questionable. 4:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets just released their injury report for tomorrow vs the Wizards and Kyrie Irving is not listed on it. 4:48 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets have listed Ben Simmons and TJ Warren as questionable for tomorrows's game in Brooklyn against the Wizards. Kyrie Irving isn't on the injury report. 4:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving is available for tomorrow's game against the Washington Wizards. 4:45 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving is available for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. Both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are listed as questionable. 4:45 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the blazers need to make everyone/everything available and go get KD. grant, simons, sharpe, then call chicago to change protections on their owed first and offer as many future 1's as you can 4:36 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Just pointing this out for no reason in particular not related to any news developments today—if the Blazers make the playoffs and convey their first-round pick to Chicago, they'll have full access to future picks and swaps to use if a superstar were to become available. 4:29 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers say Gary Payton II is questionable tonight in Washington with a non-COVID illness. 4:07 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:

The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:

Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. 3:40 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and two 2nd round picks for Kyrie Irving.

Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and two 2nd round picks for Kyrie Irving.

Who says no? 2:44 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Blazers center Nurkic to return after All Star break

Blazers center Nurkic to return after All Star break

sportando.basketball/en/blazers-cen… 2:15 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I do in fact remember the graphic Dame posted in June. 2:07 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Story on Jusuf Nurkic being shut down through the All-Star break, with less than a week to go before the trade deadline: 1:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Damian Lillard reportedly to take part in 3-point contest All-Star weekend 1:33 PM Damian Lillard reportedly to take part in 3-point contest All-Star weekend nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/dam…

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce, Jusuf Nurkic update:

An MRI revealed a left calf strain.

Blazers announce, Jusuf Nurkic update:

An MRI revealed a left calf strain.

Nurk is expected to return after the All-Star break. 1:24 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

NBA Matchup data can definitely be funky. But according to that, #Cavs Isaac Okoro held Memphis All-Star Ja Morant to 6 points on 2 of 9 from the field. So add Morant to the list along with Jalen Brunson, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Trae Young that Okoro has stifled. 1:20 PM