Blazers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $6,030,176 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $6,281,338 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
